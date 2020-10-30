Hawkeye 10@10: Smith-Marsette hopes to catch on against Wildcats

Northwestern has size up front and no shortage of experience at the linebacker positions, where Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin provide veteran leadership.

“We’re playing a great defense this week, so it’s all about being technically sound, eliminating mental mistakes and then just trying to get in our aiming pounds and somehow displace those guys,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk said.

2. Senior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t catch a pass in Iowa’s season opener last week at Purdue.

Smith-Marsette did gain 18 yards on a carry against the Boilermakers but is looking forward to a more productive day in the passing game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said he understands why Smith-Marsette, who led the team with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, could be a little frustrated with the season-opening goose egg.

“Skill players typically if they don’t get the ball enough, they’re going to be frustrated and that’s fine because they want to help the team,’’ Ferentz said. “But, the ball is going to go where it’s going to go typically.’’

With his past success, Smith-Marsette attracted more defensive attention as well, something he will need to adjust to in upcoming games.