The death of former Iowa football player Damon Bullock has shocked members of the Hawkeye program and his former teammates.
The 25-year-old Texas native was struck by a car and died at the scene of the accident near his family’s home in Duncanville, Texas early Sunday morning.
According to police reports, a car Bullock was driving struck a traffic control device in a median, causing the lights to disconnect.
Bullock parked and left his vehicle, walking to the street where he was struck by a passing car.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement issued late Sunday night.
“Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.’’
Bullock’s mother, Kimberly Handy, announced her son’s death in a post on Facebook.
“Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die tomorrow,’’ she wrote, saying her son lived those words as a dreamer and doer. “… With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning.’’
Her post led to responses on social media by a number of Bullock’s teammates.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey wrote on Twitter, “My heart is extremely heavy right now! I love you Damon Bullock! Rest in peace bro!’’
Miles Taylor followed, “Rest Easy D Bull! Love you Man! Know you in heaven smiling down! Can’t imagine my time at Iowa without you bro .. Your soul and good spirit will always live forever!’’
Defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson of the Minnesota Vikings simply wrote, “Tell that person you love em. Life’s short.’’
Bullock saw action in 37 games for the Hawkeyes between 2011-14, rushing 290 times for 1,074 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 71 receptions for 616 yards and one score.
The bulk of his playing time came during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, when he rushed for 513 and 467 yards, respectively.
Bullock’s best game in an Iowa uniform came in the Hawkeyes’ 2012 season opener against Northern Illinois at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
He rushed for 30 times for a career-high 150 yards against the Huskies, scoring the game-winning touchdown in Iowa’s 18-17 victory on a 23-yard carry late in the fourth quarter.
Iowa Illinois Football
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB
Iowa Illinois Football
Illinois defensive back Zane Petty (21) tries to tackle Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB
Iowa Illinois Football
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
BRADLEY LEEB
Damon Bullock, Matt Robinson
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs against Maryland linebacker Matt Robinson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Jake Rudock
Iowa quarterback Jake Rudock (15) hands the ball off to Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
091314-iowa-085
Damon Bullock looks for room to run against Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have just five plays of 20 or more yards this season.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
091314-iowa-019
Iowa running back Damon Bullock slips past Iowa State safety Austin Fischer for a first down in game at Kinnick Stadium in 2014.
Louis Brems
091314-iowa-015
Iowa Hawkeye running back Damon Bullock (5) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Brandon Jensen (93) after picking up an Iowa first down in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 13th, 2014.
Louis Brems
091314-iowa-020
Iowa's Damon Bullock is brought down from behind by an Iowa State defender in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 13th, 2014.
Louis Brems
091314-iowa-014
Iowa Hawkeye running back Damon Bullock (5) cuts back inside for a first down in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 13th, 2014.
Louis Brems
090614-iowa-034
Iowa Hawkeye running back Damon Bullock (5) is brought down by Ball State Cardinals defensive back Gilbert StLouis (28) and Ball State Cardinals linebacker Sean Wiggins (56) after picking up a first down late in the 4th quarter in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeye's and the Ball State Cardinals at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 6th, 2014.
Louis Brems
090614-iowa-032
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) fides the whole for a first down against the Ball State Cardinals in a NCAA football game between the Iowa Hawkeye's and the Ball State Cardinals at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, IA., on Saturday, September, 6th, 2014.
Louis Brems
090614-iowa-033
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) is tripped up by Ball State linebacker Sean Wiggins on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are averaging 132 yards rushing through two games.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
083014-iowa-10
The Iowa rushing game struggled to get untracked last week against Northern Iowa, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Damon Bullock, above, had just three rushes for 10 yards.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
080414-iowa-30
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, poses for a portrait at Iowa Hawkeye Football Media Day, August, 4th, 2014.
Louis Brems
080414-iowa-28
Running back Damon Bullock, left, is one of the Hawkeye backs who will share carries with Mark Weisman, right, this season.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
110213-iowa-football
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock #5 is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Garret Dooley #55 and Wisconsin Badgers safety Michael Caputo #7in a NCAA football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Louis Brems
Damon Bullock, Nick VanHoose
Iowa running back Damon Bullock needs 12 yards today against Michigan to reach 1,000 yards rushing for his career.
AP
100513-iowa-msu01
Running back Damon Bullock and the Hawkeyes face LSU in the Outback Bowl today at noon in Tampa, Fla.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
100513-iowa-msu01
Iowa's Damon Bullock puts a move on Michigan State's Denicos Allen and runs 47 yards for the touchdown, Saturday, October 5, 2013, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz
Damon Bullock, Trae Waynes
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Trae Waynes during the first half Saturday in Iowa City. Michigan State won 26-14.
AP
092113-iowa-wmu-12
Iowa's Damon Bullock gets hit by Western Michigan's Johnnie Simon, Saturday, September 21, 2013, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz
091413-iowa-iowa-state
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is gang tackled by a host of Iowa State Cyclones in the Hawkeyes' 27-21 win Saturday.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
091413-iowa-iowa-state
Running back Damon Bullock carries the ball for an Iowa first down in the Hawkeyes' 27-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
091413-iowa-iowa-state
Iowa's Damon Bullock is tripped up on the play by Iowa State defensive back Jeremy Reeves.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
Damon Bullock, Mike Crutcher
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs over Missouri State safety Mike Crutcher during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Damon Bullock, Mike Crutcher
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs over Missouri State safety Mike Crutcher during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Damon Bullock, Nick Canavan
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, right, runs from Missouri State linebacker Nick Canavan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Damon Bullock, Nick Canavan
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, right, runs from Missouri State linebacker Nick Canavan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Damon Bullock, Nick Canavan
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, right, runs from Missouri State linebacker Nick Canavan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
083113-iowa-niu19
Iowa running back Damon Bullock gets tripped up by Northern Illinois' Michael Santacaaterina, Saturday, August 31, 2013, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz
Iowa vs Central Michigan Football
Mark Weisman, who rushed for 815 yards on 159 carries with eight touchdowns last season, remains at the top of the depth chart at running back along with Damon Bullock.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa Media Day Football
Iowa running backs, clockwise from top, Damon Bullock, Michael Malloy, Jordan Canzeri, and Mark Weisman for a photo during NCAA college football media day Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Benjamin Roberts)
Benjamin Roberts
Damon Bullock, Iowa Hawkeyes Football
Damon Bullock
For the Times
Damon Bullock, Iowa Hawkeyes Football
Check out a video interview with Damon Bullock after Iowa's practice at West Des Moines Valley on Sunday.
Q-C Times file photo
Purdue Iowa Football
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (32) reacts after dropping a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 27-24. (AP Photo/The Gazette, Brian Ray)
BRIAN RAY
Purdue Iowa Football
Purdue linebacker Sean Robinson (10) disrupts a pass intended for Iowa running back Damon Bullock (32) during the first half of the game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012, in Iowa City. Purdue won 27-24. (AP Photo, Brian Ray)
Brian Ray
IOWA vs NORTHERN IOWA
University of Iowa's #32 Damon Bullock reaches for the goal line during the first half of play against the University of Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Saturday September 15, 2012. (Nick Schmidt for the QUAD-CITY TIMES
Nick Schmidt
IOWA vs NORTHERN IOWA - KS
University of Iowa's #32 Damon Bullock is taken down during the second quarter of play against the University of Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Saturday September 15, 2012. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
IOWA vs NORTHERN IOWA - KS
University of Iowa's #32 Damon Bullock between UNI's #4 Varmah, left and #20 Wilmont Wellingtom during the first quarter of play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Saturday September 15, 2012. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Damon Bullock, Austin Blythe, Matt Tobin
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (32) celebrates with offensive linemen Austin Blythe (63) and Matt Tobin (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half Saturday against Northern Illinois at Soldier Field. Iowa won 18-17. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Iowa Media Day
Iowa offensive backfield including running back Damon Bullock, quarterbacks James Vandenberg and Jake Rudock and running back Brad Rogers, pose for pictures, Monday, August 6, 2012, during media day activites on the practice field in Iowa City. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
