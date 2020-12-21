Hawkeye 10@10: Bowl bid is music to Ferentz's ears

“We want to continue to fight and earn respect,’’ Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We want to continue to put a good product on the field. We’re going to have some adversity in this game, but it’s an opportunity for us to compete.’’

The Tigers have put fewer than 60 players in uniform six times in their 10 games this season because of injuries, opt outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues.

3. Coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t expect any Hawkeyes opting out of the bowl game.

“Nothing surprises me anymore, but I don’t anticipate it,’’ Ferentz said. “I know that anything can happen anywhere at any time and if it happens, it happens, but hopefully we get through 10 more days together.’’

Ferentz said since September, Iowa players have talked about sticking together and working to minimize risks for each other.

“We’ve talked about being in it together until Jan. 2 and I think that is what everyone is still working toward, we’ll just get through the back end of it a couple of days earlier,’’ Ferentz said.

4. Like Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn’t mind taking his team to Nashville for postseason play.