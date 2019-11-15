Four things the football teams from Iowa and Minnesota can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Minnesota (9-0, 6-0)
1. Keep on keeping on
Why change a thing?
The Golden Gophers are off to their best start since 1904, playing solid complimentary football as well as anyone in the Big Ten.
On offense, Minnesota's balance includes rushing for 22 touchdowns and passing for 21. That's led to an offense which has scored at least 28 points in every game this season and hasn't been held below 30 in its last eight.
On defense, the opportunistic Golden Gophers lead the Big Ten in interceptions and have deployed an aggressive path to success with 11 players recording at least an assist on the team's 21 sacks and 18 players contributing to a collection of 42 tackles for a loss.
Annually, it seems like there is a team in the Big Ten that simply finds ways to win. Northwestern fit that description on its way to a Big Ten West title a year ago. So far in 2019, a Minnesota team which has won five games by seven points or less and has trailed for just over 10 total minutes in its first six Big Ten games fits the same definition.
2. Be a magician
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan has been a magician under center for the Golden Gophers.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kentucky native is 13-2 as a starting quarterback for Minnesota and through nine games this season, he ranks fourth in the country in pass efficiency.
Successfully orchestrating the quick reads needed to make the RPO work, Morgan has completed 67.9 percent of his passes, connecting on 131-of-193 attempts for 2,100 yards. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just four times.
Twice in Big Ten play, Morgan has completed more than 90 percent of his passes, connecting on 21-of-22 attempts against Purdue and 18-of-20 against Penn State last week during a 339-yard, three-touchdown performance.
3. Play to the strengths
Tanner Morgan has plenty of veteran playmakers to work with, making an effective blend of the pass and the run among the challenges opponents face when dealing with the Gophers.
Tyler Johnson, with more than 2,700 receiving yards on his career resume, joins Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell in giving Minnesota one of the strongest receiving trios in the country. The group has combined for 108 catches covering 1,896 yards this season and they have collected 20 touchdowns.
On the ground, Rodney Smith has rushed for 3,899 yards for Minnesota and he's not the only fifth-year senior in the Golden Gophers' backfield. Shannon Brooks is carrying the ball for Minnesota as well, joined by sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in a productive backfield that trails only Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten in rushing.
4. Deliver on defense
Since Joe Rossi moved into the defensive coordinator's role midseason a year ago following a 55-31 loss to Illinois, Minnesota has gone 11-1 and this season, the Golden Gophers have allowed one 100-yard rusher and just two 300-yard passers.
Seniors Thomas Barber, Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin are at the heart of a defense that has limited opponents to a 37-percent conversion rate on third down.
The Gophers' Antoine Winfield leads the Big Ten with seven interceptions, half of a team total that ranks second nationally. the Golden Gophers have returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Iowa (6-3, 3-3)
1. Have Nate be great
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent summed things up earlier this week when he suggested that Hawkeye running backs would earn more carries when they produced more yardage on the carries they do get.
That speaks to where the Hawkeye ground game is at right now, ranking 13th in Big Ten play with an average of 96.2 yards per game on the ground.
That puts the offense on the arm of quarterback Nate Stanley. The senior ranks second in the Big Ten with 2,158 passing yards and an average of 239.8 passing yards per game.
Even with receiver Brandon Smith expected to miss a third straight game, Stanley's work with Iowa's receiving corps can be and needs to be difference making.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been Iowa's most productive receiver in the past two games, combining for seven receptions covering 218 yards.
2. Stop the run
Expect the Hawkeye defense to take the field looking to play with a bit of an edge after giving up 300 rushing yards last week at Wisconsin.
That's not Iowa football and the work of the Hawkeye front seven on defense will be important again against a Minnesota offense which has thrived in part by keeping its hands on the football.
The Gophers trail only the Badgers and Hawkeyes in the Big Ten in possession time, ranking eighth nationally with an average possession time of 34 minutes, 5 seconds.
Iowa opponents are rushing for an average of 111.3 yards per game, about 100 yards below Minnesota's season average. The Hawkeyes' ability to limit the Gophers' ground game and make Minnesota one dimensional will be important.
3. Flip the script
Minnesota's has thrived by taking the football out of its opponents hands this season, ranking third in the Big Ten in turnover margin.
Iowa's ability to flip that script will be important.
The Hawkeyes have gone from being neutral in turnover margin three games into their Big Ten schedule to being three ahead of the game. Iowa has recovered five fumbles and intercepted seven passes this season, three more times than it has given the ball away. Adding to that collection of 12 will be important.
Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone enter Saturday's game as the only Hawkeyes with more than one takeaway on the season.
Ojemudia has picked off a pair of passes and broken up six more while Stone has one interception and one fumble recovery on the year.
4. Be the spoiler
It's a role Iowa has played before, earning wins over second-ranked Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and third-ranked Ohio State in 2017.
In both November instances, the Hawkeyes embraced the role of the spoiler and derailed College Football Playoff plans for those opponents.
At 9-0 for the first time since 1904 and without a Rose Bowl appearance since 1962, Minnesota shows up at Kinnick Stadium with the same championship and playoff hopes that the Wolverines and Buckeyes had when they visited a couple of years ago.
With three losses on the resume to three ranked opponents by a combined 14 points, Iowa will have one last regular-season chance to take out its frustrations on a ranked opponent. Make the most of it.