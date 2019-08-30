Four things the football teams from Miami (Ohio) and Iowa can to do to find success in Saturday's 6:40 p.m. season opener at Kinnick Stadium:
Miami (Ohio) (0-0)
1. Find a rhythm
The RedHawks' fall camp has been a competitive one, especially under center where three young quarterbacks who have never thrown a pass in a collegiate game are competing for the starting position.
Redshirt sophomore Jackson Williamson, who did see action in wins over Kent State and Bowling Green last season, redshirt freshman AJ Mayer and true freshman Brett Gabbert are all in the mix in a race that coach Chuck Martin has decided to let play out on the field during the opening weeks of the season.
The planned use of all three could be altered if one can find an early rhythm while working at the controls of an offense working to replace its top two rushers from last season.
2. Have a happy homecoming
A pair of former Hawkeyes top the Miami (Ohio) depth chart at a cornerback position. Transfers Manny Rugamba and Cedric Boswell both left Iowa following the 2017 season, sat out last season and are eligible to play for the first time today at the Mid-American Conference school.
Rugamba, best remembered at Iowa for a critical pick in an upset of second-ranked Michigan in 2016 and a career-high nine stops in a last-second loss to Penn State in 2017, joins the lineup of a veteran secondary.
3. Play to its strengths
Miami returns three starters from an offensive line that in 2018 enjoyed its best season since Chuck Smith's arrival six seasons ago.
Returning all-conference pick Danny Godlevske at center, right tackle Jarrett LaRubbio and left tackle Tommy Doyle all return to the front five of an offense which averaged 159.8 rushing yards last season. Right tackle Matt Skibinski also returns to the lineup at tackle with 11 career starts on his resume.
One of two FBS programs to improve its rushing average in each of the last five seasons, the RedHawks are replacing their top two rushers from 2018.
Jaylon Bester, a junior from Belleville, Illinois, is listed as the expected starter in the backfield. Bester ran for 185 yards on 34 carries last season.
4. Hang around
Iowa has a 23-4 all-time record against teams from the Mid-American Conference.
MAC teams that have beaten the Hawkeyes, Central Michigan in 2012, Northern Illinois in 2013 and Western Michigan in 2000 and 2007, have generally taken the game into the fourth quarter and found a way to win.
The losses Iowa has to MAC opponents have been by a combined 19 points.
Iowa (0-0)
1. Establish the run
Iowa worked its way to a 9-4 record last season despite a pedestrian rushing attack.
From blocking to ball carrying, an improved ground game has been an offseason emphasis for Iowa since rushing for -15 yards on 20 carries in the Outback Bowl.
The Hawkeyes averaged 148.4 yards per game on the ground last season, an improvement over the 139.2 yards Iowa averaged in 2017 but not where Iowa wants to be.
Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young will be the first backs to get a chance to change that.
2. Celebrate the start
He's led the Big Ten in sacks, earned all-Big Ten honors and has been selected as a preseason all-American but until Saturday, defensive end A.J. Epenesa hasn't been able to say he started a college football game.
The junior moves into the lineup with plenty of expectations after recording 16.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks last season.
He's part of a rebuilt defensive front which saw plenty of playing time as part of a front-four rotation a year ago and along with Chauncey Golston at the other end, both will be tested by a veteran RedHawks' front five.
3. Win special teams
Iowa will have new specialists on the field Saturday and their consistency will make an impact.
Arizona State graduate transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton will start at punter, beating out returning starter Colten Rastetter for the position during fall camp.
The Hawkeyes' placekicking situation remains undetermined. Caleb Shudak and Keith Duncan share the top line on the depth chart in the battle to replace Miguel Recinos and coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this week that both may see action against Miami (Ohio) after a too-close-to-call race in camp.
Shudak will handle Iowa's kickoffs.
4. Own the night
Iowa is opening the season under the lights at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in history on Saturday.
Home night games in general have been good to the Hawkeyes, who are 12-6 all-time in games played at night on its home turf.
Iowa is 6-2 under the lights at Kinnick against nonconference opponents, last losing to Iowa State on Sept. 14, 2002 by a 36-33 score.
Since that time, the Hawkeyes have beaten Arizona State in 2003, Syracuse in 2007, Pittsburgh in 2015, Iowa State in 2016 and Northern Iowa in 2018 in non-league games under the lights at Kinnick.