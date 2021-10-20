Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Despite the skeptics, Ferentz sees growth in running game

Midseason all-American honors for a pair of Hawkeyes, perspective on Iowa’s run game and a streak that survived last weekend’s loss are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Currently on a bye week schedule but delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 delivers your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa center Tyler Liinderbaum and cornerback Matt Hankins have earned spots on the Associated Press midseason all-American team.
A returning consensus all-American, Linderbaum has made 28 career starts for the Hawkeyes and the junior a returning first-team all-Big Ten selection.
Hankins, a fifth-year senior, has intercepted three passes as one of the leaders of a defense which has picked off 16 passes during 11th-ranked Iowa’s 6-1 start to the season.
A starter in 34 consecutive games in the Iowa secondary, Hankins has recorded 25 tackles this season.
The two Hawkeyes are among five Big Ten players to land spots on the team. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker were also named to the team.
2. The numbers suggest otherwise, but Kirk Ferentz sees some growth in the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack in recent weeks.
Asked about the lack of consistency Iowa has had no the ground following Saturday’s game, Ferentz said, “I’m not sure I see that totally. I haven’t seen the film from today, but we had some pretty clean runs on them, six, eight, 10-yard plays. I feel like we’ve have some good, clean runs the last two weeks and have shown improvement.’’
Iowa has averaged 2.5 yards per carry in its last two games, gaining 186 yards on 75 attempts.
3. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm asserted before Saturday’s game that his staff had spent extra time studying Iowa and its tendencies over the summer, something that certainly seemed to play out on the field in the 24-7 loss.
The Boilermakers seemed to have solutions to the questions posed by an Iowa defense that was unable to create the same amount of pressure on Purdue’s rotating quarterbacks than it had in previous games.
“We couldn’t get pressure on the quarterback. Start there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Then when we did bring pressure, he did a pretty good job for the most part getting the ball out, finding somebody who was open enough to convert the first downs. No matter what direction we leaned, they seemed to have an answer. That’s good football on their part.’’
4. The Boilermakers decision to run three quarterbacks in and out of the game was unique and created some initial confusion for Hawkeye defenders.
However, linebacker Seth Benson said Iowa was prepared for every player who took snaps Saturday for Purdue.
“We knew they had three good quarterbacks and we knew what their tendencies were,’’ Benson said. “It just changed up the call. We’ve got to be better in our fits, in jamming receivers and getting into the passing lanes.’’
5. Purdue players swept Big Ten offensive and defensive player of the week recognition for their work in Saturday’s 24-7 victory at Iowa.
The Boilermakers’ David Bell was named the offensive player of the week and Cam Allen earned defensive player of the week recognition.
Bell, a junior receiver, caught 11 passes for career-high 240 yards and one touchdown.
His yardage total was the second highest by a player in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season, trailing only the 261 Texas’ Xavier Worthy had in a game against Oklahoma.
Allen, a junior safety, had two fourth-quarter interceptions in addition to recording four tackles in the win.
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week after hitting field goals of 51 and 49 yards in the Spartans’ 20-15 win at Indiana.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after rushing for 108 yards on 16 carries and scoring one touchdown in the Badgers’ 20-14 win over Army.
6. One streak that did survive Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue was the Hawkeyes’ string of giving up fewer than 25 points to opposing teams.
Iowa has now played 29 consecutive games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among power-five teams.
Purdue’s 24 points last weekend were the most allowed by Iowa in 15 games since the Boilermakers scored 24 in a four-point win over the Hawkeyes in the 2020 season opener.
7. One call that drew the ire of fans really wasn’t much of a decision at all, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Hawkeye fans jeered Ferentz’s choice to take a knee rather than attempt any sort of play from the Iowa 44-yard line.
The Hawkeyes had attempted a pass play from that spot seconds earlier, but Spencer Petras’ attempt to hit Tyrone Tracy Jr. with a first-down pass with 10 seconds left in the half fell incomplete.
Iowa then took a knee and some fans opted to voice their opinion at the decision, jeering as the team headed to the locker room at the break.
“What are you going to do? Get somebody hurt. We did go for it the play before that, right? Tried to get the ball downfield,’’ Ferentz said. “That was not the game turner, that’s for sure.’’
8. Purdue wide receiver David Bell was named Tuesday as the Maxwell Award national offensive player of the week for his work against Iowa.
Bell caught 11 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in the Boilermakers’ 24-7 win over the Hawkeyes.
His yardage total established a Kinnick Stadium record for receiving yards in a game.
9. Future Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries last weekend for Hamilton (Ohio), among a number of productive offensive performances by future Hawkeyes.
Among other players committed as part of Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class, tight end Addison Ostrenga finished with five catches for 40 yards for Sun Prairie (Wis.) in its win over Verona and tight end Cael Vanderbush had four receptions for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Plainfield (Ind.) in a win over Martinsville.
Quarterback Carson May extended a string of productive efforts, completing 20-of-22 passes for 301 yards for Jones (Okla.) in a win over Kellyville.
On defense, Aaron Graves totaled nine tackles including one for a loss for Southeast Valley in an Iowa loss to Spirit Lake and Caden Crawford had three tackles for Lansing (Kan.).