Four things the football teams from Iowa State and Iowa can do to find success in Saturday's 4 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa State (0-0)
1. Start quick
Thanks to Mother Nature, Iowa State opens its season against Iowa for the first time since 1986. The Cyclones did get in one series on offense and one on defense before thunder and lightning halted the ISU opener against South Dakota State.
That should help Iowa State newcomers, including true freshman starter Mike Rose at middle linebacker, put a few of the first-game nerves in the rearview mirror.
What ISU missed last week was the chance to see how all the pieces fit together on both sides of the ball and learn how the team would respond to the adversity that accompanies the ebb and flow of every game.
The ability of Iowa State to get things together quickly will set a tone one way or the other Saturday at Kinnick.
2. Establish the run
The Cyclones have one of the country's best backs in David Montgomery and the more ISU is able to ride its workhorse, the better off Iowa State will be.
Montgomery rushed for 1,146 yards last season and the junior recorded one of his eight 100-yard rushing days against the Hawkeyes last season. He gained 112 yards on 20 carries against Iowa in addition to catching five passes for 53 yards in a 44-41 overtime loss to Iowa.
Iowa State returns a combined 51 starts on its offensive line, nearly half coming from Julian Good-Jones, who returns from a one-game suspension and add to his collection of 24 starts by lining up at either tackle or center this week after spending time at both during camp. Good-Jones joins 13-game starter Josh Knipfel in gaining preseason all-Big 12 recognition.
3. Keep on keeping on
Third-year coach Matt Campbell's team was able to turnaround its record a year by taking extraordinary care of the football.
The Cyclones worked their way to an 8-5 record and Liberty Bowl win in part because ISU was able to turnaround previous turnover troubles.
Iowa State has forced more turnovers than it has committed in 11 of its last 19 games and rated second nationally in losing just 10 turnovers a year ago. The Cyclones lost just one fumble last season and that came late in the fourth quarter of the bowl win over Memphis.
Quarterback Kyle Kempt has been steady as well. He enters the Iowa game having not thrown an interception in his last 130 pass attempts and is 26 attempts without a pick shy of breaking an Iowa State record.
4. Play catch
Like Iowa, Iowa State's offense is built around success on the ground but Kyle Kempt's ability to complement that with success through the air is important.
Kempt completed a school-record 66.3 percent of his passes a year ago while leading ISU to wins over three rated opponents in eight starts. A sixth-year senior, Kempt topped 300 yards through the air three times late in the season, an area he will work to build on.
Hakeem Butler, a 6-foot-6 junior who had 128 receiving yards against the Hawkeyes last season, is a returning lineup regular in an otherwise young receiving corps. Matthew Eaton and Deshaunte Jones, who each had over 20 receptions last season, join freshman Tarique Milton and sophomore Landen Akers as expected key contributors in the passing game.
Iowa (1-0)
1. Establish the run
The Hawkeyes found traction on the ground during the second half of last week's season-opening win over Northern Illinois.
Despite the suspension of two starting offensive tackles, Iowa was able to collect 209 yards on the ground, a number the Hawkeyes topped just three times a year ago. That also helped the Hawkeyes control the football for 34 minutes, 45 seconds.
The abilities of Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent may be big on Saturday as Ivory Kelly-Martin deals with a minor ankle issue that occurred late in the season opener. Young enters the game coming off a career-high 84-yard effort against Northern Illinois and again expects to rotate in the Hawkeye backfield.
2. Win up front
Iowa helped itself in its opener with the collective work of its defensive line. The Hawkeyes continue to rotate personnel up front on defense and the return of Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff from one-game suspensions will only help facilitate that.
In the Northern Illinois game, Iowa did put that depth to work as it got after quarterback Marcus Childers. The result was five sacks, including four by defensive linemen.
Parker Hesse finished with a pair and A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson each contributed one to an effort which also saw linebacker Kristian Welch record a sack among his team-leading 11 tackles.
Iowa's ability to create some havoc up front against a solid Iowa State offensive line will only help position the Hawkeyes to add to their recent resume against ISU.
3. Make a connection
The Hawkeye passing game remains a work in progress.
Nate Stanley completed just 11-of-23 passes in the opener against Northern Illinois, a 47.8-percent completion rate. Some of that is on the junior quarterback and some of it is on intended receivers who started with three drops in the opening quarter of last week's game.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught three passes for 28 yards and Max Cooper recorded a five-yard reception late, the only receptions recorded by Hawkeye receivers in the opener. That's an area where Iowa must grow its game quickly with the start of Big Ten play just two weeks away.
4. Have strong feet
Special teams have frequently played a role in determining the outcome of the Iowa-Iowa State series and Iowa has an edge in experience there.
Kicker Miguel Recinos helped the Hawkeyes rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in last year's 44-41 overtime win at Jack Trice Stadium, hitting a 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 31-31.
The senior connected on his only attempt in Iowa's opener, hitting from 33 yards for the only points of the first half in the Iowa-Northern Illinois game, as he works to build off of last season's 11-of-13 effort in field goal tries that included hitting nine of his 11 attempts from 30 yards or more.
ISU lists three players, sophomore Connor Assalley, senior Chris Francis and freshman Brayden Narveson as potential starting kickers on its depth chart this week.
Corey Dunn tops the depth chart as the Cyclones' new starting punter, while Colten Rastetter looks to build off of his average of 53.8 yards per punt on four attempts in the Iowa opener.