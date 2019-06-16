The newest member of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class already has ties to the Hawkeye program.
Quavon Matthews, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver is the second wide receiver in three seasons to commit to Iowa after playing on a team coached by former Hawkeye defensive back Marcus Paschal at Largo High School in Florida.
Matthews is the second Largo wide receiver in three years to announce intentions to sign with Iowa, following redshirt freshman receiver Calvin Lockett to the Hawkeye program.
Offered by Iowa on May 9 and following a campus visit last week, Matthews made his decision public on Sunday when he became the third player in five days to join a 2020 recruiting class that now numbers 13 players.
“I would like to thank god for allowing me to get this far in life and being able to make this decision,’’ Matthews wrote on Twitter, thanking family members, teammates and coaches for helping position him for the opportunity to make this decision.
“You all have loved and positively influenced my life and I cannot thank you enough for it. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’
The first receiver to commit to the Hawkeyes during the current recruiting cycle selected Iowa over offers from North Carolina and Southern Mississippi.
Ranked by Rivals as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale, Matthews is working his way back from ACL surgery and returned to the field for spring practices at Largo.
He is expected to be a primary target this fall for a team which has won three consecutive district championships during Paschal’s tenure including last fall when Largo finished a 7-5 season with a loss to North Fort Myers in the opening round of the Florida Class 6A playoffs.
Matthews’ verbal commitment follows commitments last week from offensive lineman Mason Richman of Stilwell, Kansas and defensive end Yahya Black of Marshall, Minnesota.