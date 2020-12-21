Hawkeye 10@10: Bowl bid is music to Ferentz's ears

With a bowl assignment secured, the Hawkeyes get back to work, preparing to face an opponent that has dealt with a lot this season. That, along with the work of former Hawkeyes at the next level, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes will return to daily game-week mode in a few days, when it will delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. A quick turnaround before a bowl game isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said having 10 days to prepare for an opponent is in some ways better than having an extended period between the bowl announcement and the actual game.
“We’ll be able to handle it,’’ Ferentz said. “It won’t be that big of a deal. The coaches don’t have a lot of time. We’ll get film and put a plan together and make sure we’re in good shape by the end of the week.’’
Ferentz said the routine should seem fairly normal for the Hawkeyes, who will meet today and then return to the practice field Tuesday for the first time in a week.
2. Missouri has dealt with a variety of issues which have limited the team’s roster size throughout the season, but given the choice to play in a bowl or call it a season after going 5-5, Tigers seniors voted to play one more game.
“We want to continue to fight and earn respect,’’ Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We want to continue to put a good product on the field. We’re going to have some adversity in this game, but it’s an opportunity for us to compete.’’
The Tigers have put fewer than 60 players in uniform six times in their 10 games this season because of injuries, opt outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.
3. Coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t expect any Hawkeyes opting out of the bowl game.
“Nothing surprises me anymore, but I don’t anticipate it,’’ Ferentz said. “I know that anything can happen anywhere at any time and if it happens, it happens, but hopefully we get through 10 more days together.’’
Ferentz said since September, Iowa players have talked about sticking together and working to minimize risks for each other.
“We’ve talked about being in it together until Jan. 2 and I think that is what everyone is still working toward, we’ll just get through the back end of it a couple of days earlier,’’ Ferentz said.
4. Like Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn’t mind taking his team to Nashville for postseason play.
“We knew we were going to get matched up against a great Big Ten opponent. We knew we were going to get to be in a city like Nashville, which is a central locale to where most of our players’ families are going to be,’’ Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
He expects to give his players a chance to spend time with families for Christmas and then after the game on New Year’s Eve.
Support Local Journalism
“When you wrap all of those things together, it just made perfect sense.’’
5. C.J. Beathard looked sharp and Noah Fant was catching everything that came his way, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
In a relief role for the 49ers, Beathard completed 5-of-7 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown in a 41-33 loss to the Cowboys while Fant finished with eight receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos’ 48-19 loss to the Bills.
T.J. Hockenson caught a pair of passes for 18 yards in the Lions’ 46-25 loss to the Titans.
On defense, Ben Niemann had a productive performance. He led the Chiefs with eight tackles and Anthon Hitchens finished with three in a 32-29 win over the Saints.
Elsewhere, Amani Hooker had seven stops and Desmond King finished with two for the Titans in their win over the Lions and Josey Jewell had six tackles and Michael Ojemudia finished with three in the Broncos’ loss to the Bills.
Jaleel Johnson recorded four tackles for the Vikings in a 33-27 loss to the Bears and Adrian Clayborn had one stop for the Browns in a 20-6 win over the Giants.
6. Missouri will be without one of its starting offensive tackles against Iowa.
Larry Borom, the starting right tackle, announced Sunday plans to enter the 2021 NFL draft and will forego his final season of eligibility with the Tigers. He will not play against the Hawkeyes.
7. Former Hawkeye Manny Rugamba announced Sunday his plans to enter the 2021 NFL draft.
Rugamba on social media indicated that he planned to forego his final year of eligibility at Miami (Ohio) to enter the draft.
“It has always been my dream to play at the next level and I couldn’t be more excited for the journey,’’ Rugamba wrote.
8. Dillon Doyle, a former Hawkeye who transferred to Baylor over the summer, earned honorable mention all-Big 12 recognition last week.
Doyle started eight of the nine games he played for the Bears and finished 20th in the conference with an average of 6.2 tackles per game.
9. On the field last weekend, one former Hawkeye saw action.
Oliver Martin had one catch for a four-yard gain for Nebraska in its 28-21 win at Rutgers.
10. The current Accuweather long-range forecast for Nashville on the day of the Music City Bowl calls for a chance of rain.
The present outlook calls for a high temperature of 50 degrees with a 49 percent chance of rain.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!