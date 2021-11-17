Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Depth chart changes and Bielema out with COIVD

Keagan Johnson’s rise, Charlie Jones’ focus and best wishes for an opposing coach are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, the Hawkeye 10@10 is your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa football players continue to focus on controlling what they can control.
The Hawkeyes are currently tied for first in the Big Ten West with Wisconsin but with two games left, Iowa’s energies are centered solely on Illinois.
“We have to win this game,’’ receiver Charlie Jones said. “We’re not trying to worry about anything past that.’’
2. The change made Iowa on its depth chart at receiver this week is more of a reflection of Keagan Johnson’s recent performance than Tyrone Tracy’s play.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday the freshman has earned the top line on the depth chart.
“Keagan has just been performing really well. We like both of those guys. Tyrone is a really good football player,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach indicated that depth at the receiver positions is necessarily a reflection of who will start.
“It depends on personnel groups,’’ he said. “I think we have a really healthy group of receivers.’’
3. The strangeness of last Saturday’s 27-22 win over Minnesota is still on the minds of Iowa players.
The Hawkeyes had the ball less than 20 minutes, ran 34 fewer plays than the Golden Gophers and still found a way to win.
“It was kind of a weird game,’’ center Tyler Linderbaum said. “But, it comes down to who makes the most plays and who scores the most points.’’
Linderbaum said just enough offense, critical stops in the red zone that limited Minnesota to field goals and special teams play all contributed to the win.
“When you’re playing good team football like that, it’s tough to beat a good Iowa football team.’’
4. Spencer Petras has returned to full workouts at practice this week.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the junior quarterback who missed his first start in 18 games last weekend is working to regain his edge while receiving reps with the second team.
“Timing and accuracy are probably the biggest things he’s got to get back,’’ Ferentz said. “A week ago, he couldn’t throw the ball down the field.’’
5. Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz wished Illinois coach Bret Bielema well after the first-year Fighting Illini coach and former Iowa assistant announced that he would miss Saturday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I was very sad to hear the news about coach Bielema,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s certainly not a good thing and not something you’d wish on anybody. I wish Bret the best for a speedy recovery. It serves a reminder that this isn’t over yet.’’
6. Iowa cornerback Riley Moss said he felt sorry for the coronavirus that will prevent former Hawkeye Bret Bielema from coaching his Illinois team at Kinnick Stadium for the first time this weekend.
“I feel for the guy. This would have been his first time back and I hope he’s doing well,’’ Moss said.
Linebacker Jestin Jacobs said Iowa players have tightened their circle of friends and tried to remain vigilant as the pandemic continues.
“We mostly hang out together and try to take responsibility for our actions,’’ Jacobs said. “You don’t want to let your teammates down, that type of thing.’’
7. Iowa moved up three spots to 17th in this week’s College Football Playoff poll.
The Hawkeyes have risen steadily since being ranked 22nd in the initial poll two weeks ago, rising two spots to 20th a week ago.
Iowa is the fifth of five Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll. Ohio State sits at fourth, Michigan and Michigan State are sixth and seventh and Wisconsin sits in 15th.
8. Tyler Goodson led Iowa in rushing Saturday for the 13th consecutive game.
The junior gained 59 yards on 18 carries against Minnesota, but that didn’t stop him from matching the longest streak of team-leading efforts on the ground for the Hawkeyes since Shonn Greene led Iowa in rushing in 13 consecutive games during the 2008 season.
Goodson moved up one more spot on the Hawkeyes’ career rushing list as well.
He now has 2,213 yards, 12th on Iowa’s all-time list, after passing Eddie Phillips at 2,177 on Saturday.
9. The two defensive coordinators working at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday have both been nominated for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, a member of Kirk Ferentz’s staff throughout his 23-year tenure, and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters are both among candidates for the annual award.
Walters joined Bret Bielema’s staff this season after coaching at Missouri.
10. Tickets remain for Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois game.