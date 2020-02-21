You are the owner of this article.
First impressions: Hawkeye specialists

101919-qct-spt-purdue-ia-foot-091a.jpg

Iowa's place kicker Keith Duncan (3) smiles after kicking a field goal against Purdue during the Hawkeyes homecoming game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomer

Tory Taylor, punter, 6-4, 225, Melbourne, Australia (Haileybury College)

The walk-on

Aaron Blom, kicker, 5-11, 185, Oskaloosa, Iowa (Oskaloosa HS)

The details

TORY TAYLOR: Is a 22-year old who will arrive at Iowa with four years of eligibility. … Is a product of Prokick Australia, an organization which has since 2007 worked to develop kickers and punters in that country and help them find opportunities with United States college football programs. … Taylor has never played organized football before. He’ll get his first taste of it once he arrives at Iowa this summer. … Former Hawkeye punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, who competed for Iowa as a graduate transfer last summer, is also a product of Prokick Australia. … Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods spent time in Australia in January watching Taylor work before Iowa offered him a scholarship. … Coach Kirk Ferentz has said coaches are pleased with the strength of Taylor’s leg and his potential.

Returning depth

Starting specialists: Kicker, FG, PAT, Keith Duncan, senior; Kicker, Kickoffs, Caleb Shudak, senior; Punter, none; Deep snaps; none; Holder, none

2019 signings

Punter: Michael Sleep-Dalton, graduate transfer, completed eligibility

Kicker: Lucas Amaya, redshirt freshman

