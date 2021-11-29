Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Quarterback reveal will be Tuesday, Ferentz says

Elsewhere on defense, Geno Stone finished with two tackles and Kristian Welch had one for the Ravens in a win over the Browns, Anthony Nelson had one stop the Buccaneers in a win over the Colts and Nick Niemann finished with one tackle for the Chargers in a loss to the Broncos.

On offense, T.J. Hockenson had three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ loss to the Bears, Noah Fant caught three passes for 12 yards for the Broncos in their win over the Chargers and George Kittle had one reception for 13 yards for the 49ers in their win over the Vikings.

8. Nebraska coach Scott Frost isn’t sure how much Iowa’s halftime switch at quarterback impacted Friday’s outcome.

“(Spencer Petras) came in and played well and they won so maybe it was, but the blocked punt was the game,’’ Frost said.

“When you have been in as many games like this, we just have to try to stop the negative momentum at that point. Then we missed one protection and gave up a safety. Defense had not given up any big runs all day and we gave up one at the wrong time. I am frustrated.’’

9. Former Hawkeye Cam Harrell had a productive game Saturday for Southern Mississippi in its win over Florida International.