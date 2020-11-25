Hawkeye 10@10: Nixon fast becoming a crowd favorite

Daviyon Nixon develops a fan club, Tyler Linderbaum looks into his future and Brandon Smith’s blocks are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Daviyon Nixon isn’t the first defensive lineman to pick off a pass and return it for a touchdown, but the big man’s moves during a 71-yard pick-six last weekend at Penn State have made the Iowa tackle a popular person.
From television highlights to a more personal level, Nixon said the response has been a bit overwhelming.
“I’ve got so many new followers, guys who just direct messaged me, telling me they are huge fans of mine and that they love how I play, love how I carry myself,’’ Nixon said.
“I’m just happy that I’m making more people than I even know proud of what I’m doing, who I’m becoming as a person and a football player. It’s a great feeling just to see the love and support from anybody and everyone around the country.’’
Nixon even had a social media exchange with Iowa basketball player Luka Garza after he used a Euro-step to slip between two Penn State players on his way to the end zone, a response to a social media suggestion that the Hawkeye tackle might have picked up some moves from the Iowa basketball star.
The pair have been friends for some time and Nixon said there was only one way he would be able to deal with Garza on the court.
“I would have to muscle him up,’’ Nixon said. “I don’t think I would have a choice. I can’t shoot very well and he’s a very good shooter. I would just have to keep the ball in the paint as much as possible and see what I can do in there.’’
2. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said Tuesday he has not thought one bit about potentially leaving Iowa early to enter the NFL draft next spring.
“I still have a lot of improvements I need to make at this level first,’’ Linderbaum said.
The sophomore said he also recently changed his major from enterprise leadership to elementary education.
“My whole family – my dad’s side of the family – there are a lot of teachers,’’ Linderbaum said. “All of his sisters, his parents, were in education. It’s just something that I want to do. I want to be with kids, work with them, and I also want to get into high school coaching, all that stuff.’’
3. Iowa has outscored its last three opponents 125-35, the Hawkeyes’ most dominant stretch of success against Big Ten competition since steamrolling Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota by a combined 127-34 score during the 2002 season.
Coach Kirk Ferentz sees a rather simple reason for the Hawkeyes’ success.
“We’re playing batter,’’ he said.
At least, that’s where everything starts.
“”When you’re playing better, you have a chance,’’ Ferentz said. “Even last week, the score ended up being a pretty good gap, but if you look at the stats, they’re pretty close. I don’t think any of us on our side were feeling overly confident in the fourth quarter. They had us right there in a pretty vulnerable position.’’
Ferentz said that’s the nature of the beast.
“In this conference, you can’t relax,’’ he said, adding that he has seen his team play with better focus over 60 minutes than it did during its initial games of the season.
4. Because of depth issues, Nebraska sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson has lined up more frequently at a running back position than a receiver spot in recent games but he remains productive.
And despite his team’s 1-3 start, he’s not giving up on the season.
“This is not over and we still have three regular-season games left. If we win out, who knows what may happen,’’ Robinson said. “It’s just trying to keep everybody together and know that we can still do this and we can flip the page.’’
Robinson said Friday’s game at Iowa and the games that follow “can be a really big stepping stone for next year. Just getting us going and everything that we can accomplish next year, too.’’
5. Iowa receiver Brandon Smith is delivering some significant blocks that have helped the Hawkeyes average 212 rushing yards in their last three games.
“If we feel like we can run the ball effectively, we’re going to do it,’’ Smith said. “Get in where I fit in and play that role. Get after the safeties and corners and try to get the run to the second level.’’
It’s a role he doesn’t mind.
“Naturally as receivers we want to be the guys with the ball making plays, but as long as we keep the train rolling and the team winning, we’re fine as well,’’ Smith said.
6. Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said the Cornhuskers have quickly learned from, but moved past last week’s 41-23 loss to Illinois.
“We’ve got to be constructive about what went on and then just turn the page and move on,’’ Domann said. “These weeks go by fast so capitalizing on every day, preparing to the best of our ability every day, that is going to put us in the best position to succeed Friday.’’
7. The progress Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is on a curve that satisfies Iowa coaches.
“We’re really pleased with what he’s doing. We think he’s on the right path, has a good feel out there, good sense. He’s going to make mistakes, every player does,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“As coaches, we’ve seen enough of him pretty extensively. All we can do is compare him to the guys who have come through here. We think he’s got the right attributes to be a really good quarterback for us. The next step is actually doing it on the field.’’
8. Since going 0-2, Iowa has been dominant in its last three games.
The Hawkeyes have outscored their last three opponents 125-35, an average margin of victory of 30 points after losing the first two games of the season by a combined five points.
“We knew what we were capable of doing. It was kind of putting our foot down and making the decision that we weren’t going to let the train go off the tracks,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said. “We were going to show up, keep working and play like we were capable of playing.’’
That was and remains the obstacle Iowa faces as it works toward Friday’s noon game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium.
“The challenge is to keep it up and make the most out of this season and end it the way we’re all happy about,’’ Niemann said. “It comes down to us not allowing this season to turn into something that we know it doesn’t have to be.’’
9. With 11 points on Saturday, Keith Duncan continue to climb Iowa’s career scoring charts.
He now has 221 career points and moved from 10th to sixth with his work against Penn State, passing Sedrick Shaw (214), Jeff Skillett (214), Tavian Banks (218) and Zach Bromert (218) last weekend.
Kyle Schlicher sits in the fifth spot with 260 points.
10. The starting time for Iowa’s Dec. 5 game at Illinois remains undetermined.
Big Ten television partners have opted to use a six-day pick in their contracts for several games scheduled for that weekend. A start time will be determined after this weekend’s games are complete.
