Former Hawkeyes Tippett, Stoops named to College Football Hall of Fame

Two former Iowa football players were named this morning as members of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, one for what he did on the field for the Hawkeyes and the other for his accomplishments during a coaching career which started at his alma mater.

Defensive end Andre Tippett, a consensus all-American for Iowa in 1981, and Bob Stoops, who led Oklahoma to six Big 12 titles and one national championship during an 18-year tenure, were among individuals named Monday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame to this year’s Hall of Fame class.

They were selected from a group of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and an additional 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks who were on the ballot for consideration for the 2021 induction class.

Tippett and Stoops join 15 other individuals with ties to the Iowa program who have been inducted as either players or coaches into the College Football Hall of Fame and are the first Hawkeyes selected for induction since Larry Station in 2009.

Tippett dominated as a defensive end on an Iowa team which won the Big Ten title and played in the 1982 Rose Bowl, the Hawkeyes’ first bowl game since 1959.