Hawkeye 10@10: Nixon fast becoming a crowd favorite

“We’re really pleased with what he’s doing. We think he’s on the right path, has a good feel out there, good sense. He’s going to make mistakes, every player does,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“As coaches, we’ve seen enough of him pretty extensively. All we can do is compare him to the guys who have come through here. We think he’s got the right attributes to be a really good quarterback for us. The next step is actually doing it on the field.’’

8. Since going 0-2, Iowa has been dominant in its last three games.

The Hawkeyes have outscored their last three opponents 125-35, an average margin of victory of 30 points after losing the first two games of the season by a combined five points.

“We knew what we were capable of doing. It was kind of putting our foot down and making the decision that we weren’t going to let the train go off the tracks,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said. “We were going to show up, keep working and play like we were capable of playing.’’

That was and remains the obstacle Iowa faces as it works toward Friday’s noon game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium.