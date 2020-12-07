Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Goodson talks wildcat, Illinois leftovers, and Badger tidbits

Tyler Goodson at the controls of the Iowa wildcat, a rare rally and big games for Anthony Hitchens and Christian Kirksey in the NFL and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said one of the intended consequences of the wildcat look the Hawkeyes are running on offense is working.

“It confuses the defense,’’ said Goodson, who took direct snaps at center on five consecutive plays at one point in the second half Saturday at Illinois.

“We line up in that wildcat formation and you see the defense talking. They don’t know where to line up. They don’t know who is getting the ball.’’

Goodson can either carry the ball, hand it off and he acknowledged that Iowa does have a pass play or two available out of that formation although it has not been used to the point.

“I can throw it,’’ Goodson said. “We’ll see later down the road what happens.’’