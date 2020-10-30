Hawkeye 10@10: Smith-Marsette hopes to catch on against Wildcats

Ihmir Smith-Marsette looking for a target, Northwestern linebackers on the lookout for Iowa backs and a reminder to enjoy the Hawkeyes’ home opener from home are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. After some solid footing to start the season, the Iowa rushing attack will be tested by Northwestern in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
The Wildcats limited Maryland to 64 yards on the ground last week on 21 carries, a test for Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin after they led the Hawkeyes to a 195-yard effort on the ground last week against Purdue.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday he expects Northwestern to present Iowa backs with a challenge.
“I can say that today. It’s Tuesday, but I can tell you right now on Saturday it’s going to be a challenge only because we’ve played each other so much,’’ Ferentz said. “One of the things they’ve done, they’ve really got an identity defensively and they know who they are, what they believe in. They are so sound.’’
Northwestern has size up front and no shortage of experience at the linebacker positions, where Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin provide veteran leadership.
“We’re playing a great defense this week, so it’s all about being technically sound, eliminating mental mistakes and then just trying to get in our aiming pounds and somehow displace those guys,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk said.
2. Senior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t catch a pass in Iowa’s season opener last week at Purdue.
Smith-Marsette did gain 18 yards on a carry against the Boilermakers but is looking forward to a more productive day in the passing game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said he understands why Smith-Marsette, who led the team with 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, could be a little frustrated with the season-opening goose egg.
“Skill players typically if they don’t get the ball enough, they’re going to be frustrated and that’s fine because they want to help the team,’’ Ferentz said. “But, the ball is going to go where it’s going to go typically.’’
With his past success, Smith-Marsette attracted more defensive attention as well, something he will need to adjust to in upcoming games.
“You can scheme some stuff up and try to do some things. We had him on a run, did a good job on that, but those were easier to do than in the passing game probably,’’ Ferentz said.
3. Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston will be matched up Saturday against a true freshman on the Northwestern offensive line.
Peter Skoronski, a five-star prospect who was on the Hawkeyes’ recruiting radar, won the starting left tackle position during preseason camp and impacted things for the Wildcats as they rushed for 325 yards in last week’s season-opening win over Maryland.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound native of Park Ridge, Ill., caught the attention of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz as he watched tape from last week’s game.
“We thought the world of him and it turns out, he was as good as we thought he was,’’ Ferentz said. “He played really well like a veteran player the other night in his first college game.’’
4. It only seems like Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher has been around for eight, nine seasons.
The senior is in his fourth year in the Wildcats’ lineup and his 322 career tackles entering Saturday’s game at Iowa are the most of any active Big Ten players and the third-highest total of any active player in the nation.
One of two linebackers awarded preseason honors by the Big Ten, Fisher is isn’t the only veteran Northwestern player at the position.
The Wildcats’ Blake Gallagher has 252 career tackles, that ranks as the second-highest total among active Big Ten players.
5. Iowa and Northwestern have split their last eight games and the Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium since 2014.
In a series that has seen seven of the last 12 games between the teams decided by less than a touchdown, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects more of the same.
“One of things they’ve done, they’ve really got an identity defensively. They know who they are, they know what they believe in and they are so sound. The guys up front, you have to block them and they make you work every play,’’ Ferentz said.
“Nothing is easy and nothing’s clean. You just don’t get clean plays against them. Whatever we do on Saturday, we’re really going to have to earn it.’’
6. Northwestern kicker Charlie Kuhbander is the reigning Big Ten special teams player of the week after hitting three field goals in the Wildcats’ season-opening win over Maryland.
The senior ranks fifth on the Wildcats’ career field goal percentage list, hitting 73.8 percent of his attempts and is in the top 10 on the Northwestern career lists with 31 field goals, 185 points and 92 extra points.
Kuhbander’s career long is a 45-yard field goal against Michigan in 2018.
7. Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade believes the old adage that a team makes its greatest improvements from week one to week two.
“The first game is always a little shaky,’’ Wade said. “It’s like your first time going out there and playing a really fast-paced game. There definitely will be an improvement from the first game for sure.’’
8. Two Iowa redshirt freshmen plan to leave the program.
Running back Shadrick Byrd and linebacker Yahweh Jeudy have entered into the NCAA transfer portal with intentions of transferring at the end of the fall semester.
Byrd saw action last weekend at Purdue on special teams while Jeudy has seen no game action in his one-plus seasons on the Hawkeye roster.
9. Stay away.
With Kinnick Stadium open this weekend only for ticketed family members of players and coaching staff members, Iowa officials are reminding fans who might be tempted to visit the area Saturday to avoid the temptation.
No tailgating or recreational vehicle parking is being allowed in university-owned parking lots on game days this season.
10. The Big Ten has launched a digital campaign to remind fans to support their teams safely during these unique times.
Fans are being encouraged to keep their gameday viewing experiences small, watching at home with family or a trusted friend or watching games outdoors if possible.
Social distancing and good hygiene being encouraged, with chairs in viewing areas set up at least six feet apart and sanitation stations readily available.
