Four things the football teams from Iowa and Nebraska can to to put themselves in a position for success in Friday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Nebraska (4-7, 3-5)
1. Be offensive
The Cornhuskers had topped 450 yards of offense in seven straight games before being held to 248 yards by Michigan State in wintry conditions last week in Lincoln.
First-year coach Scott Frost has put the ball in the hands of freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez to lead an offensive renewal that has seen Nebraska average 76.3 more yards and 107.8 more rushing yards than the Cornhuskers averaged a year ago. The increase in rushing yardage is the second-largest nationally behind Illinois.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Martinez has completed 64.1 percent of his 309 passes and is the team's second-leading rusher. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten in passing, averaging 246 yards per game.
The Cornhuskers are built around a pair of returning receivers in JD Spielman and Stanley Morgan Jr.. Spielman leads the team with 66 catches while Morgan has 63 on the year and became Nebraska's career receptions leader last week.
Nebraska averages 30.2 points per game, eighth in the Big Ten and two spots below Iowa's season average of 31.5 points.
2. Create some havoc
Progress for Nebraska's defense has been slow but steady.
Only two Big Ten teams allow more than 434.8 yards per game the Cornhuskers have been surrendering this season.
Nebraska held its own defensively last week against Michigan State, allowing 289 yards and surrendering only two touchdowns.
More significantly, the Cornhuskers have shown an improved pass rush and have been creating more takeaways as the season has progressed.
After totaling 14 sacks during the 2017 season, the Nebraska defense has recorded 25 so far in 2018.
The Cornhuskers have forced nine fumbles in their last three games after forcing just three in the first eight weeks of the season and over the course of the season, Nebraska has recorded 20 takeaways. That's eight more than it had in 2017.
3. Be Devine
Senior running back Devine Ozigbo has been the workhorse of the Cornhuskers' offense since taking over at the position in the fourth game of the season.
He has averaged 117.8 yards per game, 8.1 yards per carry and has rushed for 11 touchdowns since moving into lineup.
Ozigbo joins Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin as the only backs in the Big Ten this season with four rushing performances of 150 yards or more against conference competition.
He topped 1,000 yards for the season last week with 74 yards against Michigan State and his work this season includes a career-high 170 yards against Purdue.
4. Find a way
Nebraska used three fourth-quarter field goals by Barret Pickering to edge Michigan State 9-6 last weekend in Lincoln.
The game marked the first time since a 3-0 win over Kansas State on Nov. 27, 1937 that the Cornhuskers won without scoring a touchdown.
Pickering has connected on 12-of-16 field goals for the season, but has been successful in just 1-of-4 tries from beyond 40 yards.
Iowa (7-4, 4-4)
1. Establish the run
When Iowa has been able to get its ground game going at a reasonable level, good things happen to complement the 58.6-percent passing rate of Nate Stanley.
The Hawkeyes' Ivory-Kelly Martin, Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young have combined for 1,463 yards on 333 carries this season, rushing for 14 scores.
Iowa's average per yards per carry is a pedestrian 4.0, but is one yard more than the Hawkeye defense has been allowing opponents this season.
In last season's 56-14 win at Nebraska, the Hawkeyes rushed for 313 of the 505 yards they gained, the fifth-best rushing total for Iowa during Kirk Ferentz's 20 seasons.
2. Get after it
Iowa's eight-player rotation on the defensive front will have a chance to put some pressure on the Cornhuskers' freshman quarterback, Adrian Martinez.
The Hawkeyes are currently tied for second in the Big Ten with 31 sacks for the season, an effort led by the 8.5 sacks recorded by A.J. Epenesa and 7.5 from Anthony Nelson. The combined 16 sacks are the most recorded by any pair of teammates in the Big Ten.
Epenesa, the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the week, has finished with one sack in seven games for Iowa and his current total is the most by a Hawkeye since Mike Daniels had nine sacks in 2011.
3. Win the first half
Iowa has scored the first points in eight of its 11 games this season, a trend the Hawkeyes would like to continue against a Nebraska team that done the same this season.
The Cornhuskers have scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game in six of the last seven games it has received the opening kickoff, drives that have all covered at least 65 yards.
Iowa has helped itself with dominant second quarters this season, outscoring opponents 104-41 in the final quarter of he first half.
4. Savor the moment
Friday belongs to 14 Iowa seniors who will be honored prior to the start of the final home game of their careers.
Shedding the emotion of the moment and focusing on the task at hand will be important if Iowa hopes to add to its string of three consecutive victories over Nebraska.
This group has been a part of teams which have posted a combined 35-16 record, including a 20-7 record at Kinnick Stadium and a 22-12 mark in Big Ten games.
Trophy games have been important to this year's senior class as well. Iowa is 12-3 in the game it has played for a trophy since their arrival on campus, with all three losses coming at the hands of Wisconsin.