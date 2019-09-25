Running backs with the same objective, preparing for a second start and a season-ending setback for a former Hawkeye are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Ivory Kelly-Martin believes Iowa’s four-back rotation is working because the four players involved have one objective.
“We all want to win,’’ he said. “That’s the bottom line. We’re all out there for the team and when it’s our turn to go in, we want to make some good things happen.’’
Collectively, Kelly-Martin, Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Tyler Goodson have combined for 89 carries totaling 453 yards through three games.
2. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said learning to manage a bye week is important.
It’s about finding the right balance between work to move forward and gaining a bit of rest of help keep the body fresh for the string of five straight games which begins this week.
“I also found a little time to get caught up on some school work,’’ Stanley said. “It came at a good time for us. A lot of it is time management, but I still tried to make the most of every day both on and off the field.’’
3. With Brady Reiff still sidelined by an injury, Daviyon Nixon will likely make his second start at defensive tackle for Iowa in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee.
He’s expecting things to go a little smoother than the start of his starting debut at Iowa State earlier this month.
“The best thing that happened was the delay. It gave me a chance to sit down and calm down,’’ Nixon said. “I was pretty amped up. Cedric (Lattimore) told me when we got to the locker room to just catch my breath and be myself, just play the game. I was able to do that and it worked out.’’
4. Mekhi Sargent shook off the wrist injury he suffered the day before Iowa’s game at Iowa State as no big deal.
The injury was to his right wrist and Sargent said he took coach Kirk Ferentz’s advice and toted the football with his left hand.
No big deal.
“I’m dominant left hand,’’ Sargent said. “Not a lot of people know that. The only thing I really do with my right hand is eat and write. But, I throw the ball left. Everything athletic, that’s my dominant hand, every sport. Like basketball, I’ll dribble left before I go right. I’ll shoot with my left.’’
Sargent said he suffered the wrist injury while attempting to brace himself for a fall.
5. A match-up with Iowa State’s Ray Lima presented first-year Iowa starting center Tyler Linderbaum with a welcomed challenge in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game.
“Given the experience he has, it was good opportunity for me to see where I’m at,’’ Linderbaum said.
“I came away seeing that there are a lot of things I need to improve on, but it was a good test. Going up against somebody like that, it’s only going to help me for the rest of the year.’’
6. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said a couple of things jump out as he has studied the Middle Tennessee program, starting with the stability of the staff.
Coach Rick Stockstill is in his 13th season at the Conference USA school and his program has been bowl eligible 10 times during the timeframe.
“He has a very good football staff, very veteran staff, has been there for quite some time and sustained success,’’ Ferentz said. “If you watch them, they show up and play hard, they are well-coached and going on the road is not a big deal for them. Bottom line is we have to be ready to go.’’
7. Middle Tennessee State coach Rick Stockstill doesn’t expect his team to stray too far from its fundamentals as it prepares for Iowa.
“We’re going to try to establish the run coming in and then take some shots downfield in play action,’’ Stockstill said at a news conference earlier this week.
“Their defense is big and physical up front and they’re talented on the back end and really sound in the kicking game. We’ve got a great challenge in front of us, and a great opportunity ahead of us, one that we’re looking forward to.’’
8. A torn anterior cruciate ligament has ended the season for former Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle.
The Indiana State senior suffered the injury during the Sycamores’ first series in a game Saturday against Eastern Illinois.
The game was the fourth of the season for Indiana State, making it unlikely that Boyle will qualify for a medical redshirt year from the NCAA.
Named the newcomer of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after transferring to Indiana State prior to the 2018 season, Boyle previously redshirted at Iowa in 2015.
9. The Hawkeyes have won their last six games.
That is the program’s longest winning streak since winning the first 12 games of a 12-2 season in 2015.
10. Middle Tennessee won’t be intimidated when it steps onto the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
The Blue Raiders opened their season at Michigan and hosted Duke on their way to a 1-2 start.
This will be the 14th game Middle Tennessee has played against an opponent from a power-five conference since 2015, the most of any team in Conference USA.