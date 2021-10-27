Hawkeye 10@10: Defense name of game Saturday in Badgerland

Wisconsin’s defense, overtime perspective and a taste of candy corn are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Wisconsin enters Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Iowa with a 4-3 record that is a bit deceiving.
The Badgers started 1-3, struggling offensively early in losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.
The combination of an improved rushing attack and more consistent defense has helped Wisconsin roll off consecutive wins over Illinois, Army and Purdue.
The Badgers’ defense has given up just 27 points in the last three games combined.
“Their defense looks like a Wisconsin defense,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “That’s a testament to them. They’re very physical and they are coached really well.’’
2. On the practice field last week, there were one common theme for Iowa. It was all about the basics.
“It was back to our fundamentals,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott said. “It was our basics. We were just doing Iowa versus Iowa for a little bit.’’
3. Terry Roberts will get his second start at cornerback on Saturday as Riley Moss continues to work his way back from a knee injury.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes hope that Moss is able to return for a Nov. 6 game at Northwestern, but added, “there are no guarantees.’’
Safety Kaevon Merriweather said Moss is making good progress.
“He’s definitely ready to get back, definitely excited to get back,’’ Merriweather said. “And, I know he’s doing everything he can to get back.’’
4. Watching Illinois and Penn State race from one end of the field to the other to trade two-point tries in the Fighting Illini’s nine-overtime game left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz with a couple of impressions.
“That was one of those things you couldn’t take your eye off of,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach said he’s still not sure he likes the rule change that forces teams to trade only two-point conversion attempts starting in the third overtime.
“I’m not sure I liked what I was watching. They went from here to there, down there, back and forth like a tennis match,’’ Ferentz said.
One other thing caught Ferentz’s attention.
“I was amazed there were no commercial breaks. Those breaks are excruciating,’’ Ferentz said.
5. Saturday’s bye week allowed a number of Hawkeyes to sit back and watch Wisconsin handle a Purdue team that handed Iowa a loss in its most recent game.
“They executed against Purdue better than we did,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott said. “We didn’t play our best against Purdue, so this week is a chance to bounce back from two weeks ago.’’
And the Hawkeyes expect a physical challenge from the Badgers in the 11 a.m. game.
“Everyone knows where the game is going to be won and lost – in the trenches,’’ Schott said.
6. Wisconsin will test Iowa with a 3-4 defense, a look the Hawkeyes haven’t seen a lot of this season.
“For the veteran guys, it’s nothing new, but for the young guys that can sometimes be a challenge,’’ Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras said. “There are things they have to learn when it’s a 3-4, something they are working on this week.’’
7. Despite giving up 24 points in its last game, Iowa currently ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense.
The Hawkeyes are allowing 14.6 points per game, a number that also is tied for the third-best defensive average in the country.
Michigan currently has the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, surrendering 14.3 points per game.
8. In the spirit of the season, asked if he shared Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s stated dislike of candy corn Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t biting.
“I’m thinking about Wisconsin’s line right now,’’ Ferentz said. “That ain’t candy corn, I know that. We’ll see what we can do.’’
9. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson continues to produce.
Ferguson, the Badgers’ leading receiver this season with 22 receptions, has caught at least one pass in each of the 41 games he has played for the Badgers.
He established a school record earlier this season when he passed former Wisconsin receiver Lee Evans’ old mark of 38 straight games with at least one reception.
10. Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium features two of the top three defenses in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin currently leads the conference in allowing 223 yards per game while Iowa is third at 301.1.
The Badgers’ numbers are bolstered by a rush defense which is allowing a Big Ten-low 53.3 yards per game on the ground.