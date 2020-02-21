First impressions: Hawkeye specialists

TORY TAYLOR: Is a 22-year old who will arrive at Iowa with four years of eligibility. … Is a product of Prokick Australia, an organization which has since 2007 worked to develop kickers and punters in that country and help them find opportunities with United States college football programs. … Taylor has never played organized football before. He’ll get his first taste of it once he arrives at Iowa this summer. … Former Hawkeye punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, who competed for Iowa as a graduate transfer last summer, is also a product of Prokick Australia. … Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods spent time in Australia in January watching Taylor work before Iowa offered him a scholarship. … Coach Kirk Ferentz has said coaches are pleased with the strength of Taylor’s leg and his potential.