Hawkeye 10@10: Nebraska wrap up, starting time for Illini game set for 2:30 p.m.

After picking up 35 yards on the ground as a team in the first two quarters, Iowa finished with 129 rushing yards for the game including 111 by Goodson.

The effort pushed Goodson’s season rushing total to 564 yards. He’s averaging five yards per carry through six games on 113 attempts.

4. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said following Friday’s loss to Iowa that the Hawkeyes, and Northwestern earlier in the season, were able to beat the Cornhuskers because of a difference in the amount of discipline and attention to detail between the teams.

“When you’re detailed on the little things all through the week, all through the year, the detail comes in the game,’’ Frost said. “We’ve still got some work to do. But when I look in the faces of the guys in the locker room, I think they understand it and they are committed to it.’’

Frost liked the effort he saw from his team against the Hawkeyes, something he couldn’t say a week earlier following a loss to Illinois, but from botched snaps to fumbled punts to a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter, mistakes did in the Cornhuskers.

“Sooner or later, woulda, coulda, shouldas need to turn into wins,’’ Frost said.