Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa defense dominating the line, Illinois hopes to build on wins

Dominating line play, Matt Hankins’ meaningful moment and more honors for Keith Duncan are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Hawkeye defenders continue to thrive behind the line of scrimmage.
Iowa recorded seven tackles for a loss in Friday’s 26-20 victory over Nebraska, work that included a pair of tackles for a loss by Jack Campbell as well as sacks by Daviyon Nixon, Seth Benson and Chauncey Golston.
The sack by Golston created a fourth-quarter fumble that helped the Hawkeyes secure their sixth straight win over the Cornhuskers.
Three of the Big Ten’s top five players in tackles for a loss this week are Hawkeyes.
Nixon continues to lead the Big Ten with 11.5 tackles for a loss, Golston is fourth in the league with seven TFLs and Zach VanValkenburg shares fifth with 6.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
With five, Nixon also leads the Big Ten in sacks through the first six weeks of the season.
2. Iowa has only a couple of changes on its depth chart for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois.
On offense, most reflect the absence of injured tackle Mark Kallenberger. Jack Plumb is listed as the starter at right tackle again this week with Coy Cronk listed as the back-up.
Plumb’s creates changes elsewhere, with Nick DeJong listed as the back-up to Alaric Jackson at left tackle.
Kyler Schott is listed this week as the back-up to Cole Banwart at right guard with Mason Richman replacing Schott as the back-up to Cody Ince at left guard.
On defense, the only change is at an end position where John Waggoner returns from injury and is listed as the back-up to Zach VanValkenburg.
3. A captain in Iowa’s last two games, defensive back Matt Hankins said being selected by his peers for that honor is meaningful.
“Coming from my teammates, it means a lot,’’ Hankins said. “To be able to lead the guys and be a captain for them, it’s something that you work for. It’s an honor and each week, I will keep preparing to do the best that I can.’’
4. Illinois coach Lovie Smith hopes that his team can build off of the momentum of consecutive victories over Rutgers and Nebraska despite having last week’s game against Ohio State canceled.
“I’m not going to say that we lost any momentum,’’ Smith said. “The last time we played we played our best football. Since that time, we’ve had time to practice for a week and I hope we’ve gotten better. We cleaned up some things we didn’t do right the last time we played.’’
5. Hawkeye running back Mekhi Sargent has been making forward progress when the ball is in his hands.
The senior ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 6.2 yards per carry and is third in the league with seven rushing touchdowns.
Sargent recorded his 20th career rushing touchdown last week against Nebraska, scoring on a two-yard carry in the third quarter to help Iowa tie the game at 20-20. His number of rushing touchdowns ranks 11th in Iowa history.
6. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named as one the Lou Groza Award national stars of the week for his work in the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska.
A finalist for the Groza Award a year ago, Duncan kicked four field goals including a pair in the fourth quarter to give Iowa a 26-20 victory over the Cornhuskers. Including a pair of extra points, Duncan’s 14 points were the most by a kicker in the Football Bowl Subdivision last weekend.
The senior has collected a team-leading 51 points this season and climbed into fifth on Iowa’s all-time field goal charts with his kicks of 32, 33, 48 and 37 yards against Nebraska.
7. Illinois is hosting a virtual homecoming celebration this week, celebrating Homecoming at Home and festivities will include a virtual halftime concert by REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin that will be found later this week on fightingillini.com and on the Illinois football Facebook page.
The concert will include four of REO’s most popular tracks as well as commentary from Cronin about the band and his time as a student at Illinois.
8. Illinois sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes and senior lineman Alex Palczewski will miss the remainder of the season, coach Lovie Smith announced Monday.
Barnes has had season-ending surgery and Palczewski is scheduled to have surgery later this week that will end his season.
Palczewski is a 40-game starter on the offensive line for Illinoiis who was injured during a Nov. 14 game at Rutgers.
Barnes made the first start of his career at Rutgers and intercepted a pass the following week at Nebraska.
9. In addition to Iowa kicker Keith Duncan earning Big Ten special teams player of the week honors for the fifth time in his career, the Big Ten honored an Indiana running back and Michigan State linebacker on Monday.
The Hoosiers’ Stevie Scott was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week after he scored a career-high three touchdowns in Indiana’s win over Maryland, the first Hoosier to accomplish that feat since Jordan Howard in 2015.
Antjuan Simmons, a Spartans senior, was named the defensive player of the week after recording 13 tackles in Michigan State’s 23-20 win over Northwestern. He recorded two tackles for a loss and a sack in the win.
Duncan, who kicked four field goals in the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska, shared special teams recognition with the Spartans’ Matt Coghlin. The Michigan State senior kicked three field goals including one from 48 yards with 2 minutes, 47 seconds remaining to decide the Spartans’ win over the Wildcats.
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after he rushed for a career-high 134 yards and ran for a touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ win at Michigan.
10. Arrangements for a telecast of Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois game have been finalized.
The 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium will be televised by FS1.
While those plans have been set, the starting time and television plans for the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 12 regular-season finale against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium remain undetermined. The start time will likely be set following this week’s games.
