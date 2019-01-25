CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Making the most of an opportunity, Paul Glynn and Keegan Shaw stepped into the Iowa wrestling lineup Friday and helped keep the Hawkeyes unbeaten.
The pair each won decisions as fourth-ranked Iowa handled 20th-rated Illinois 31-8 in a Big Ten dual at Huff Hall that started and ended with a Hawkeye pin.
Glynn, a 133-pound junior from Bettendorf, scored a takedown in overtime to earn a 3-1 decision over 17th-ranked Dylan Duncan, breaking the 1-1 deadlock forged by a pair of escapes in regulation.
Shaw filled in for North Scott’s Mitch Bowman at 174, and the junior from Southeast Polk followed an escape with a takedown to open the third period of his match against Nick Gasbarro, breaking a 2-2 score on his way to a 6-2 victory.
The wins were among seven collected by the Hawkeyes, who collected bonus points in four matches against the Fighting Illini.
Second-ranked Spencer Lee at 125, Pat Lugo at 149, Alex Marinelli in his match against former Hawkeye Joey Gunther at 165 and Sam Stoll at 285 all scored bonus-point victories.
In the first match of the dual, Lee grabbed a quick lead against 15th-ranked Travis Piotrowski, scoring four near fall points as he opened a 6-0 edge in the first period.
The Hawkeye sophomore extended his advantage to 11-0 before pinning Piotrowski in 6 minutes, 6 seconds.
Lugo’s win was more methodical, but effective. In his match against Mousa Jodeh at 149, the Iowa junior pulled away to a 14-4 major decision.
Marinelli’s match did not go the distance after Gunther, a junior transfer for Illinois who was an NCAA qualifier for the Hawkeyes the past two seasons, was disqualified in the third period.
The match was terminated after Gunther was penalized for stalling for the third time, a tone that was set in the opening period as Marinelli quickly went to work against his former training partner.
Gunther’s first warning for stalling came in the opening period after a flurry of early action from Marinelli, who took Gunther down twice in the opening 1 minute, 20 seconds. Improving to 14-0, the Iowa sophomore had opened an 8-3 lead before Gunther was called for the third time and disqualified.
Stoll finished the meet off with a pin at 285, pinning Deuce Rachal in 4:37. The fall was the first in dual competition this season for the Iowa senior and the second of his career versus Rachal, who he pinned to give the Hawkeyes a walk-off 18-17 win over the Fighting Illini a year ago.
The Hawkeyes (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten) also picked up a decision at 197, where Jacob Warner pulled away from a 2-1 lead after two periods to defeat Andre Lee, 5-1.
Two of Illinois’ three victories came from its highest-rated wrestlers in matches Iowa led in the third period.
Fourth-ranked Mike Carr trailed Max Murin 3-2 late in their match at 141, but Carr took a 4-3 lead with :22 remaining an picked up a pair of near fall points to claim a 6-3 decision.
At 184, second-ranked Emery Parker trailed Cash Wilcke 1-0 into the third period before Parker used an escape, a takedown and riding time to move to 11-0 on the season with a 4-1 decision.
Illinois (2-4, 1-3) earned its other win at 157, where 12th-ranked Eric Barone used a takedown in the sudden victory period to hand the Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked Kaleb Young a 3-1 loss. The loss was the second setback in 15 matches this season for the Iowa sophomore.