Hawkeye 10@10: Nebraska wrap up, starting time for Illini game set for 2:30 p.m.

Sam LaPorta’s fourth-down catch, Tyler Goodson’s second-half surge and Iowa’s attention to detail are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa ran just one fourth-down play against Nebraska in Friday’s 26-20 victory and it was significant.
Sam LaPorta caught a five-yard pass on a fourth-and-2 play from the Nebraska 16-yard line in the third quarter, extending a 14-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that allowed the Hawkeyes to answer a Cornhuskers’ score to open the half and tie the game at 20-20 on a Mekhi Sargent 2-yard run.
“When the coaches make the call, it’s like, ‘Let’s go, let’s get this done,’” Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “We felt we had a good play called and Sam made a good catch to move the chains.’’
LaPorta, who gained five yards on a reception on a first-down play that followed the fourth-down catch, said he grew more comfortable as part of the passing game as Friday’s game progressed.
“I was just glad at that point that we were able to keep the drive alive,’’ LaPorta said.
The game-tying drive, both in terms of its 14 plays and the 6 minutes, 18 seconds it took for Iowa to get to the end zone, was the longest of the season for the Hawkeyes.
2. Iowa senior Keith Duncan was named Monday morning as a co-winner of Big Ten special teams player of the week honors.
Duncan equaled a career high when he kicked four field goals in a game for the fourth time with his work in Friday’s win over Nebraska.
He connected from 32, 33, 48 and 37 yards in the Hawkeyes’ sixth-straight win over the Cornhuskers, breaking a 20-20 tie with his 48-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the game.
It’s the second straight year Duncan has pushed Iowa ahead to stay against Nebraska, including a 48-yard field goal with 1 second remaining that was the difference in the Hawkeyes’ 27-24 win at Lincoln in 2019.
Duncan shared the honor with Michigan State’s Matt Coghlin.
3. The difficulty Iowa had moving the ball on the ground during the first half of Friday’s win over Nebraska tested Iowa sophomore Tyler Goodson.
“After a couple of runs in the first half, I knew the game would be a tough running game so it was all about keeping my head clear and staying focused,’’ Goodson said. “I knew that the offensive line, the guys up front in front of me will get the job done and we’d be able to break a couple of runs going into the second half.’’
After picking up 35 yards on the ground as a team in the first two quarters, Iowa finished with 129 rushing yards for the game including 111 by Goodson.
The effort pushed Goodson’s season rushing total to 564 yards. He’s averaging five yards per carry through six games on 113 attempts.
4. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said following Friday’s loss to Iowa that the Hawkeyes, and Northwestern earlier in the season, were able to beat the Cornhuskers because of a difference in the amount of discipline and attention to detail between the teams.
“When you’re detailed on the little things all through the week, all through the year, the detail comes in the game,’’ Frost said. “We’ve still got some work to do. But when I look in the faces of the guys in the locker room, I think they understand it and they are committed to it.’’
Frost liked the effort he saw from his team against the Hawkeyes, something he couldn’t say a week earlier following a loss to Illinois, but from botched snaps to fumbled punts to a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter, mistakes did in the Cornhuskers.
“Sooner or later, woulda, coulda, shouldas need to turn into wins,’’ Frost said.
5. Iowa celebrated retaining possession of the Heroes Trophy for a sixth straight year in the locker room following Friday’s game – maintaining COVID-19 protocols established by the Big Ten which do not allow for on-field postgame trophy celebrations.
Running back Tyler Goodson said Iowa’s ability to fight through some adversity and get a chance to celebrate a close win was meaningful.
“I can tell you it’s a great feeling, especially winning coming back to the locker room,’’ Goodson said. “The atmosphere in the locker room was great. You see a lot of smiles on guys’ faces and that’s the best feeling.’’
6. Anthony Hitchens had a productive Sunday for Kansas City, recording seven tackles including for a loss in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay.
His work highlighted the play of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
On offense, T.J. Hockenson caught five passes for 59 yards in the Lions’ 41-25 loss to the Texans on Thursday and Noah Fant had one catch for 13 yards for the Broncos in a 31-3 loss to the Saints.
Also in the Broncos’ game, Josey Jewell finished with seven tackles and Michael Ojemudia had three tackles for Denver.
Elsewhere on defense, Christian Kirksey had five tackles for the Packers in their 40-25 win over the Bears, Mike Daniels had four stops for the Bengals in a 19-17 loss to the Giants, Micah Hyde had four tackles and A.J. Epenesa had two tackles including one tackle for a loss in the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Chargers, Desmond King finished with three tackles for the Titans in a 45-26 win over the Colts, Jaleel Johnson had one stop for the Vikings in a win over the Panthers and Carl Davis recorded a tackle for the Patriots in a win over the Cardinals.
7. With four field goals during Friday’s win over Nebraska, Keith Duncan passed Tom Nichol on Iowa’s career field goal list.
Duncan now has kicked 48 field goals, three more than Nichol hit between 1981-84.
The Hawkeye senior now sits in fifth on Iowa’s all-time list, trailing Nate Kaeding (67), Mike Meyer (61), Rob Houghtlin (54) and Kyle Schilicher (51).
8. The starting time has been set for Saturday’s game at Illinois.
The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Television plans for the game remain fluid at this point in time, most likely because of COVID-19 issues elsewhere, but the game will be televised by either BTN or FS1.
9. Former Hawkeye Manny Rugamba had a pick-six over the weekend for Miami (Ohio), highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Rugamba recorded three tackles and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown in the RedHawks’ 38-7 victory over Akron.
Elsewhere, Dillon Doyle had four tackles to help Baylor to a 32-31 win over Kansas State, D.J. Johnson recorded one tackle in Purdue’s 37-30 loss to Rutgers, Samson Evans carried the ball 13 times for seven yards and caught two passes for eight yards in Eastern Michigan’s 32-23 loss to Central Michigan and Oliver Martin caught one pass for Nebraska in its 26-20 loss at Iowa.
10. For early December, the weather isn’t expected to be all that bad for Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois game.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Champaign on game day calls for sunny skies and a high temperature around 43 degrees.
