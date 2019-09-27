Four things the football teams from Iowa and Middle Tennessee can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
Middle Tennessee (1-2)
1. Establish the run
Much like Iowa, the Blue Raiders preference is to establish a run game and build play action off of that.
First-year starting quarterback Asher O'Hara has been Middle Tennessee's top rusher this season, averaging 67.3 yards per game and just under five yards per carry. He's rushed 42 times through three games.
Chaton Mobley is the team's starting running back. He has gained an average of 35.7 yards per game, but all but three of his 107 rushing yards came in a win over Tennessee State.
2. Fill the air with footballs
The Blue Raiders' starting quarterback has been to Kinnick Stadium before as a spectator.
O'Hara is a sophomore from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, who began his college career at the College of DuPage and redshirted last season after transferring to the Conference USA program.
He's off to an accurate start, completing 70.8 percent of his 89 passes so far this season. O'Hara, who as mentioned is a threat to run, has thrown eight touchdown passes and has been intercepted twice.
3. Play to the strengths
Middle Tennessee has one of the nation's top receivers in Ty Lee, a senior who is the active career leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 225 receptions.
The 5-foot-9 Georgia native has caught a pass in 43 consecutive games for Middle Tennessee and is part of a four-receiver set frequently deployed by 13th-year Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill.
Lee has caught 12 passes through three games and averages 11.2 yards per reception. Attracting plenty of defensive attention, his longest gain so far this season has been 22 yards.
Jarrin Pierce and CJ Windham, the tallest of the group at 6-2, have combined for 17 catches as well and also rank among O'Hara's top targets.
4. Hang around
The deeper into this this game that Middle Tennessee can hang around, the better its chances of adding to is collection of Football Bowl Subdivision road kill.
The Blue Raiders have beaten five FBS programs since 2008, most recently beating Syracuse in 2017. Middle Tennessee also has wins over Maryland in 2008 and 2009, Georgia Tech in 2012 and Missouri in 2016.
That is in part a byproduct of the stability and consistency the program has had under Stockstill, playing in bowl games in five of the last six seasons.
Middle Tennessee has also been willing to test itself frequently against FBS programs. Iowa will be the 14th FBS team the Blue Raiders have faced since the start of the 2015 season.
That includes a 40-21 loss at Michigan to open the current season and a 41-18 at home to Duke two weeks ago. Stepping onto the Kinnick stage will be nothing new for Middle Tennessee players.
Iowa (3-0)
1. Establish the run
Iowa has out-rushed its opponents by an average of 97 yards per game so far this season.
The work of Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young, Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin has has helped the Hawkeyes average 173 rushing yards per game, an effort that remains at core of what Iowa wants to accomplish.
Sargent leads the way, averaging 69.3 yards per game, and joins Young in averaging better than five yards per carry.
As has been the case weekly this season, it all begins on the ground for the Hawkeyes.
2. Contain, contain, contain
Iowa's defense against dual-threat quarterbacks has improved in recent seasons, but Middle Tennessee's Asher O'Hara presents the Hawkeyes with a chance to test those abilities again.
The slippery sophomore leads the Blue Raiders in rushing in addition to completing 70.8 percent of his 89 passes through three games.
The ability of the Hawkeyes to seal the edge and deny him anything outside of the pocket will only benefit Iowa.
Through three games, the Hawkeyes have recorded only three sacks but with 13 quarterback hurries including five by A.J. Epenesa and a pair each from Daviyon Nixon and Nick Niemann Iowa forcing quarterbacks to do things they don't want to do.
3. Start fast
Iowa has scored points in every quarter it has played during the 3-0 start to its season and a fast start against a team with a history of being a nuisance to power-five programs will only help the Hawkeyes.
Middle Tennessee has not only won five games against power-five schools during coach Rick Stockstill's 13-year tenure, it has played six other power-five foes to games decided by less than a touchdown.
Michigan and Duke, which won 40-21 and 41-18 games respectively this season, have jumped out quickly to prevent any fourth-quarter uneasiness against the Blue Raiders. The Wolverines opened a 27-14 lead by halftime and the Blue Devils built a 31-3 lead by the break.
4. Play big in the back end
Iowa's secondary continues to deal with health issues.
Starting cornerback Matt Hankins, starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather and reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss are expected to remain sidelined because of injuries this week.
The survivors -- cornerback Michael Ojemudia and strong safety Geno Stone -- will need to join the next men in at cornerback, D.J. Johnson, and free safety, Jack Koerner in playing big against one of the better passing attacks Iowa has seen so far this season.
Through three games, Ojemudia leads Iowa with a pair of picks while Djimon Colbert has recorded the Hawkeyes' only other interception this season.