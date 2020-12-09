Hawkeye 10@10: Seniors prepare for final game at Kinnick

Alaric Jackson and Keith Duncan on preparing for one last Kinnick experience, a familiar look from Wisconsin and unique Shrine opportunities for six Hawkeyes are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Alaric Jackson took a look at some eye-opening video recently.
“The difference between now and then, wow,’’ Jackson said, referencing the clips he had seen of himself competing as a freshman compared to the level the fourth-year starter at offensive tackle sees himself playing at now.
Jackson is among 22 Hawkeyes who will be recognized prior to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Wisconsin, expected to be Iowa’s final home game of the year.
“It’s gone fast,’’ Jackson said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve learned so much and the experience here has been great for me.’’
2. Kicker Keith Duncan will be among Hawkeyes expecting to play their final game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
All seniors have the option to return for an extra year because of the way COVID-19 has altered the season, but at this point the Hawkeyes’ senior kicker plans to move on after this season.
“It’s been great being a Hawkeye,’’ Duncan said. “I’ve loved every single second of it and wouldn’t trade it for the world. This will most likely be my last home game. It’s a very emotional thing to say that and it’s been great being here, but I think it’s time to move on.’’
Players are limited to four guest passes for each game, but Duncan has been able to secure a few extra passes from teammates to help get around a dozen family members into the game.
3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz feels like he has prepared his team for this Wisconsin team before.
“Doesn’t change from year to year, a tough, physical football team,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re extremely well coached, have good players every year. They have a good coaching staff and coach (Paul) Chryst and his staff do an amazing job.’’
Ferentz said the script has seemingly gone unchanged since Barry Alvarez’s arrival in Madison.
“Some faces have changed, but they just play good football,’’ Ferentz said. “They make you earn everything you get. That’s the case this year again.’’
4. What happens next for Iowa remains undetermined.
Coach Kirk Ferentz agreed Tuesday that is strange that Iowa at this point has no real idea who, where or even if it will be playing a game next week as part of the Big Ten’s champions week plan.
“It’s definitely weird, but what isn’t this year?’’ Ferentz said, adding that he hopes the Hawkeyes have an idea of what next week will look like by Sunday night.
Ferentz said ideally, five or six days notice would be good but he’s ready to roll with whatever comes Iowa’s way.
“Right now, we’re just happy to be together, doing what we all like doing,’’ Ferentz said.
5. Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan is among players nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The honor is presented to a college football player who began his career as a walk-on with no financial aid of any sort.
Duncan is Iowa’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage, hitting 82 percent of the 61 field goals he has attempted. His 50 career makes ranks fifth on Iowa’s all-time list and his 19 field goals of 40 yards or longer ties Nate Kaeding as the most ever by a Hawkeye.
6. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was named Tuesday as one of the nominees for the Broyles Award.
The honor is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football and Parker is one of 56 coaches to be under consideration for the honor.
In his 22nd year on the Iowa staff, Parker’s defense currently ranks third in the Big Ten overall, third against the run, fourth in pass defense and is third in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 17.3 points per game.
7. Next month’s East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled because of challenges presented by COVID-19, but game organizers are announcing selections for the 96th annual game throughout December to recognize outstanding senior seasons.
Six current Hawkeyes – offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, wide receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, defensive end Chauncey Golston, defensive tackle Jack Heflin and linebacker Nick Niemann – and former Hawkeye Romeo McKnight, a defensive end at Charlotte are among players selected so far.
They will have an opportunity to participate in various virtual training and informational drills with current NFL coaches and members of the NFL operations staff next month.
Several will also be chosen to participate in virtual experiences with patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children in recognition of the game’s nearly century-long ties with the organization.
8. Iowa will be dealing with one of the nation’s top tight ends this week.
The Badgers’ Jake Ferguson has caught at least four passes covering at least 50 yards in each of Wisconsin’s four games this season.
Ferguson finished with five catches for 54 yards last weekend in the Badgers’ 14-6 loss to Indiana.
He has had at least one catch in each of his 31 games for Wisconsin, a string of games with at least one reception which ranks fourth nationally.
9. Kristian Welch did his part during the final NFL game for last week.
In a game delayed by COVID-19 issues, the former Hawkeye linebacker contributed one tackle for Baltimore in its 34-17 win Tuesday over Dallas.
10. The weather forecast for Saturday at Kinnick Stadium has taken a turn toward winter.
Currently, the National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow before noon in Iowa City, with rain and snow before 3 p.m. turning to rain after that time. The predicted high temperature is 37 degrees with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
