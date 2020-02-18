First impressions: Hawkeye tight ends

LUKE LACHEY: Earned first-team all-state state, all-conference, all-district and all-metro honors as a senior. … Was a second-team all-state selection as a junior after receiving honorable mention honors as a sophomore. … Named first-team all-conference his final three years of high school. … Played wide receiver, tight end and defensive back while earning letters four years at Grandview, where he was a two-year team captain. … Recorded 57 catches for 741 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in addition to rushing 43 times for 357 yards and three scores and intercepting five passes on defense. … Caught 45 passes for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and 15 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. … Returned 13 kicks for 387 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and eight punts for 76 yards and one score as a sophomore. … Intercepted three passes as both a junior and sophomore. … Four-year letterwinner in basketball and two-year letterwinner in track.