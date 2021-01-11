Former Hawkeyes Tippett, Stoops named to College Football Hall of Fame

Two former Iowa football players were named this morning as members of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, one for what he did on the field for the Hawkeyes and the other for his accomplishments during a coaching career which started at his alma mater.
Defensive end Andre Tippett, a consensus all-American for Iowa in 1981, and Bob Stoops, who led Oklahoma to six Big 12 titles and one national championship during an 18-year tenure, were among individuals named Monday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame to this year’s Hall of Fame class.
They were selected from a group of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and an additional 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks who were on the ballot for consideration for the 2021 induction class.
Tippett and Stoops join 15 other individuals with ties to the Iowa program who have been inducted as either players or coaches into the College Football Hall of Fame and are the first Hawkeyes selected for induction since Larry Station in 2009.
Tippett dominated as a defensive end on an Iowa team which won the Big Ten title and played in the 1982 Rose Bowl, the Hawkeyes’ first bowl game since 1959.
A two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection, Tippett earned consensus first-team all-American honors following the 1981 season. His 153 yards in losses on 20 tackles for a loss remains an Iowa school record.
He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 1982 draft by the Patriots, the team he played for his entire professional career.
Named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, Tippett currently works as the executive director of community affairs for the Patriots.
Stoops was a four-year starter in the defensive backfield for the Hawkeyes, earning all-Big Ten recognition and being selected as one of the Hawkeyes’ most valuable players in 1982.
He began his coaching career on Hayden Fry’s staff in 1983, filling volunteer assistant and graduate assistant roles before becoming an assistant on Dick Crum’s staff at Kent State in 1988. He went on to work as an assistant at Kansas State and Florida before becoming the head coach at Oklahoma in 1999.
The all-time wins leader at Oklahoma, Stoops was selected as the Associated Press national coach of the year and was a six-time Big 12 coach of the year while winning 190 games with the Sooners before stepping down from the position after the 2016 season.
Tippett joins quarterback Aubrey Devine, quarterback Randy Duncan, guard Calvin Jones, tackle Alex Karras, halfback Nile Kinnick, fullback Gordon Locke, quarterback Chuck Long, tackle Duke Slater and linebacker Larry Station as Iowa players honored in the College Football Hall of Fame.
With his selection, Tippett will be eligible for inclusion on the Kinnick Stadium Wall of Honor. Established by the Iowa athletics department prior to the 2013 season, the other nine players have their name and jersey number displayed on the exterior of the press box at Kinnick Stadium.
Stoops joins a collection of coaches that includes former Hawkeye player Earl Banks, recognized for his work as a coach at Morgan State, and former Iowa coaches Eddie Anderson, Forest Evashevski, Fry, Howard Jones and Slip Madigan.