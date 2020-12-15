Hawkeye 10@10: A season turnaround, Petras' progress, and Harbaugh is coming to town

Iowa’s ride from 0-2 to 6-2, Jim Harbaugh on the Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz on the strangest punts he’s ever seen are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. From 0-2 to 6-2, the turnaround executed by the Iowa football team this season even has the Hawkeyes wondering about what comes next.
“After we started 0-2, we had a whole bunch of people talking about us, wondering if all the offseason stuff is weighing on them,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “We just ran off what, six in a row? Glad. Impressed. I’m excited to see what comes in the future.’’
Golston finished with a career-high nine tackles in the win over Wisconsin.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said this has proved to be a season where it just took time for the pieces to come together for the Hawkeyes.
“The group of guys we have always look forward and push each other to be better,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “We kept hammering at the rock, finally got things going and once that happened we never looked back.’’
2. He’s been inconsistent at times, but quarterback Spencer Petras continues to show growth as Iowa’s victory total grows.
During the Hawkeyes’ six-game win streak, Petras has completed 78-of-131 passes for 1,088 yards, a 59.5-percent completion rate that has pushed his season rate to 57.1 percent.
Petras has thrown eight touchdown passes and has been intercepted twice during Iowa’s six-game win streak.
3. The only change on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Michigan reflects the absence of Big Ten offensive player of the week Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The senior receiver suffered some sort of ankle injury as he did a celebratory flip in the end zone after scoring his second touchdown in the third quarter of last weekend’s 28-7 win over Wisconsin.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. moves into Smith-Marsette’s spot in the lineup and continues to be listed as the back-up to Brandon Smith at the other receiver position.
Iowa’s depth chart also reflects the injury that kept back-up running back Ivory Kelly-Martin off the field last weekend. He is not listed behind Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent.
4. Iowa will be facing a Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan team for the third time this weekend.
The Hawkeyes won a 14-13 game on a last-second field goal by Keith Duncan at Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and last October, the Wolverines earned a 10-3 victory at Michigan Stadium.
“Very excited about it, and very focused on our opponent,’’ Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference Monday about his team’s match-up with the Hawkeyes.
Support Local Journalism
“And, I’m also really excited about the way our players have responded to the challenge. It’s a big one. Iowa’s extremely good. Known Kirk Ferentz for a very long time, had a chance to play with the Ravens in 1998 and coach Ferentz was on that staff. He is a tremendous coach whose teams execute at a very high level.’’
5. Tory Taylor’s illegal kick during the second half of Saturday’s win over Wisconsin was a first even for a veteran coach like Kirk Ferentz.
Taylor dropped the ball as he received then booted it off the ground, a low kick that traveled around 40 yards but one that isn’t allowable by rule.
“Never seen that play. A heck of a play by Tory, right? I guess that’s what guys from Australia do, they see the ball in,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re trying to figure out how he got the ball that far downfield with all those bodies. Strange play, even a stranger enforcement penalty. That was painful.’’
The penalty gave Wisconsin the ball at the Iowa 4-yard line, but a Jack Campbell interception in the end zone on fourth down kept the Badgers off the scoreboard.
6. Mekhi Sargent climbed into the top 20 on Iowa’s career rushing charts with a 51-yard effort last weekend on 13 carries against Wisconsin.
The senior now has 1,740 career rushing yards for Iowa, moving him past Ed Podolak on Iowa’s all-time list and into the 20th position. Podolak finished his career with 1,710 yards.
7. With a pair of field goals against Wisconsin, Keith Duncan continued his own climb in the Iowa record books.
The senior has now hit 52 field goals in his career, one more than Kyle Schlicher scored during his Hawkeye career. Duncan is now in fourth on Iowa’s career list.
His 45-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Badgers was his 20th of 40 yards or more, breaking the previous Iowa record of 19 held by Nate Kaeding.
8. Iowa’s defense held Wisconsin below 10 points for a third straight game on Saturday.
That is the first time the Badgers have been held to 10 or fewer points in three straight outings since 1990, Barry Alvarez’s first season as the head coach in Madison.
9. The Big Ten will begin announcing its all-conference selections today.
The league plans to unveil its all-conference teams over the next three days, with offensive selections named today, defensive choices on Wednesday and special teams on Thursday.
The Big Ten offensive player of the year as well as individual awards on the offensive side of the ball will be named today while the Big Ten defensive player of the year and defensive individual honors will be presented Wednesday. The league’ freshman of the year will be announced on one of those two days, based on the position of the recipient.
In addition to recognizing specialists on Thursday, the Big Ten coaches of the year will be named as will 2020 selections for the humanitarian, leadership and sportsmanship awards presented by the conference.
10. In addition to recognizing Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as the Big Ten offensive player of the week on Monday, the conference also presented weekly honors to players from Minnesota, Penn State and Northwestern.
Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was named the defensive player of the week after recording 18 tackles and forcing a fumble in Minnesota’s 24-17 win at Nebraska.
Penn State kick and punt returner Jahan Dotson was named the special teams player of the week. The junior had an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 39-24 victory over Michigan State.
Running back Cam Porter of Northwestern was named the Big Ten freshman of the week. Porter set career highs with 24 carries and 142 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 28-10 win over Illinois.
