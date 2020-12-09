Hawkeye 10@10: Seniors prepare for final game at Kinnick

All seniors have the option to return for an extra year because of the way COVID-19 has altered the season, but at this point the Hawkeyes’ senior kicker plans to move on after this season.

“It’s been great being a Hawkeye,’’ Duncan said. “I’ve loved every single second of it and wouldn’t trade it for the world. This will most likely be my last home game. It’s a very emotional thing to say that and it’s been great being here, but I think it’s time to move on.’’

Players are limited to four guest passes for each game, but Duncan has been able to secure a few extra passes from teammates to help get around a dozen family members into the game.

3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz feels like he has prepared his team for this Wisconsin team before.

“Doesn’t change from year to year, a tough, physical football team,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re extremely well coached, have good players every year. They have a good coaching staff and coach (Paul) Chryst and his staff do an amazing job.’’

Ferentz said the script has seemingly gone unchanged since Barry Alvarez’s arrival in Madison.