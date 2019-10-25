Four things the football teams from Iowa and Northwestern can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Ryan Field:
Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
1. Find a rhythm
The numbers don't lie. It's been a struggle this season for the Wildcats on offense.
Northwestern has reached the midpoint of its schedule averaging 12.5 points and 277.2 yards per game. Among Big Ten teams, only Rutgers is worse than a team which has topped 10 points only twice this season.
Issues under center have been the beginning of the Wildcats' woes.
Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson and junior Aidan Smith have been at the controls of the offense since the season started and neither has flourished.
Johnson has completed 48.3 percent of his 89 passes and Smith has been successful on just 44.6 percent of the 83 yards he has thrown the ball.
They share the top line on the depth chart this week and whoever gets the start will need a more consistent performance.
2. Play to the strengths
Beyond the work of Clayton Thorson, defense has been the difference in Northwestern's success against Iowa in recent seasons.
It also is why the Wildcats were able to play Wisconsin to a 24-15 game four weeks ago, limiting the Badgers to a season-low 243 yards.
Linebacker Paddy Fisher and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano have been the leaders of the Northwestern defense.
Fisher is a 6-foot-4, 246-pound junior and returning first-team all-Big Ten pick who is the nation's active leader with 10 forced fumbles. That includes a pair this season to go with an interception, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 46 tackles.
At 6-4, 275, Gaziano has dominated from his spot at defensive end. He leads Northwestern with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He's also forced three fumbles and recovered a pair.
3. Repeat the feat
Northwestern defeated Iowa for a third straight year last season by putting the ball in the hands of Isaiah Bowser.
He rushed for 165 yards in the Wildcats' 14-10 win, more yards than any other Hawkeye opponent accumulated on the ground last season.
Bowser was injured in Northwestern's opener and has missed a couple of games, but has rushed for 168 yards on the season including 65 in last week's 52-3 loss to Ohio State.
Given the struggles through the air, the Wildcats will need Bowser and the team's season-rushing leader, Drake Anderson, to chew up some yards and clock. Anderson is averaging 67.5 yards per game, while Bowser averages 42 yards.
4. Embrace desperation mode
After enduring a 52-3 beating from Ohio State last week, the Wildcats have hit the reset button this week.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald has talked about it. His players have talked about it.
If Northwestern wants to salvage anything from its 1-5 start to the season, that needs to start sooner rather than later.
The Hawkeyes are the fourth ranked opponent the Wildcats have faced and Northwestern must win five of its final six if it hopes to play in bowl game this season.
That turns Saturday's game into an almost all-or-nothing proposition for the Wildcats.
Iowa (5-2, 2-2)
1. Establish the run
Iowa's rushing attack ranks one spot below Northwestern's ground game from a statistical standpoint in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes average 149 rushing yards, ninth in the league, while the Wildcats sit at 153.2.
After struggle-filled performances the previous two weeks against Michigan and Penn State, Iowa showed some growth on the ground in the second half of last week's 26-20 win over Purdue when it averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
That number should be enough for the Hawkeyes to get past the Wildcats this weekend. Northwestern has some health issues on its defensive front and injuries suffered in the Ohio State game will sideline starting tackle Trevor Kent and active back-up end Earnest Brown IV this week.
2. Win the turnover tally
In a reversal of what transpired in its back-to-back losses, Iowa ended up on the winning side of the turnover count last week against Purdue and found a way to win a 26-20 game.
The Hawkeye defense will be lining up across from one of the Big Ten's most turnover-prone offenses on Saturday.
The Wildcats are 13th in the Big Ten in turnover margin, giving the ball away 14 times through six games. That includes 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.
Given the hard-hitting history of this series in recent years, there should be some opportunities for an Iowa defense that has recorded just nine takeaways through the Hawkeyes' 5-2 start.
3. Here's the catch
Iowa's ability to move the ball through the air has positioned the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes where they are and Brandon Smith's leg injury couldn't have come at a worse time.
The junior was thriving, catching 16 of his team-leading 33 passes in Iowa's last two games before exiting the Purdue game in the fourth quarter.
Smith's injury creates opportunities for other receivers to step to the forefront.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. will get the start and at 5-11, he's three inches shorter than Smith. That will alter Iowa and Nate Stanley's thought process in the passing game.
Expect continued contributions from Nico Ragaini and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right behind Smith on the receiving charts with 30 and 27 catches, but also look for growth in the use of tight ends Nate Wieting and Shaun Beyer and Iowa running backs as part of the solution to Smith's extended absence.
4. One-dimensional approach
Iowa's defensive work each week starts with stopping the run and against a Northwestern team that has had a miserable passing attack this season, denying the Wildcats much traction on the ground is critical.
The Hawkeyes have struggled to wrap their arms around the Wildcats' rushing attack recently. Northwestern has out-rushed Iowa 529-232 on its way to victory over the Hawkeyes in the past three seasons.
Iowa, which limited pass-first Purdue to 33 rushing yards last week, will only help itself if it can hold Northwestern below its season average of 153.2 rushing yards per game and grow its collection of 26 tackles for a loss led by the five recorded by Chauncey Golston.