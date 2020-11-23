Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Piling on and and another milestone

Nick Niemann piles up tackles, Spencer Petras’ front-row view and Mekhi Sargent reaches a milestone are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Nick Niemann was all over the place in Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State.
He finished with a career-high 17 tackles, the most by a Hawkeye since Anthony Hitchens had 19 in a game against Iowa State in 2012.
Niemann credited the work of Iowa’s defensive linemen with positioning him for a big game.
“I think the D-line probably played a big role in that,’’ Niemann said. “When you have guys out there doing their jobs, keeping the linemen off the linebackers, it’s easy for us to run free and make plays.’’
2. Daviyon Nixon said Iowa’s defensive linemen are doing more than chasing down opposing quarterbacks and helping stuff the run game.
They’re trying to set a dominating tone.
“We know that this team feeds off of our energy and everything we do starts up front. Whether it’s O-line or D-line, it starts up front. We know we’ve got to go out every game, every snap, every series, every play and try to make a difference in the game,’’ Nixon said.
“We’ve been able to do that the past couple of weeks and we’ve got to keep it going.’’
3. Seeing is believing.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras had a view of Daviyon Nixon’s 71-yard interception return for a touchdown from the sideline.
“At first I was yelling, ‘Get down, get down,’ and then I saw him running down the sideline, saw him Euro-step or whatever it was,’’ Petras said. “At that point, my jaw dropped. I was in awe.’’
Nixon’s interception, the first of his career after having one called back because of a penalty two weeks earlier in Iowa’s win over Michigan State, tied with a 2014 pick by John Lowdermilk against LSU for the 14th-longest interception return in Hawkeye history.
The pick-six was the second of the season for Iowa, which has had at least one in each of the last 13 seasons and has returned at least one interception for a touchdown in 18 of the last 20 years.
4. Penn State ran for only 62 yards against Iowa, the second time in three games the Hawkeye defense has held an opponent to fewer than 70 yards on the ground.
The Nittany Lions averaged 1.2 yards per carry, a challenge that wasn’t all that unexpected.
“We knew running the ball against this team was going to be difficult. It always is,’’ Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. “We’ve always had challenges running the ball against this crew and most people do.’’
5. Mekhi Sargent topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time in his career, gaining 101 yards on 15 carries against Penn State.
Sargent scored two of Iowa’s touchdowns on a pair of one-yard carries in the second quarter.
The touchdown runs gives the senior 20 touchdowns in his Hawkeye career, making him the 17th player in Iowa history to reach that plateau. Sargent has rushed for 19 scores and has recorded one touchdown reception.
6. Christian Kirksey and Jaleel Johnson put up big tackle numbers and Amani Hooker had a pick as part of a strong defensive game Sunday, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Kirksey recorded 11 tackles for Green Bay in its 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis, Johnson finished with eight tackles and one sack for Minnesota in its 31-28 loss to Dallas and Hooker collected six tackles in addition to his interception in Tennessee’s 30-24 win over Baltimore.
Elsewhere on defense, Adrian Clayborn finished with three tackles and 1.5 sacks for Cleveland in a win over Pittsburgh, Anthony Hitchens had six tackles and one tackle for a loss for Kansas City in its win over Las Vegas, Desmond King had four tackles for Tennessee, Josey Jewell had three tackles for Denver in a win over Miami, Josh Jackson had one stop for Green Bay, Carl Davis had one tackle for New England in a loss to Houston and Mike Daniels had one tackle for Cincinnati in a loss to Washington.
On offense, T.J. Hockenson led Detroit with four receptions for 68 yards in a loss to Carolina and Noah Fant caught four passes for 55 yards for Denver in its win over Miami.
7. Future Hawkeye Cooper DeJean was named the winner of the inaugural Ken Winkler Tournament MVP for his play in the Iowa high school football playoffs.
DeJean accumulated 875 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns while leading OABCIG to the Iowa Class 1A state championship.
8. Former Hawkeye Oliver Martin made his debut for Nebraska in Saturday’s loss to Illinois.
Martin, who left the Iowa program in August and walked on with the Cornhuskers later that month, caught two passes for 30 yards.
He was cleared to compete this season by the NCAA earlier this month.
Among former Hawkeye players competing elsewhere in college football, D.J. Johnson had one tackle for Purdue in its loss at Minnesota on Friday night and Josh Turner had one tackle and broke up one pass for Florida International in its loss to Western Kentucky.
On offense, Peyton Mansell completed 9-of-13 passes for 128 yards and rushed for 33 yards in Abilene Christian’s 55-15 loss at Virginia and Noah Clayberg helped Dordt to a 64-0 win over Briar Cliff, completing 17-of-27 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 113 yards on 11 carries.
9. There was one common element for Iowa from its 41-21 win over Penn State and its most recent win over the Nittany Lions before Saturday’s win at Beaver Stadium.
The Hawkeyes stopped Penn State on the ground.
Saturday, the Hawkeyes allowed 62 rushing yards, the fewest against the Nittany Lions since 2010 when Iowa gave up 54 yards on the ground in a 24-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
In Penn State’s six wins between those games, the Hawkeyes allowed an average of 232.5 rushing yards per game.
10. For late November, the conditions are not expected to be all that bad Friday at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for the Black Friday match-up in Iowa City between Iowa and Nebraska calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees.
