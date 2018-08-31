Four things the football teams from Iowa and Northern Illinois can do to put themselves in position to win in Saturday's 2:40 p.m. season opener at Kinnick Stadium:
Northern Illinois (0-0)
1. Embrace the havoc.
Northern Illinois played its way to an 8-5 record last season in part because of the havoc it created on defense. The Huskies joined Michigan and Ohio State in leading the country with 114 tackles for a loss last season. All-American end Sutton Smith is the ringleader, leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 29.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks a year ago, but he has plenty of help. Nine of the 15 Northern Illinois players who recorded a sack last season return. The Huskies' ability to spend quality time up close with Nate Stanley will have a lot to do with their chances for success.
2. Spread things out.
Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers is a guy who can beat you with his arm and his feet. A returning eight-game starter who was named the freshman of the year in the Mid-American Conference last season, the 6-foot Georgia native threw for 1,674 yards and passed for 473 to break a school freshman record for total yards. He'll be working behind an offensive line which returns intact from the 2017 season.
3. Catch on quick.
In general terms, Northern Illinois has some experience back at running back in Tre Harbison and Marcus Jones and is young at receiver with the exception of senior D.J. Brown. A year ago, Brown caught 42 passes and rushed 22 times for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He's also a return man for the Huskies and one of the team's more dynamic playmakers.
4. Stay true to form.
Northern Illinois won't be intimidated at Kinnick Stadium. The Huskies are 6-4 in their last 10 games against Big Ten opponents including a 30-27 win that spoiled Iowa's 2013 season opener at Kinnick Stadium. Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey is an Indiana alum. His first win at Northern came in that 2013 game at Iowa and his teams are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents overall. The lone loss? A 20-13 setback to top-ranked Ohio State in 2015. Northern Illinois won at Nebraska a year ago and has won at Purdue and Northwestern during Carey's tenure.
Iowa (0-0)
1. Establish the run.
That's where it always begins for the Hawkeyes and this year will be no different. There will be challenges. Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is expected to make his starting debut in the backfield. Three offensive linemen will make their first career starts, a fourth has six starts to build off of and 22-game starter Keegan Render will make his second career start at center. Finding cohesion there will lead to some traction and the ability to dictate tempo on offense.
2. Avoid first-game issues.
Replacing starters is part of the deal in college football and Iowa is positioned to have as many as 11 first-time starters in its lineup against the Huskies. There will be mistakes. Minimizing them will be a critical component to the Hawkeyes' chances against a veteran Northern Illinois team.
3. Step in, step up.
Iowa will start three new linebackers Saturday. Amani Jones, Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch opened fall camp on top of the depth chart and they ended fall camp on top of the depth chart. Performance now dictates if they remain there. Jones and Welch are juniors, Niemann a sophomore, can expect to rotate a bit early on as they work behind a defensive line that is the most veteran segment of this Hawkeye team.
4. Win one for coach.
Kirk Ferentz doesn't like this notion as motivation at all. He's spent the week deflecting talk about record-setting possibilities while expressing a preference that his team focus on playing its own game to the best of its abilities and not worry about their coach's Iowa win total. Ferentz will become the Hawkeyes' winningest football coach with Iowa's next win. He shares the top spot on that list with Hayden Fry. Both won 143 games at Iowa.