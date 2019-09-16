In a very odd, perverse sort of way, it’s almost better that it ended this way.
Sure, it would have been very satisfying to hand your instate rival a lopsided blowout loss. The Iowa football team would have loved to have beaten Iowa State 30-0 on Saturday.
But considering the way the Hawkeyes sometimes played in close games last season, considering the adversity that came with Saturday’s game in Ames and considering the ferocity of the environment in which it came, a 1-point gut check was pretty good. Maybe even better than a rout would have been.
The old cliché is that good teams find a way to win even when they don’t play well.
And the Hawkeyes, for the most part, did not play very well Saturday while coming away with an 18-17 victory over a pretty good Iowa State team.
“We didn’t play that great,’’ defensive end A.J. Epenesa admitted. “It wasn’t pretty by any means but we won. That’s all that counts.’’
Clichés generally become clichés because there is truth in them. The fact is that no team is going to have its A game for all 12 dates on the schedule. So it’s important to find ways to claw out victories even when you’re having a B or C game.
“Games like this get down to mental toughness and physical toughness …’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Nobody got discouraged. We had some discouraging plays, but we just kept swinging the bat.’’
The Hawkeyes were outgained, mostly outplayed, had to sit through two weather delays and listen to psyched-up Cyclone rooters bellowing in their ears all night.
They averaged only 4.3 yards per offensive play while the Cyclones averaged 7.7. According to one report, it was the first time in 15 years that a Big Ten team won a game with that significant a negative yards-per-play differential.
Quarterback Nate Stanley was erratic at times. He missed several open receivers. He was too high or too long on many of his throws. But faced with a crucial third-and-21 situation in the third quarter, he fired a 27-yard laser to Ihmir Smith-Marsette that must have caused the NFL scouts in attendance to sit up in their chairs.
Young defensive backs D.J. Johnson and Jack Koerner were forced into starting roles because of injuries to four defensive backs and they were burned a few times, including a 51-yard touchdown pass on Iowa State’s opening series and a 73-yarder early in the second half.
But with ISU threatening to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, they each knocked down a pass in a crucial spot. Koerner also had an important fumble recovery and Johnson ended up as the Hawkeyes’ leading tackler.
In a highly imperfect performance, they chose to perform at the perfect time.
The Hawkeyes won some close games last season but in the middle of the season they suffered back-to-back defeats in raucous road settings that could have easily gone the other way. There was a 30-24 loss at Penn State and a 38-36 setback at Purdue that really hurt.
Those two games were the difference between winning the Big Ten West and settling for another middle-of-the-road bowl bid.
So to pull out a cliffhanger in a hostile setting like this was a major confidence booster.
“Absolutely,’’ linebacker Kristian Welch said. “I’m proud of the way we fought and finished the game. There’s always improvement to be done. You can see that across the board. We’re just going to continue to improve and make those adjustments and try to get better.’’
“Coming in here and playing the way we did, it’s disappointing that we didn’t play very well,’’ Epenesa said. “But to get the W just shows how good we can be.’’
And it gave them a blueprint for how to do this again in similar settings.
“It gives us a lot of experience and a lot of opportunity to learn some things and a lot of memories to recall when we’re in situations like this in the future,’’ Stanley said. “In the Big Ten, we expect every game to be like this. It’s huge for us to have this experience and be able to apply it in the future.’’