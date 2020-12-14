Hawkeye 10@10: Next up, Michigan Wolverines

Celebrating the bull, dominating with defense and Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s big day and more, including a busy weekend for former Hawkeyes in the NFL, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Snow angels aside, the majority of the celebration Iowa players enjoyed following Saturday’s 28-7 win over Wisconsin took place in the locker room.
It was there the team received the Heartland Trophy – the bronze bull that had wintered in Madison the past four years before the Hawkeyes regained possession Saturday – and it was there an emotional coach Kirk Kerentz congratulated his team for the work it took to earn a win over a team Iowa had beaten just once in eight tries before last weekend.
“Our celebration was ecstatic,’’ running back Tyler Goodson said. “These guys, the seniors, haven’t really had a chance to bring the trophy into the locker room for a couple of years now. Just knowing that we all worked hard and together to bring back the trophy for the seniors is a great feeling.’’
The emotions expressed by Ferentz didn’t take Goodson by surprise.
“Most of the time when we get a big win, he is going to let it loose,’’ Goodson said.
2. Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named this morning by the Big Ten as the conference’s offensive player of the week.
Smith-Marsette had a career-high 140 receiving yards on seven catches and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 28-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, Iowa’s first win over the Badgers since 2014.
The third 100-yard receiving game of Smith-Marsette’s career was the most productive game by an Iowa receiver since Marvin McNutt had 151 yards in a game against Purdue in 2011.
His two touchdown receptions were the 19th and 20th of his Hawkeye career, making Smith-Marsette the 18th player in program history to score 20 touchdowns. He has scored 14 times on receptions, rushed for four touchdowns and scored twice on returns.
3. Iowa’s defense frustrated Wisconsin on Saturday, holding the Badgers to 225 total yards.
Wide receiver Jack Dunn felt Wisconsin’s defense and special teams left the offense with decent field position that the Badgers were unable to capitalize on.
“When it comes down to trying to finish those drives, it comes down to execution,’’ Dunn said. “The ability to have all 11 guys on the same page on the same play and to do it consistently for an entire drive. That’s winning football.’’
Coach Paul Chryst said the attention to detail seemed to be lacking throughout much of the game.
“It’s the little details that creates the difference between executing and not executing, which leads to scoring points and winning or losing,’’ Chryst said. “Obviously, we’re not doing it well enough right now.’’
4. In limiting Wisconsin to 56 rushing yards, Iowa’s defense held the Badgers to a paltry 1.7 yards per carry.
Support Local Journalism
It was the type of effort that safety Dane Belton has come to expect.
“Every game we come into as a defense, we feel like it’s on us whether the offense is putting up 50 points or whether they’re having a tough time at the beginning. We focus on us and we go out there and do our thing,’’ Belton said.
“If that comes by us stopping them and trying to get field position, then that’s what we do. For us, it’s just coming out and playing as hard as we can every single play.’’
5. Matt Nelson took another step forward in his new role in the NFL on Sunday.
The former Hawkeye defensive lineman made his first career start as an offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay, continuing a transformation that began with his signing as an undrafted free agent by Detroit.
Also in that game, former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown for Detroit and former Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey had four tackles for the Packers.
6. Amani Hooker and Desmond King both enjoyed productive days for Tennessee in the Titans’ 31-10 win over Jacksonville on Sunday, among additional highlights of Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Hooker finished with seven tackles and one tackle for a loss while King also had a tackle for a loss to go with three stops for Tennessee.
Elsewhere, Micah Hyde recorded four tackles for Buffalo as it handed Pittsburgh its second loss of the season, 26-15 and Ben Niemann had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss and Anthony Hitchens had two tackles for Kansas City in its 33-27 win over Miami.
Josey Jewell finished with six tackles and Michael Ojemudia added five for Denver in a 32-27 win over Carolina, Mike Daniels had three tackles for Cincinnati in 30-7 loss to Dallas and Jaleel Johnson recorded two stops for Minnesota in its 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay.
7. Iowa’s next challenge is Michigan, a 2-4 team which hasn’t played the past two weekends because of COVID-19 issues within its program.
The Hawkeyes’ Champions Week assignment from the Big Ten is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium and will be televised by ESPN.
8. Dillon Doyle had a productive games for Baylor on Saturday, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Doyle recorded nine tackles for the Bears in a 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State.
Oliver Martin recorded a reception for Nebraska on Saturday, covering 22 yards on his one catch during the Cornhuskers’ 24-17 loss to Minnesota.
9. Iowa has scored at least 25 points in its six wins this season.
That marks just the second time in the program’s history that the Hawkeyes have reached that mark in six straight victories. The only other time it happened was in 2015.
10. Expect a crisp December evening Saturday night for Iowa’s match-up with Michigan at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on Saturday calls for partly cloudy conditions with a high of 39 degrees with temperatures falling to 25 degrees overnight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!