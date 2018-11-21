Jim Harbaugh and Urban Meyer share one thought.
The football game between Michigan and Ohio State always has been, is now and always will be meaningful for competitors on both sides of the rivalry.
Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh offered some perspective Tuesday on the Big Ten’s weekly teleconference, saying that the annual grudge match is “even better than Christmas.’’
He recalled his first experience in the rivalry, attending the 1973 game when he was nine-and-a-half years old.
“Sat in the south end zone with my mom, my brother and my sister,’’ Harbaugh said. “It was a 10-10 tie in Michigan Stadium. From then on, ‘The Game,’ it was the highlight of the year, even better than Christmas.’’
Those feelings haven’t changed over the years, first when he was a competitor and now as the Michigan coach.
“The best thing about it as a player and a coach is the competition,’’ Harbaugh said. “That’s what makes it the best day of the year for me.’’
About the only thing that would make it better would be a win.
Beyond the College Football Playoff implications that this year’s top-10 match-up has, Harbaugh’s Wolverines are winless in three games against the Buckeyes and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer enters Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record against Michigan.
“It’s a big game for everybody,’’ Meyer said. “It’s what you would expect from a rivalry game.’’
Homecoming week: Nebraska coach Scott Frost understands the emotions that his defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, will be dealing with for the first time this week when the Cornhuskers visit Iowa.
Chinander is a former Hawkeye offensive lineman, playing from 1998-2002 after arriving in Iowa City as a walk-on.
“It’s a lot like me coming back to Nebraska this year. There will be emotions,’’ Frost said. “That’s part of the deal. I’m sure it will be an emotional day for him, but I’m also sure his focus will be our players.’’
It’s that time: The name of Penn State coach James Franklin has been tossed around as possible candidate at USC should that job open up this offseason.
He was asked if was going to be the head coach at Penn State next season Tuesday on the Big Ten teleconference and things didn’t go well.
“Speculation is everywhere,’’ Franklin said. “It’s that crazy time of year. I’m focused on Maryland. It’s no different than when you ask me about injuries and all these other things.’’
The reporter responded, “We’ll, it’s a yes-no question. Speculation would be a lot less if you said, yes you are (staying), wouldn’t you say?’’
Franklin said he answered the question. The reporter suggested otherwise. That ended Franklin’s portion of the call.
An axe to grind: Minnesota football players are hearing a lot this week about the axe.
None have actually held Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the prize that goes to the winner of Saturday’s game between the Golden Gophers and Wisconsin.
“They need to know what it means, what it stands for,’’ Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.
Lately, it’s stood for domination by the Badgers. Wisconsin has won the last 14 games in the border rivalry and has won the last eight games between the teams by double-digit margins.
“You’ve got to make sure you’re not the team that ever loses it,’’ Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter told the Wisconsin State Journal. “I think there’s an extra edge you get from that feeling, knowing you can’t be the team that gives up the Axe.’’
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said his team will hear that theme a lot this week, mentioning it daily.
Fleck will do the same.
“Our guys understand what it means to our program now and moving forward,’’ Fleck said. “We’ll go over the history of it all, especially for the young guys.’’
Minnesota has additional motivation. At 5-6, the Golden Gophers need a win to become bowl eligible.
All or nothing: Purdue and Indiana have played for the Old Oaken Bucket every year since 1925, but there is more than a traveling trophy at stake this week.
Both teams have five wins on the season, meaning that the winner will be bowl eligible and the loser will start preparing for offseason conditioning work.
“We know that they will be all jacked up to play us on their home turf,’’ Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said. “Both teams know what’s at stake this week. It’s an important match.’’
This is an instate rivalry with a heart.
Tyler Trent, the Carmel, Indiana, native who was forced to withdraw from classes at Purdue this fall as he deals with bone cancer, will be at the game.
He posted on his twitter account Tuesday that the Indiana football program reached out to him and is providing him with a way to attend the game.