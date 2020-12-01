Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa defense dominating the line, Illinois hopes to build on wins

“I’m not going to say that we lost any momentum,’’ Smith said. “The last time we played we played our best football. Since that time, we’ve had time to practice for a week and I hope we’ve gotten better. We cleaned up some things we didn’t do right the last time we played.’’

5. Hawkeye running back Mekhi Sargent has been making forward progress when the ball is in his hands.

The senior ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 6.2 yards per carry and is third in the league with seven rushing touchdowns.

Sargent recorded his 20th career rushing touchdown last week against Nebraska, scoring on a two-yard carry in the third quarter to help Iowa tie the game at 20-20. His number of rushing touchdowns ranks 11th in Iowa history.

6. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named as one the Lou Groza Award national stars of the week for his work in the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska.

A finalist for the Groza Award a year ago, Duncan kicked four field goals including a pair in the fourth quarter to give Iowa a 26-20 victory over the Cornhuskers. Including a pair of extra points, Duncan’s 14 points were the most by a kicker in the Football Bowl Subdivision last weekend.