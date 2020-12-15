Hawkeye 10@10: A season turnaround, Petras' progress, and Harbaugh is coming to town

Iowa’s ride from 0-2 to 6-2, Jim Harbaugh on the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz on the strangest punts he’s ever seen are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. From 0-2 to 6-2, the turnaround executed by the Iowa football team this season even has the Hawkeyes wondering about what comes next.

“After we started 0-2, we had a whole bunch of people talking about us, wondering if all the offseason stuff is weighing on them,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “We just ran off what, six in a row? Glad. Impressed. I’m excited to see what comes in the future.’’

Golston finished with a career-high nine tackles in the win over Wisconsin.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said this has proved to be a season where it just took time for the pieces to come together for the Hawkeyes.