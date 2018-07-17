Renee Gillispie coaches softball for a living.
A little more than a month into her new job as the head coach at Iowa, she also has become a bridge builder.
Gillispie is working to rebuild ties with instate high school programs and a starting point for restoring the Hawkeye program begins this week as she watches talent compete at the Iowa state high school tournament.
“Being from Iowa, I never stopped coming to the state tournament looking for players when I was coaching at UCF and now that I’m at Iowa, this is where we begin,’’ Gillispie said. “There is good talent in our state. Other Big Ten programs are winning with that talent. We need to keep that talent home.’’
Gillispie grew up in Danville, Iowa, played collegiately at Kirkwood Community College and West Texas A&M and has spent the past 18 years coaching at Central Florida, which she led to a 625-403-1 record, five conference titles and seven NCAA regional appearances.
She inherits a program that has gone 172-247-1 over the past eight seasons, She has replaced Marla Looper, who resigned in May.
The Hawkeyes’ recruiting class for 2018 was already complete when Gillispie was hired, so her eyes this week in Fort Dodge are focused on underclass talent.
Gillispie is also sending letters to each high school coach in the state, introducing herself and her game plan for restoring an Iowa program that made four appearances in the College World Series during the 23-year tenure of Gayle Blevins.
“A lot of Gayle Blevins’ best teams were built around players from Iowa and the Midwest. One of the things we’re letting coaches know is that is where our success will start,’’ Gillispie said. “We want to recruit those homegrown players and welcome them to our program.’’
Feedback from coaches has been positive, giving Gillispie encouragement and a starting point as she settles in.
“This is home. There were 55 people at our family’s Fourth of July reunion and feels good to be back and to have a chance to lead a program that competes in a great conference and has a good history,’’ she said. “People want us to succeed and that’s a great place to begin.’’
Gillispie believes her roots in the state give her an understanding of what the Iowa high school player is all about.
“Unless you’re from Iowa, you don’t understand the excitement that surrounds softball here and has for many years,’’ Gillispie said.
“It’s a sport that is so important throughout the state and that intrigued me about the job. This is the only job I would have left Orlando for because I understand the potential that exists. It’s been kind of hard to watch from afar the struggles Iowa has had the past few seasons. It doesn’t have to be that way.’’
Gillispie is working with Iowa deputy director of athletics and sport administrator Barbara Burke to centralize Iowa’s training facilities. She expects some clubhouse improvements and cosmetic upgrades at Pearl Field to be in place before the start of the 2019 season.
She also has spent the past few weeks getting to know the players on the Iowa roster.
She sees potential there as well, digging inside the Hawkeyes’ 21-32 record from a year ago to see a team that did earn wins over eighth-ranked Baylor, 13th-rated Arizona State, 17th-rated Michigan and upset Ohio State in the Big Ten tourney.
“You see hints of the possibilities. Allison Doocy is a quality pitcher. There is some talent on the roster,’’ Gillispie said. “Part of my job is to help create the confidence they need and to bring the discipline and focus that is needed to have success.’’
Iowa’s incoming recruits will fit in well with the program’s needs and Gillispie likes what she has seen from Bettendorf’s DoniRae Mayhew, named the national junior college player of the year this spring after hitting .446 with 18 doubles and a nation-leading 30 home runs at Kirkwood.
Mayhew also went 20-3 as a pitcher at the junior-college level and Gillispie said the incoming junior can help the Hawkeyes in a number of ways.
“She’s an amazing hitter and her bat will help us right from the start,’’ Gillispie said. “She’s a player who could play a lot of different positions and we’ll work to figure that out over time, but she will make an impact. She’s the type of player we need and that we’re out looking for.’’