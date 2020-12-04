Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa, Illinois both like the run

The reason for Iowa’s success on the ground, an Illini defender praising Spencer Petras and preparing for another two-quarterback challenge, that’s all a part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Saturday’s game between Iowa and Illinois pairs the two most productive rushing attacks in the Big Ten.
Illinois leads the conference with 1,112 rushing yards through five games while Iowa has accumulated 1,037 in six games to rank second in the Big Ten in rushing yards.
Both teams rely on multiple backs, the Fighting Illini on Mike Epstein and Chase Brown and the Hawkeyes on Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent.
Sargent and Epstein rank 2-3 in the Big Ten in yards per carry, averaging 6.2 and 6.1 yards respectively whenever they tote the football.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he likes what he has seen from all three of the Hawkeyes’ primary three backs, including Ivory Kelly-Martin in the mix.
“It’s a great room. Derrick Foster does a great job coaching those guys first and foremost. The whole group is just a really good group,’’ Ferentz said. “They are very unselfish and they pull for each other. We have three guys that are veteran guys and have been around, played a lot of football.’’
2. Spencer Petras has endured his share of ups and downs as a first-year starting quarterback for Iowa, but Illinois defensive back Tony Adams is impressed with what he has seen of the sophomore.
“I think he’s going to be a really good player for them,’’ Adams said. “He seems to have a great arm, brings a toughness to the field and has shown a strong arm. We have to be prepared for that.’’
3. Illinois leads the all-time series against Iowa 35-38-2 but Iowa has won the last six games in the series and 11 of the last 12.
The Hawkeyes are 15-20 all-time in Champaign, winning in its last three trips to Memorial Stadium since Matt Eller kicked a 48-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to give the Illini a 27-24 victory over Iowa in 2008. Illinois sacked Hawkeye quarterback Ricky Stanzi six times in that game.
Iowa won on its last visit to Champaign, 63-0 in 2018. The margin of victory is the largest ever in the series and largest against any opponent among Kirk Ferentz’s 166 wins as the Hawkeyes’ coach.
4. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras continues to search for consistency.
His passing completion percentage has improved in recent weeks, up nearly two percent to 56.3 percent, a number that isn’t rewriting any record books but has shown week-to-week growth.
Among Big Ten quarterbacks, only Michigan State starter Rocky Lombardi has completed a lower percent of passes. Lombardi has hit 54.1 percent of his attempts.
A number of teams have shuffled quarterbacks in and out of games in this season.
Don’t expect Iowa to join them.
“In 1981, my first year here, we did play two quarterbacks, Pete Gales and Gordy Bohannon, played it successfully and it worked out just fine,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“So I’ve been around it, but I don’t know that that is an optimal situation. We’ll cross that bridge whenever we get to it.’’
5. Illinois will likely test Iowa with two quarterbacks, the third straight game the Hawkeyes have had to prepare for the probability of two signal callers seeing action.
Penn State used Sean Clifford and Will Levis and Nebraska followed with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, but this week’s challenge is a bit different.
Support Local Journalism
Senior Brandon Peters is back under center and expected to make his third start of the season for Illinois. He threw for over 200 yards in his most recent start against Nebraska, one week after Isaiah Williams ran for 192 yards in a win at Rutgers.
Coach Kirk Ferentz believes Iowa could see both during Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.
“The last two weeks, both quarterbacks have been similar in terms of what they do, so it wasn’t like you’ve got this over here and that over there,’’ Ferentz said.
“In this case, it is very different. These two quarterbacks are very much different that way. So, it is a little bit of challenge for our defense for sure, one more thing to try to be ready and prepared for.’’
6. Illinois has been a frequent shopper in the NCAA transfer portal in recent years as Lovie Smith works to rebuild the program.
The Fighting Illini started five players who transferred into the program in their most recent game, including four on offense.
Quarterback Brandon Peters (Michigan), running back Chase Brown (Western Michigan) and wide receivers Brian Hightower (Miami-FL) and Josh Imatorbhebhe (USC) all began their careers elsewhere as did defensive tackle Roderick Perry, a graduate transfer who was an all-American at the FCS last season at South Carolina State.
Five additional transfers have started games this season for Illinois.
That group includes tight ends Luke Ford (Georgia) and Daniel Imatorbhebhe (USC), wide receiver Danny Navarro (Valparaiso), linebacker Milo Eifler (Washington) and defensive back Derrick Smith (Miami-FL).
7. Iowa and Illinois are meeting for the 76th time Saturday.
Here are some superlatives from the border rivalry over the years:
Jordan Canzeri holds the record for the most rushing yards in a game between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Ilini, gaining 256 yards on a school-record 43 carries vs. Illinois in 2015.
Iowa’s Ronnie Harmon also picked up 191 yards against the Illini in a 194. Illinois’ top rusher in a game against Iowa was Jack Pierce, who ran for 178 yards in 1945 against the Hawkeyes.
Keith Chappelle has the most receiving yards of any Hawkeye in a game against the Illini, collecting 191 during a game in 1980. That’s one more yard than Illinois’ Rex Smith had on receptions against the Hawkeyes in 1952.
Illinois’ Jason Verduzco owns the mark for the most passing yards in an Iowa-Illinois game, throwing for 358 against Iowa in 1990 in a match-up of teams which shared the Big Ten title. Mike Cilek is the Hawkeye quarterback to throw for the most yards against Illinois, passing for 316 yards during a 1967 game.
8. Kyler Schott is likely to be part of a three-player rotation at guard this week for Iowa.
Returning from an illness which sidelined him for three games, Schott joins Cody Ince and Cole Banwart in a rotation at the guard spots.
“He was out, we had other guys playing well, so I don’t know which one we sit down at this point,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I really think between the three of those guys we will just rotate them through so it shouldn’t be an issue.’’
9. Illinois coach Lovie Smith calls the debut of Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, the first female to take the field for a power-five program, historic.
“I have four granddaughters and they are all athletes,’’ Smith said. “They love football so I think it’s good for them to see someone that looks like them out there playing football in what has been a male-dominated sport. It was great to see her kick. It was just a matter of time.’’
10. The Hawkeyes will be putting on some highway miles this weekend.
Iowa will travel by bus to its final regular-season road game of the year, leaving Iowa City this afternoon after the conclusion of team meetings.
The Hawkeyes will hold full team meetings that normally would be held at the team hotel the night before the game in Iowa City before traveling because of COVID-19 restrictions on the size of group gatherings in Illinois.
Purdue followed a similar routine prior to its game at Illinois on Oct. 31, meeting and eating in West Lafayette on Friday night before making the 90-minute bus trip to the team hotel in Champaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!