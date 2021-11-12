Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Saturday's game is for bacon lovers

Today’s Hawkeye 10@10 is all about the bacon.
As Iowa and Minnesota prepare to play for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday, today’s daily dose is filled with thoughts, facts and history surrounding one of the richest traditions in college football.
Iowa football news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Saturday will be the 115th meeting between Iowa and Minnesota, a series that dates to 1891.
This will be the 87th time the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers have met with Floyd of Rosedale on the line.
Iowa has won its last six games against Minnesota and has won 16 of the last 20 games between the programs.
2. Iowa players receive an annual lesson about the history of one of college football’s most prized trophies.
Typically, younger Hawkeyes are assigned to assemble a report on the history of Floyd of Rosedale and present it to teammates during a game-week meeting.
“It’s a huge tradition game. The pig, it has a lot of significance. We’ll definitely emphasize that and the importance of keeping the pig,’’ Iowa defensive end John Waggoner said.
3. Floyd of Rosedale is the likeness of an actual prize-winning hog that was wagered by Iowa Gov. Clyde Herring in a friendly bet with his Minnesota counterpart, Floyd Olson, prior to the Iowa-Minnesota game in 1935.
Tensions were high between fan bases of the two teams following a physical game between the two teams in 1934 and the friendly wager was designed to help cool things down a bit.
Minnesota won the game, 13-6, and days later Herring delivered the prize-winning pig donated by Allen Loomis, the owner of Rosedale Farms near Fort Dodge, Iowa, to the Olson at the Minnesota governor’s office.
Olson later offered the actual pig as a prize in a state-wide essay-writing contest that was won by a 14-year old, Robert Jones.
The youth later sold the hog to the University of Minnesota, which later sold it to a breeder located near Mabel, Minn., located close to the border between the two states.
4. With the big bacon on the line, Iowa and Minnesota have battled to a draw.
The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers have each won 42 games against the other since Floyd of Rosedale was first at stake in 1935. There have been two ties.
5. With Iowa’s string of success against Minnesota ongoing since 2014, fifth-year Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has only had a chance to see Floyd of Rosedale on the opposite sideline.
In fact, Minnesota hasn’t had a lead in a game against Iowa since the fourth quarter of the Hawkeye 14-7 win in Minneapolis in 2016, a span of 245 minutes, 28 seconds of competition between the teams.
Fleck looks forward to flipping that script at some point.
“It’s a one game championship season with a rivalry trophy on the line,’’ Fleck said. “Those are the fun games. Every game is fun, but it’s really fun to coach in games like that and I know it means a lot to our players, just as much as it’s gonna mean to Iowa. That’s what it comes down to, a one-game championship season.’’
6. Iowa earned the chance to retain Floyd of Rosedale with a 35-7 win at Minnesota last season.
Tyler Goodson rushed for what was then a career-best 142 yards and ran for a pair of scores.
Nico Ragaini rushed for a touchdown in the win and defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg had a career high three sacks in the victory.
7. Projected back from an injury this week, Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss has had his way against Minnesota.
Moss has intercepted four passes during his career against the Golden Gophers, including a pass in the fourth quarter that he returned 62 yards last season in Minneapolis.
Moss made his first career start against the Golden Gophers in 2018 and intercepted a pair of passes in that game.
He also had a pick against Minnesota in 2019 on Minnesota’s final offensive play of the game.
8. The actual Floyd of Rosedale met an untimely demise.
J.B. Gjerdrum, the southern Minnesota farmer who last owned the pig, sadly reported that after a year in his possession, Floyd succumbed to hog cholera.
“One day he just leaned up against a straw pile and died,’’ Gjerdrum said at the time.
9. Floyd of Rosedale lives on in bronze.
A St. Paul artist, Charles Brioschi, created the sculpture that Iowa and Minnesota football players have competed for annually, delivered in time for the 1936 game between teams and traveling between the two institutions since.
10. The prize the winner of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium earns is not a lightweight.
Floyd of Rosedale weighs in 98.3 pounds. The bronze hog is 21 inches long and stands 15 inches high.
The trophy was removed from its usual location in the atrium of the Iowa football complex earlier this week and taken into an area of the facility where players pass daily on their way to practice, a reminder of what is on the line Saturday.