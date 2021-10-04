Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Maryland win 'about as good as it gets'

Complementary football and a lengthy list of firsts are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said the complementary football the Hawkeyes played in Friday’s 51-14 win at Maryland was about as good as it gets.
“Talk about playing team football, that’s almost the definition of it,’’ Petras said. “The defense does a great job getting a pick and giving us good field position. If we cash in and score, that’s a huge morale boost, a momentum boost.’’
2. There were plenty of firsts for Iowa in Friday’s victory over the Terrapins. Here’s a breakdown:
Fullback Monte Pottebaum recorded his first career touchdown in Iowa’s win at Maryland. The junior from Larchwood, Iowa, also had a career-high three carries for a career-best 15 yards in the victory.
Sebastian Castro forced a fumble for the first time in his college career and Jay Higgins recovered it, also a first at the collegiate level.
Kaevon Merriweather, Terry Roberts and Quinn Schulte recorded their first career interceptions.
Arland Bruce recorded his first career touchdown reception on an eight-yard catch in the second quarter.
4. Maryland coach Mike Locklsey struggled with dissecting just what went wrong in the Terrapins’ loss to Iowa.
Maryland led 7-3 before turnovers led Iowa to a 31-point second quarter and a 51-14 rout.
“Obviously losing Dontay (Demus, the Terps’ top receiver to a leg injury), along with the fumble and then losing him. Then those turnovers. We made some poor decisions. … What we’ve got to do is find out why and how those mistakes happened and get them corrected.’’
5. Iowa opened on defense for just the 69th time in the 279 games it has played during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure on Friday.
Maryland won the toss and elected to take the football.
The Hawkeyes are 135-75 when opening on offense during Ferentz’s tenure and have a 38-31 record when opening on defense.
6. Hawkeyes were busy on both sidelines at Sunday’s Bills-Texans game, highlighting the week’s work of former Iowa players in the NFL.
Micah Hyde had an interception and finished with one tackle for Buffalo in its win over Houston, which saw Desmond King finish with nine tackles and Christian Kirksey contribute seven.
On offense, Noah Fant scored the Broncos’ only touchdown in a loss to the Ravens, catching six passes for 47 yards.
T.J. Hockenson finished with four receptions for 42 yards for the Lions and George Kittle had four catches for 40 yards for the 49ers in losses to the Bears and Seahawks, respectively.
Elsewhere on defense, Chauncey Golston had five tackles and shared a sack for the Cowboys in a win over the Panthers, a game which saw Daviyon Nixon record a tackle.
Anthony Hitchens finished with four tackles and Ben Niemann had two for the Chiefs in a win over the Eagles and Carl Davis had two stops for the Patriots in their loss to the Buccaneers.
7. Iowa is 5-0 for the third time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons.
The Hawkeyes also opened the season with five straight wins in 2009 and 2015. Iowa won its first nine games in 2009 and its first 12 in 2015.
8. Two former Hawkeyes recorded double-digit tackle totals elsewhere in college football on Saturday.
Dillon Doyle finished with 15 tackles, including one for a loss, for Baylor in its loss at Oklahoma State and Josh Turner had 11 stops for Florida International in its loss to Florida Atlantic.
Elsewhere on defense, Julius Brents had one tackle and intercepted a pass for Kansas State in its loss to Oklahoma.
On the other side of the ball, Oliver Martin caught one pass for a five-yard gain for Nebraska in its win over Northwestern and Shadrick Byrd rushed eight times for 17 yards for Charlotte in its loss at Illinois.
9. Tom Brands, the coach of Iowa’s defending NCAA champion wrestling team, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at today’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Brands will join Quad-Cities area high school and college football coaches in speaking at the noon event at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and tickets, priced at $12 apiece and including a buffet lunch, are available at the door.
10. Expect another great Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on game day calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 81 degrees.