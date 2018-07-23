CHICAGO — Scott Frost doesn’t have a short list.
The only new football coach in the Big Ten this season arrived at Nebraska with a lengthy list of things to do if the Cornhuskers are going to have a chance to reclaim old glory.
“We’ve gotta fix everything,’’ Frost said Monday, the first coach to speak at the two-day Big Ten kickoff.
Seven coaches spoke Monday — Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Illinois’ Lovie Smith have formal press conferences today — but Frost didn’t mince words as he spoke about his goal of helping his alma mater regain the level of success it enjoyed when he quarterbacked the Cornhuskers.
Frost led Tom Osborne-coached Nebraska to a 24-2 record over two seasons, including the program’s most recent national championship in 1997.
He left behind a Central Florida program he guided to a 13-0 record in 2017 to rebuild a Cornhuskers team which finished 4-8 a year ago.
“That’s not Nebraska football,’’ Frost said. “I just want to fix it.’’
Frost has plenty of places to start.
“They hadn’t been doing squats for three years. Their players weren’t lifting the way they needed to,’’ Frost said. “I didn’t see the passion and unity that has always been a part of Nebraska football. The walk-on program had been killed.’’
A renewed commitment to strength and conditioning has started and team building is a work in progress.
Frost also understands times have changed.
He wants to grow the Cornhuskers walk-on program, but understands that an equal number of additional opportunities for female athletes must be created before that can happen.
The game has evolved as well, and Frost’s plan includes what he labels “modern Xs and Os,’’ all with a goal of helping Nebraska become beyond competitive again.
“People in Nebraska are hungry and are fired up,’’ he said. “They want it to be like it was. We all want that. It may take some time to get there but Nebraska should be an upper echelon program.’’
Cornhuskers receiver Stanley Morgan said a new coaching staff has injected new levels of enthusiasm and expectations into the program.
“It’s a different vibe,’’ Morgan said. “The coaches, they’ve taken time to gel with us. We’re on the same page now. The expectations have changed and they’ve made that really clear.’’
A little heat: Jim Harbaugh still attracts a crowd, but the questions are a little more pointed as he begins his fourth season as the coach at Michigan.
That’s what a 1-5 record against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State will do.
“I feel like we need improvement, and that will lead to success and championships,’’ Harbaugh said, discussing the Wolverines’ lack of success against the Buckeyes and Spartans.
Fant honored: Iowa tight end Noah Fant became the sixth Hawkeye in the last five years to be named to the Big Ten preseason honors list.
Selected by a media panel as one of 10 players to watch – five from each division – Fant joins the Hawkeyes’ Josey Jewell in 2017, C.J. Beathard and Desmond King in 2016, Drew Ott in 2015 and Brandon Scherff in 2014 to be recognized.
Other West Division players named were Nebraska’s Morgan, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher and the Wisconsin tandem of linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley were named from the East.
Winning environment: Penn State celebrated a walk-off 21-19 victory at Iowa a year ago when McSorley hit tight end Juwan Johnson with a seven-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
But, McSorley left Kinnick Stadium with more than win.
“That was the toughest road environment I’ve ever been a part of,’’ McSorley said. “The fans were into it. They were on us from the start and didn’t let down. We were fortunate to get out of there with the ‘W.’’’
Shared duties: Iowa’s Brandon Snyder and Jake Gervase share the top line on the preseason depth chart at free safety.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Snyder has made strides in returning from an ACL tear, but Gervase is positioned to retain the starting role the Davenport Assumption grad had in 10 games a year ago.
“It’s a good problem to have,’’ Ferentz said. “They have both done a nice job this summer and are leaders of our team.’’
Green Gophers: Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has already done the math.
“We’re 128th out of 130,’’ the Golden Gophers’ second-year coach said, describing where his team ranks in terms of underclassmen compared to other Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Minnesota has nine seniors and 14 juniors on its roster and will pick between two freshmen for its starting quarterback position.
“We will have a lot of youthful enthusiasm,’’ Fleck said. “But, I also know that we’re going to have to grow up in a hurry, too.’’