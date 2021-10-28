Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Arland Bruce catching on

Freshman receiver Arland Bruce catching on, Wisconsin’s running back tandem and an appreciation for Iowa’s defensive cohesion are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered at 10 a.m. each weekday during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 is your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Only three Hawkeyes have caught more passes in Iowa’s four Big Ten games this season than true freshman Arland Bruce IV.
He has nine receptions, topped only by the 16 balls caught by Sam LaPorta and the 10 catches recorded by Tyler Goodson and Nico Ragaini.
Bruce said the first half of the season has been lesson filled.
“I’m seeing every week that I can always improve, that there are always ways I can get better,’’ Bruce said. “I feel like there is a lot more out there for me and that’s what I’m working on every day.’’
Bruce has been lining up at multiple receiver positions and coach Kirk Ferentz likes the way he has transitioned from one to the next.
“We try to throw a lot at guys, gauge where they are at. He doesn’t seem to be affected by it,’’ Ferentz said. “Maybe part of it is that he was a quarterback initially in high school who ended up playing receiver, running back, all that stuff.’’
2. Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen are the current workhorses in the Wisconsin offensive backfield.
Mellusi is currently fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 98.9 rushing yards per game, topping the century mark four times while Allen has topped 100 yards on three occasions.
Both bring a physical style to the field. Mellusi is listed at 5-foot-11, 204 pounds while Allen is 6-2, 238 pounds.
Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather sees a similar approach from both backs.
“They’re definitely both downhill runners, can definitely put a move on you in space and will definitely try to run you over if they get the chance,’’ Merriweather said.
3. Moving the football has been a challenge for Wisconsin opponents this season.
The Badgers are giving up an average of 3.93 yards per play during the team’s 4-3 start to the season.
Among Football Bowl Subdivision programs, only Georgia has held opponents to fewer yards per snap.
Wisconsin has been particularly stingy against the run, giving a nation-best 1.87 yards per rushing attempt. Iowa ranks sixth in that category, allowing 2.73 yards per rush.
4. Two Hawkeyes made their first career starts in Iowa’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin in 2019.
Tight end Sam LaPorta and linebacker Jack Campbell both started that day against the Badgers.
LaPorta became the first true freshman to start at tight end in coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure that afternoon while Campbell was just the fourth true freshman to start at linebacker for Iowa during that same timeframe.
A failed two-point conversion was the difference in the game after Tyrone Tracy scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass play, part of a career-high 130-yard effort for the freshman receiver.
Matt Hankins had his first career interception in the loss and Nico Ragaini recorded the first touchdown reception of his career that day as well.
5. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst likes the cohesion he sees in the Iowa defense.
“They are a great example of a group that plays together,’’ Chryst said. “They’ve got enough experience and understanding to combine that with good football players, the end result is what you’re talking about in the way they are able to take the football away from people. It’s a confident group.’’
6. The expertise Tyler Linderbaum has been able to provide a young group of offensive linemen has been noteworthy for Iowa.
The all-American center has the type of personality that has led him to help others around him improve.
“With our youth, having two of our veteran guys (Kyler Schott and Cody Ince) missing time, somebody has to help lead the way and he’s been great that way,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a really encouraging guy, says what has to be said.’’
Ferentz said Linderbaum also leads by example.
“Top effort all the time. That’s even in the spring. I can’t remember him having a bad play let alone a bad practice in the spring,’’ Ferentz said.
7. Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell likes the development he has seen from a group that started the season looking to replace three starters from a year ago.
“I’m pleased with the young guys have come along, the way they’ve worked to improve every week,’’ Bell said.
He said the rotation the Hawkeyes have used throughout the first seven games of the season will likely remain the same as Iowa prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Wisconsin.
“We feel good about where things are at right now,’’ Bell said. “Everybody’s role right now remains the same.’’
8. Low-scoring games are the norm when Iowa and Wisconsin step on the same field.
In the 19 games between the teams since 2000, the winning team has scored 20 points or fewer on seven occasions.
9. Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal was added Wednesday to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The award is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the top defensive player in college football.
Chenal missed the Badgers’ first two games, but currently ranks third in the Big Ten with five sacks and fifth in the conference with 9.5 tackles for a loss.
10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle in Madison on Friday night.
The event is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Whiskey Jacks Saloon, 552 State Street, in downtown Madison.
The Hawkeye Huddle includes cash refreshments, door prizes and appearances by Iowa mascot Herky and the Iowa spirit squads.