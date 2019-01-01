TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa’s Outback Bowl game Tuesday was more than a football game for the parents of Hawkeye senior and Davenport native Jake Gervase.
It was a chance to celebrate family and friendship.
With extended family already visiting the area to celebrate the holiday season together, Steve and Sheila Gervase rented the backyard of a house two blocks away from Raymond James Stadium to host a giant tailgate party before and after Iowa’s 27-22 victory over 18th-ranked Mississippi State.
“With nine brothers and sisters, whenever we get together it’s a pretty big event,’’ Sheila Gervase said. “The whole family is here, 88 of us.’’
They were easy to spot in the shady backyard of a small ranch-style home, wearing bright yellow t-shirts with a Tigerhawk logo, Gervase’s jersey number 30 and the word Hawkeyes across the front.
The back of the shirts featured the names of Bob and Kathy Wolfe, their 10 children and each of the grandchildren who were enjoying tailgate games and a bountiful buffet that included everything from breakfast burritos to barbeque in addition to other tailgate fare.
“It’s special for all of us to be here,’’ said Joe Argo, an Iowa junior and Davenport Assumption graduate who, like Gervase, walked on at Iowa before injuries ended his career.
“This is a special day for Jake, the last game of his senior year, and he’s worked so hard to do great things at Iowa. We’re here for him and we’re here for the Hawkeyes. We have a big family and to have a chance to celebrate it together is pretty cool.’’
Grandmother Kathy Wolfe spent time chatting with family and friends at the gathering, which included a number of other Quad-Cities area residents who were in Tampa to attend the game as well.
Several parents and friends of other Iowa seniors shared the space as well, invited via email by Sheila Gervase.
“It’s a great space, shady, plenty of room and full facilities,’’ she said. “It’s working out better than we could have anticipated.’’
Three Davenport residents, Theresa Hauman, Jessica Johnstone and Lisa Barry, made a what they described as a “leisurely’’ 22-hour drive to attend the game, arriving in time for the Outback Bowl Beach Day and spending New Year’s Eve with thousands of Iowa fans at a rally in Tampa’s Ybor City historic district.
“This has definitely been worth the trip,’’ Hauman said. “We’re having a great time.’’
Sheila Gervase said a family member heard about the house and the tailgate possibilities when Iowa played in Outback Bowl two years ago.
“A radio station was hosting a tailgate there then, so when I found out Iowa was coming here this year, I called them, they told me who owned the house and the day after the bowl match-up was announced we had everything arranged,’’ she said. “It’s perfect.’’
A place under the palms proved to be a perfect spot to celebrate the career of a defensive back who arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and became a team captain as a senior while leading the Hawkeyes in tackles for the season, work that finished with six tackles, three pass breakups and a critical interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter of the bowl win.
“It’s been a fun ride,’’ Steve Gervase said. “The highs, the lows, it’s been a great experience for Jake and to see it end with a game here and the chance to play in another bowl game, it’s something that makes us all proud.’’
Sheila Gervase said it wasn’t quite as emotional as Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium, standing on the field and greeting their son before his final home game, but it was a special day.
“Jake has had a great career, learned so much along the way to this day, and to have a chance to celebrate it with the whole family, it’s really special,’’ she said.
“If Iowa would have ended up in San Diego (at the Holiday Bowl), it would have been just Steve and me there for Jake, but coming here, to be here with family, this makes it a really special day.’’