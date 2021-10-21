Hawkeye 10 @10: A look at some Kinnick records

Purdue’s David Bell played his way into the Kinnick Stadium record book last Saturday with 240 receiving yards against Iowa.
Today’s special bye-week edition of the Hawkeye 10@10 takes a look at 10 current records for performance in the 92 seasons football has been played on the west side of the Iowa campus.
here is today's Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Given Iowa’s recent history, it seems only fitting that a tight end was on the receiving end of the longest pass play in Kinnick Stadium history.
Dallas Clark recorded a 95-yard reception on a pass thrown by Brad Banks in an Iowa win over Purdue in 2002.
2. Before David Bell broke the record last week, Tulsa’s Dan Bitson held the previous receiving yardage record at Kinnick Stadium with 235 yards in a 1989 game against Iowa.
Bitson still owns the stadium record for the number of catches.
He caught 14 passes in that game. Bell piled up his 240 on 11 catches last Saturday.
3. Two Quad-Cities natives currently hold Kinnick Stadium records.
Bettendorf’s Tavian Banks holds the stadium record for rushing yardage in a game, gaining 314 yards in a 1997 game against Tulsa.
Jeff Skillett, a United Township alum, holds the stadium record for PAT kicks in game, kicking nine during the Hawkeyes’ 63-10 win over Cincinnati in 1990.
4. The oldest individual record in the Kinnick Stadium record book has stood since 1940.
The 81-year-old mark is owned by Jim Walker of Wisconsin, who returned a blocked punt 66 yards against Iowa on Oct. 12, 1940.
The only other record still stands from that decade was set in 1949 when the Hawkeyes’ Bob Longley returned a punt 94 yards in a game against Oregon.
5. Gino Torretta’s record-setting career as a quarterback at Miami (Fla.) included setting a Kinnick Stadium record in 1992.
Torretta threw for 433 yards in a 24-7 win over the Hawkeyes.
6. Iowa’s Scott Mullen holds a number of stadium records set during a 1999 game against Indiana.
The former quarterback threw 60 passes that day, sharing a stadium record with the number of balls thrown by Purdue’s Eric Hunter in 1990.
Mullen also still owns stadium records by running 74 plays and accumulating 473 yards of total offense in the game, a 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers.
7. The longest run from scrimmage at the stadium came at what was then known as Iowa Stadium in 1954.
The Hawkeyes’ Eddie Vincent had a 96-yard run in a game against Purdue.
8. Current Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods holds one stadium record.
He returned a blocked field goal 87 yards in a 1999 game against Northern Illinois.
The effort helped the Hawkeyes earn their only win during coach Kirk Ferentz’s first season, a 24-0 shutout of the Huskies.
9. And you thought Spencer Petras had a rough day when he threw four picks last Saturday?
He wasn’t anywhere close to the stadium record.
Iowa’s Gary Snook threw seven interceptions in a 1965 game against North Carolina State.
Despite giving up the ball that many times, the Hawkeyes hung around before losing 28-20.
10. Ed Hinkel owns the Kinnick Stadium record for touchdown catches in a game.
He grabbed four in a 2005 win over Minnesota.
The stadium record for rushing touchdowns is five, set by Purdue’s Mike Northington in 1973.