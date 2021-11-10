Hawkeye 10 @10: Moss returns to practice

Riley Moss’ return, more reps for Deuce Hogan and P.J. Fleck on the need to turn Iowa over are all a part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Riley Moss is positioned to see his first action Saturday since suffering a knee injury during an Oct. 9 game against Penn State.
“He’s feeling pretty good right now,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Unless we hit a pothole along the way, he’ll be full throttle Saturday. Anytime you’re getting guys back that’s a helpful thing especially veteran players like Riley. He was playing at a high level.’’
Defensive back Jack Koerner said Moss is adjusting to playing with a brace on his knee.
“It’s different,’’ Koerner said. “But, I know he’s anxious to get back out there.’’
Despite not playing in Iowa’s last three games, Moss continues to share the Big Ten lead with four interceptions on the season.
2. With Alex Padilla moving into the top spot on the Iowa depth chart at quarterback, Deuce Hogan slides into the second spot and is benefiting from additional practice reps.
“The advantage of being a two is you get a lot of work during the course of the week,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“It’s hard to practice three quarterbacks. Obviously, (Hogan) has been here for a while and he’s paying attention and watching. He has gotten some work, but not as much as Alex.’’
3. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was named as one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award on Tuesday.
The award is presented to the top lineman in the college football who in addition to outstanding performance and ability best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
Joining Linderbaum as finalists are offensive lineman Kenyon Green of Texas A&M, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose.
Former Hawkeye defensive end Adrian Clayborn was Iowa’s most recent finalist for the Lombardi, part of that group in 2010.
A returning all-American, Linderbaum has made 30 consecutive starts at center for the Hawkeyes since moving from the defensive line following his redshirt freshman year.
4. A win did a lot to re-energize the Iowa football team. At least that is how defensive back Kaevon Merriweather characterizes things after last weekend’s 17-12 win at Northwestern ended a two-game slide for the Hawkeyes.
“Coming off two losses, you can get a little frustrated, or uptight about what’s going on,’’ Merriweather said. “I think a win, it loosens everybody up a little bit. It definitely helps give everyone a little more confidence.’’
5. Minnesota’s leader in receptions, Chris Autman-Bell, is expected to be available to play in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa.
Autman-Bell left the Golden Gophers’ loss to Illinois last weekend in the third quarter following a hard hit and did not return to the game.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Autman-Bell will be available to compete against the Hawkeyes.
He had just one catch for 24 yards for Minnesota in the Illinois game, but has a team-leading 24 receptions for 300 yards for the season.
7. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects defensive back Terry Roberts and offensive tackle Mason Richman to miss Saturday’s game against Minnesota because injuries.
Ferentz said Tuesday that second-team running back Ivory Kelly-Martin also remains questionable with the foot injury that kept him off the field last weekend at Northwestern.
8. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck views winning the turnover battle as a critical component to the Golden Gophers’ chances of winning Floyd of Rosedale for the first time since 2014.
“I think that’s the name of the game. You have to win the turnover battle here,’’ Fleck said. “You have to in rivalry games especially, but anytime you play Iowa when you watch them play defense, all 11 guys in some way have their eyes on the football. You don’t see that very much from teams. They do what they do and they’ve done what they’ve done forever on defense and they’re very good at that.’’
Fleck is impressed in how every player on the Iowa defense has an opportunity to make a play when the chance presents itself.
“From the nose guard to the three technique to the ends to the linebackers to the secondary, everybody has a chance to make a play and make a huge impact on the game,’’ he said. “They’re very good at what they do.’’
Iowa leads the country with 19 interceptions this season and ranks third nationally with 24 takeaways through nine games.
9. The Hawkeyes rose two spots in this week’s College Football Playoff poll.
Iowa is ranked 20th in this week’s poll announced on Tuesday night, positioned right behind the Wisconsin and Purdue teams which handed the Hawkeyes their two losses this season.
10. Tyler Goodson moved up two spots on Iowa’s career rushing list with his 141-yard effort Saturday at Northwestern.
Goodson passed Dennis Mosely and Jordan Canzeri on the all-time list with his work against the Wildcats and now sits in 13tth on Iowa’s career rushing list.
The junior has 2,154 yards and enters Saturday’s game against Minnesota 23 yards behind Eddie Phillips in 12th and 74 yards behind Shonn Greene in 11th. Ronnie Harmon sits 10thh on Iowa’s career list with 2,271 yards.