Hawkeye 10 @ 10: 20/20 hindsight and Riley Moss' return

Quarterback sneaks, Riley Moss’ return and Tyrone Tracy’s targets are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 serves up a daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. If Brian Ferentz had to do it all again, he wouldn’t.
The Iowa offensive coordinator said in hindsight, he regrets running two consecutive quarterback sneaks on what proved to be an unsuccessful attempt to gain two yards on third and fourth down in the fourth quarter last week against Purdue.
“If you look at the litany of calls that I’ve made in my career that I wish I could have back, I don’t know if we have enough time,’’ Ferentz said, saying most of his regrets frequently go unnoticed in games.
He said in this instance, he felt good about the Hawkeyes chances of picking up the needed yardage given Iowa’s recent history of running successful sneaks.
“I felt pretty good that we would get it on two sneaks. But watching the tape, and standing there on the sideline watching us not get it, yeah, absolutely I wish I would have called a different play on third down,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t know what I would have done on fourth down, but I probably would have thrown the ball on third down in retrospect.’’
2. Medical personnel will have the final say, but Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said he wouldn’t be surprised if cornerback Riley Moss returns to action in Iowa’s next game at Wisconsin on Oct. 30.
Parker said Moss is making good progress as he works to return from a knee injury suffered while intercepting a pass in the Hawkeyes’ win over Penn State earlier this month.
“I don’t know exactly how long those things take, but knowing him I wouldn’t bet against him,’’ Parker said, referencing the possibility of Moss returning against the Badgers. “He’s a competitor and a tough kid. Whenever the doctors release him, I think that will be great for us.’’
3. Five Iowa football players have received mention on midseason all-American teams.
Junior center Tyler Linderbaum, cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Riley Moss, punter Tory Taylor and linebacker Jack Campbell have received midseason honors.
Linderbaum, named earlier this week by the Associated Press to its midseason all-American team, received first-team midseason honors from The Sporting News, CBS Sports and The Athletic.
Hankins, also recognized by the AP, earned first-team honors from CBS Sports and second-team recognition from The Athletic.
Moss was named a first-team choice by The Sporting News. Taylor landed a spot on the first team selected by The Athletic, which named Campbell as a second-team choice.
4. Trying to find ways to get Tyrone Tracy Jr. to become more productive in the Iowa offense is among priorities this week.
Tracy has been targeted 28 times in the Hawkeye passing game but has caught just 12 passes through Iowa’s first seven games.
Those numbers include five catches on seven targets in Iowa’s win over Kent State. In Big Ten play, he has four receptions in 16 targets.
“If you look at the targets and you look at where we’ve tried to direct the football, we’ve tried to give Tyrone opportunities,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.
“We’ve handed him the football and found other creative ways to get him the ball. We’re going to continue to do that. He’s a good football player and I think some of the best things he does are when the ball is in his hands.’’
5. Zach VanValkenburg was named Thursday as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The Iowa defensive end who is also a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented to the top scholar-athlete in college football, was named to Lott award quarterfinalists list by Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which presents the award to the college football player who best exemplifies the characteristics of the award’s namesake, Ronnie Lott.
Integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity are categories considered as the award’s recipient is selected.
VanValkenburg is in his third season at Iowa and his second as a starter, arriving as a graduate transfer from Division II Hillsdale College.
He currently has 24 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures through seven games this season.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced in November. Former Hawkeye Josey Jewell won the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2017.
6. It’s the little things that matter.
And during Iowa’s bye week, the little things have been the focus of Hawkeye special teams.
Generally pleased with the results so far, Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said the Hawkeyes are working to maximize production whenever special teams are on the field.
“Little things are what we have been working on,’’ Woods said. “We worked exclusively on kickoff return (Wednesday), just trying to detail some things up. We felt like we missed some opportunities in the last game.’’
7. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was named Thursday as one of 16 coaches on the watch list for the Dodd Trophy, presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.
The award is presented to a coach whose team has success and is committed to scholarship, leadership and integrity, three pillars of the philosophy of the award’s namesake.
The watch list is made of up of coaches whose teams perform in the field and have a solid academic progress rate.
Ferentz is one of five Big Ten coaches on the list, joining Ryan Day of Ohio State, James Franklin of Penn State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Mel Tucker of Michigan State.
8. True freshmen receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce will likely continue to become more frequent options in the Hawkeye offense.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said the two are progressing each week.
He likes Johnson’s ability to win in one-on-one coverage and gain yards after the catch and has been impressed with Bruce’s ability to catch the ball in traffic and pick up yards on screen plays.
9. Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite appreciates one trait this year’s Hawkeye team has shown more than anything.
He said the team has remained focused on its objectives from one week to the next, showing up to work at practice following the loss to Purdue as they did in the six weeks following wins earlier in the season.
“I appreciate our team’s consistency,’’ Braithwaite said. “They are an extremely even keeled group and I feel like that is a reflection of our leadership. One game doesn’t make a season. Our focus is always on the next game.’’
10. Bobby Hansen, the analyst for Iowa basketball games on the Hawkeye Radio Network and a former Iowa and NBA player, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at Monday’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Hansen will join Quad-Cities area college and high school football coaches in speaking at the Grid Club meeting of the year.
All Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and are held at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Tickets, priced at $12 each, include a buffet lunch and can be purchased at the door.