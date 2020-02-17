First impressions: Hawkeye running backs

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Gavin Williams, 6-0, 200, Altoona, Iowa (Dowling HS)
Leshon Williams, 5-10, 200, Chicago (Oak Lawn Richards HS)
The details
GAVIN WILLIAMS: Was a first-team all-state and all-district selection as a senior on an Iowa Class 4A state championship team at Dowling after earning second-team all-state honors as a junior on a 4A playoff qualifier at Southeast Polk. … Rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns last season on a 13-1 team at Dowling. … Gained 1,309 yards and scored 12 times as a junior at Southeast Polk, where he recorded 732 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns a sophomore and ran for 805 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a freshman. … Recorded 421 receiving yards as a sophomore and 242 as a freshman. … Is one of three true freshman in the 2020 recruiting class to enroll at Iowa in January. … Lettered in track three years, twice at Southeast Polk and once as a junior at Dowling.
LESHON WILLIAMS: Was a two-time honorable mention all-state selection and two-time all-conference choice as a junior and senior at Richards. … Ran for 1,001 yards on 121 carries despite missing nearly half of his team’s regular-season games last fall because of injury. … Rushed for 2,115 yards as a junior on a team which reached the Illinois state semifinals. … Ran for 10 touchdowns as a senior and 26 as a junior. … As a sophomore, carried the ball 53 times for 450 yards and six touchdowns. … Lettered in basketball and track.
Returning depth
Starter: Tyler Goodson, sophomore
Second team: Mekhi Sargent, senior
2019 signings
Shadrick Byrd, redshirt freshman
Tyler Goodson, sophomore
YAHYA BLACK
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Marshall, Minnesota
High school: Marshall
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 255 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 14, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas State, Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek
REGGIE BRACY
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
High school: St. Paul’s
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 24, 2019
Other power-five offers: Indiana
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
ISAIAH BRUCE
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Lena, Illinois
High school: Lena-Winslow
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Nov. 1, 2018
Other power-five offers: Northwestern
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
DEONTAE CRAIG
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Culver, Indiana
High school: Culvers Academy
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Rivals rating: 4 stars
247Sports rating: 4 stars
Committed: Aug. 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: Indiana, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
BRENDEN DEASFERNANDES
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Belleville, Michigan
High school: Belleville
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 161 pounds
Rivals rating: Two stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 23, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Phil Parker
TYLER ELSBURY
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Byron, Illinois
High school: Byron
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 298
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: March 8, 2019
Other power-five offers: Illinois, Purdue
Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz
KEYLEN GULLEY
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Largo, Florida
High school: Largo
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 167 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 18, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
JAY HIGGINS
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
High school: Brebeuf Jesuit
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 209 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 23, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
DEUCE HOGAN
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Grapevine, Texas
High school: Faith Christian
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Rivals rating: Four stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 29, 2018
Other power-five offers: Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Tennessee
Primary recruiter: Ken O’Keefe
ETHAN HURKETT
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
High school: Xavier
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Feb. 17, 2019
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiters: Jay Niemann, Kelvin Bell
LOGAN JONES
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High school: Lewis Central
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 256 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Four stars
Committed: Feb. 3, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
LUKE LACHEY
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
High school: Grandview Heights
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 220 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: July 10, 2019
Other power-five offers: Michigan State
Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz
A.J. LAWSON
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
High school: MacArthur
Height: 6-foot2
Weight: 180 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 22, 2019
Other power-five offers: Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace
MICHAEL LOIS
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Elkhorn, Wisconsin
High School: Elkhorn
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Rivals rating: Two stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: Sept. 1, 2018
Other power-five offers: None reported
Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek
QUAVON MATTHEWS
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Largo, Florida
High school: Largo
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: North Carolina
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
MASON RICHMAN
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Stillwell, Kansas
High School: Blue Valley
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 259 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: June 12, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas
Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland
LUKAS VAN NESS
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Barrington, Illinois
High school: Barrington
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: June 23, 2019
Other power-five offers: Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota
Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace
DIANTE VINES
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Watertown, Connecticut
High school: The Taft School
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 189 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: July 3, 2019
Other power-five offers: Boston College, Syracuse
Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland
JOSH VOLK
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
High school: Xavier
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 306 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: March 8, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell
GAVIN WILLIAMS
Position: Running back
Hometown: West Des Moines, iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: Jan. 1, 2019
Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska
Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster
LESHON WILLIAMS
Position: Running back
Hometown: Oak Lawn, Illinois
High school: Richards
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports rating: Three stars
Committed: May 16, 2019
Other power-five offers: Kansas State
Primary recruiters: Seth Wallace, Derrick Foster
ELIJAH YELVERTON
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas
High school: Trinity Christian
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 235 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: May 12, 2019
Other power-five offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers
Primary recruiter: LeVar Woods