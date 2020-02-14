First impressions: Hawkeye receivers

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomers

Quavon Matthews, 5-11, 170, Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)

Diante Vines, 6-0, 190, Danbury, Conn. (The Taft School)

The walk-ons

Jamison Heinz, 6-0, 200, Humboldt, Iowa (Humboldt HS)

Jack Johnson, 6-0, 190, West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley HS)

Isaiah Wagner, 6-3, 205, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Wegener Wyatt, 6-2, 200, Algona, Iowa (Algona HS)

The details

QUAVON MATTHEWS: Returned from an injury that kept him off the field as a junior to catch 22 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at Largo, where he was coached by former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal. … Had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. … Returned two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. … Was a team captain as a senior on a Largo team which reached postseason play for the third straight season.