Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Goodson talks wildcat, Illinois leftovers, and Badger tidbits

Tyler Goodson at the controls of the Iowa wildcat, a rare rally and big games for Anthony Hitchens and Christian Kirksey in the NFL and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said one of the intended consequences of the wildcat look the Hawkeyes are running on offense is working.
“It confuses the defense,’’ said Goodson, who took direct snaps at center on five consecutive plays at one point in the second half Saturday at Illinois.
“We line up in that wildcat formation and you see the defense talking. They don’t know where to line up. They don’t know who is getting the ball.’’
Goodson can either carry the ball, hand it off and he acknowledged that Iowa does have a pass play or two available out of that formation although it has not been used to the point.
“I can throw it,’’ Goodson said. “We’ll see later down the road what happens.’’
The wildcat has been productive on the ground, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette gaining 31 yards on a reverse and Tyrone Tracy Jr. picking up 21 yards on handoffs from Goodson.
2. The Hawkeyes’ slow start against Illinois caught coach Kirk Ferentz a bit by surprise.
“I think maybe we thought the game was going to start at 3:30. That was a rough 15-20 minutes to watch, that’s for sure, but the guys stuck together and I’m happy for the way they responded,’’ Ferentz said.
“Fortunately, how you start is not as important as how you finish.’’
3. The 14-point deficit Iowa erased in Saturday’s 35-21 win at Illinois is a bit of a rarity.
The last time the Hawkeyes wiped away a two-touchdown deficit to win was on Nov. 23, 2013 when Iowa came back to beat Michigan 24-21 after trailing 21-7 in the second quarter.
Saturday’s win also marked the first time Iowa came back to win on the road after trailing by 14 since Nov. 3, 2007 when the Hawkeyes rallied for a 28-17 victory at Northwestern.
4. Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Iowa was the reason his team was unable to hold onto the 14-0 lead it opened less than two minutes into the second quarter.
“Couldn’t stop them defensively, couldn’t score on offense. Pretty simple,’’ Smith said. “You know what happened. Believe me, we were trying to stop them. We were trying to score. Momentum shifted. You have to give them a lot of credit.’’
Illinois lost several defensive starters during the game with Jamal Woods, Nate Hobbs and Kahlan Tolson all exiting with injuries.
Smith said while his team lost some key players, he added, “When that happens other players have to step up and that didn’t happen.’’
5. Keith Duncan’s 40-yard field goal in the second quarter Saturday was the 19th of his career from 40 yards or more.
That ties the senior with Nate Kaeding for most field goals from 40 yards or more in Hawkeye history.
Duncan’s 27-yard field goal later in the quarter was his 50th field goal for Iowa, which sits fifth on Iowa’s all-time list.
6. Christian Kirksey and Anthony Hitchens posted team-leading tackle totals and Michael Ojemudia had a big day, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL on Sunday.
Kirksey and Hitchens each finished with seven tackles, Kirksey in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Eagles and Hitchens for the Chiefs in a 22-16 win over the Broncos.
Ojemudia had a career-high seven tackles for the Broncos in that game, which also saw Josey Jewell record seven tackles for the Broncos and Ben Niemann finish with two stops for the Chiefs.
Elsewhere on defense, Desmond King had six tackles and Amani Hooker totaled two for the Titans in a 41-35 loss to the Browns and Jaleel Johnson finished with two tackles for the Vikings in a win over the Jaguars.
On offense, T.J. Hockenson caught seven passes for the Lions as they beat the Bears 34-30 and Noah Fant caught a team-leading four passes for 57 yards for the Broncos in their loss to the Chiefs.
7. The starting time for Iowa’s regular-season finale against Wisconsin has been set.
The Hawkeyes will host the Badgers at Kinnick Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. TV arrangements for the game remain fluid, but it will be televised by either FS1 or BTN.
8. Former Hawkeye Samson Evans rushed seven times for 61 yards and scored on a four-yard carry for Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
His touchdown in the fourth quarter highlighted the work of former Iowa players elsewhere in college football over the weekend, helping Eastern Michigan earn its first win of the season, a 53-42 win over previously unbeaten Western Michigan.
Elsewhere, Romeo McKnight finished with five tackles including one tackle for a loss and had a quarterback hurry Sunday for Charlotte in its 37-19 loss to Western Kentucky and Dillon Doyle had three tackles for Baylor on Saturday in its 22-14 loss to Oklahoma.
9. Illinois gained 53 of its 149 rushing yards against Iowa in the opening quarter.
Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown, who finished with 83 yards, credited the Hawkeye defense with slowing down Illinois’ preferred mode of moving the ball.
“They made good adjustments. I don’t think we hurt ourselves,’’ Brown said. “Iowa is a tough defense and when you go up against a team like that you know it’s going to be tough to run the football.’’
10. Things may change as a late-week system approaches the area, but the current National Weather Service forecast calls for a decent December day for Iowa’s home game Saturday against Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes and Badgers are expected to play under mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 42 degrees.
