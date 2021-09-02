Hawkeye 10@10: Family ties, veteran leadership and the return of FRYFest

Here's your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes at 10 a.m. each weekday during game week at hawkmania.com, here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Saturday’s Iowa-Indiana game hits home for Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr.
His cousin, Larry Tracy III, is a reserve cornerback for the Hoosiers but is not on the Hoosiers’ depth chart for this weekend’s game although he has been a special teams contributor for Indiana.
That doesn’t diminish the sibling rivalry of sorts.
“We’ve been playing football together since we were three,’’ Tracy said at the Big Ten kickoff event in July. “We went to the same high school so this is one of the few times he’s going to be on the opposing team.’’
Tracy, who is expected to start for Iowa at a receiver spot, said the cousins have been looking forward to the first meeting between the Big Ten programs since 2018.
“I think this is going to hit when we’re actually out there on the field. Two cousins, two family members going D-I, you don’t see that a lot,’’ Tracy said. “There will be a lot of bragging rights.’’
2. As is the case with any early-season game, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects the Hawkeyes to be a little rough around the edges at times in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener against Indiana.
He relies on the Hawkeyes’ veteran players to help younger players get through all of that.
“When it hits the fan Saturday, and it will hit the fan at some point in the game, hopefully the older guys will help pull the younger guys up,’’ Ferentz said.
“We will have some guys that aren’t sure what is going on at times our how we need to react in a certain situation. You just hope the older guys help pull them along a little bit and help support them.’’
3. Sam LaPorta has firmly established himself as the Hawkeyes’ starting tight end, and his back-up is solid in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said that Luke Lachey is “firmly number two right now.’’
Ferentz said Lachey has been steady.
“He’s different than Sam, different kind of player, but he’s done a quality job,’’ Ferentz said.
4. The Hawkeyes have had plenty of success in season openers under Kirk Ferentz.
After losing openers in his first two years as Iowa’s coach, the Hawkeyes are 18-2 in their last 20 season openers.
Iowa dropped its opener 24-20 at Purdue last season and lost to Northern Illinois 30-27 to open the 2013 season.
Iowa’s last win over a team from a power-five conference in a season opener came in 1996 when Iowa beat Arizona 21-20 to open the season.
5. Expectations accompany being ranked for the first time in the preseason since 1969, a situation Indiana coach Tom Allen doesn’t necessarily mind.
“We came here with a vision to be able to change the expectations and create belief,’’ Allen said. “That process is ongoing and we’re embracing it. You have to be able to have those earmuffs and blinders, that part doesn’t change. You have to be able to create the focus that you want to be able to be an elite performer on game day.’’
6. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has taped several messages for social media encouraging fans to get vaccinated, something he said he believes in.
“I hope everyone has correct information and listens to doctors and medical experts,’’ Petras said.
7. Fans who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 will have a chance to do so at Saturday’s game.
Hy-Vee will be providing vaccines at a location north of Kinnick Stadium, according to director of athletics Gary Barta.
8. The public is invited to attend the induction ceremony for the 32nd induction class to the National Varsity Club Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Gymnast Dan Bachman, volleyball player Kari Hamel, softball player Kristi Hanks, football players Frank “Kinney’’ Holbrook and Ed Podolak, field hocked player Kristen Holmes, men’s basketball player Roy Marble, administrator Fred Mims, cross country and track athlete Diane Nukuri and wrestler Brad Penrith will be honored at Saturday’s football game following a Friday induction ceremony.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday in the grand ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Coralville, the former Marriott located on the Iowa River Landing. There is no admission fee for the hall of fame ceremony.
9. FRYFest returns to the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Friday.
The 12-year-old event, named after legendary Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, will include the world’s largest Hawkeye tradeshow, panel discussions and autograph signings during the day as well as a Hawkeye pep rally, a “High Porch Block Party,’’ a concert by the Spazmatics and fireworks. Details of the events can be found at FRYfest.com.
10. Iowa’s 2021 Player Council reflects the youth on the Iowa roster.
Of the 16 players who are part of the group which assists in formulating team policies and is involved with team decision-making throughout the season, there are six seniors and 10 juniors.
This year’s group includes seniors Matt Hankins, Ivory Kelly-Martin, Jack Koerner, Kyler Schott, Caleb Shudak and Zach VanValkenburg.
Juniors on the group include Dane Belton, Seth Benson, Jack Campbell, Joe Evans, Tyler Goodson, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Linderbaum, Kaevon Merriweather, Spencer Petras and Tyrone Tracy Jr.