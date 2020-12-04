Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa, Illinois both like the run

The reason for Iowa’s success on the ground, an Illini defender praising Spencer Petras and preparing for another two-quarterback challenge, that’s all a part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Saturday’s game between Iowa and Illinois pairs the two most productive rushing attacks in the Big Ten.

Illinois leads the conference with 1,112 rushing yards through five games while Iowa has accumulated 1,037 in six games to rank second in the Big Ten in rushing yards.

Both teams rely on multiple backs, the Fighting Illini on Mike Epstein and Chase Brown and the Hawkeyes on Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent.

Sargent and Epstein rank 2-3 in the Big Ten in yards per carry, averaging 6.2 and 6.1 yards respectively whenever they tote the football.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he likes what he has seen from all three of the Hawkeyes’ primary three backs, including Ivory Kelly-Martin in the mix.