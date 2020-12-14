Hawkeye 10@10: Next up, Michigan Wolverines

“When it comes down to trying to finish those drives, it comes down to execution,’’ Dunn said. “The ability to have all 11 guys on the same page on the same play and to do it consistently for an entire drive. That’s winning football.’’

Coach Paul Chryst said the attention to detail seemed to be lacking throughout much of the game.

“It’s the little details that creates the difference between executing and not executing, which leads to scoring points and winning or losing,’’ Chryst said. “Obviously, we’re not doing it well enough right now.’’

4. In limiting Wisconsin to 56 rushing yards, Iowa’s defense held the Badgers to a paltry 1.7 yards per carry.

It was the type of effort that safety Dane Belton has come to expect.

“Every game we come into as a defense, we feel like it’s on us whether the offense is putting up 50 points or whether they’re having a tough time at the beginning. We focus on us and we go out there and do our thing,’’ Belton said.

“If that comes by us stopping them and trying to get field position, then that’s what we do. For us, it’s just coming out and playing as hard as we can every single play.’’