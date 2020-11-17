Hawkeye 10@10: The problem with Penn State

Penn State’s problems, Jack Koerner creating a feeling of rejection and Spencer Petras on Iowa’s strength up front are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. His team is off to its worst start in nearly two decades and Penn State coach James Franklin thinks he knows why.
Turnovers.
The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over nine times and gained just three turnovers on their way to an 0-4 start heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa.
The start is Penn State’s worst since 2001 and after last weekend’s 30-23 loss at Nebraska, Franklin said persistent turnover issues have prevented the Nittany Lions from getting into any sort of offensive rhythm.
“It’s hard to get in a groove, hard to call plays when you don’t have confidence you’re not going to turn the ball over,’’ Franklin said.
Penn State benched returning starting quarterback Sean Clifford for Will Levis following a pair of early turnovers last weekend in Lincoln and suggested that Levis may be back under center against the Hawkeyes.
He also said the Nittany Lions collectively need a better effort if they hope to dig their way out of a sizeable hole during the second half of the regular season.
“All of us, the head coach and every assistant and every person in the program, obviously we’re not doing a good enough job,’’ Franklin said. “That’s on all of us and it starts with me. Every single area it can be better. We’ve all gotta do our jobs.’’
2. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck got right to the point as well when discussing his team’s performance Friday night against Iowa.
“We didn’t deserve to bring (Floyd of Rosedale) back here, didn’t play well enough to get it,’’ Fleck said. “This is another scar and scars remind us of where we’ve been to get to where we want to go. You have to give Iowa credit. They played really well.’’
The 35-7 loss was Minnesota’s most lopsided setback to the Hawkeyes since a 55-0 blowout in 2008.
3. The only changes on the Iowa depth chart this week reflect the improving health of the Hawkeye roster.
Coy Cronk returns at offensive right tackle after missing the last two games because of injury. Cronk is listed third at right tackle behind Mark Kallenberger, the starter in the Hawkeyes’ last two games, and Nick DeJong.
Austin Schulte saw his first action of the season at defensive tackle last weekend at Minnesota, seeing action in a reserve role.
He is listed as the second-team right tackle on defense behind Jack Heflin and in front of Dalles Jacobus as Iowa begins working toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Penn State.
4. Iowa’s Jack Koerner said his block of a Minnesota field goal attempt at the end of a drive that ate 10 minutes, 56 seconds off the clock in the third quarter was a collaborative effort.
“We knew on field goal that they were susceptible to a corner block,’’ Koerner said. “Nick Niemann did a great job pinning the wing’s arm and I was able to jump through there and get a thumb on it.’
5. Iowa has had several moving pieces on its offensive line, but quarterback Spencer Petras said the execution continues to be there no matter who has been on the field for the Hawkeyes.
“I think we’ve been really confident in our offensive line this whole year,’’ Petras said. “They’ve done a great job with the next-man-up mentality, obviously with Coy (Cronk) and (Kyler Schott) out. I think we’re all confident. Obviously, they’re playing really well.’’
Alaric Jackson, Cody Ince, Tyler Linderbaum, Cole Banwart and Mark Kallenberger comprised Iowa’s starting front five from left to right at Minnesota and did not surrender a sack in the Hawkeyes’ 35-7 win.
“I’ve got to say that we have depth there and I think we’re confident that if if someone goes down, the next man up will go in and execute his job well.’’
Petras has been sacked just three times during the Hawkeyes’ 2-2 start to the season.
6. It’s the Three-I League this week in receiving Big Ten weekly honors.
Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg is joined by an Indiana receiver and an Illinois kicker and quarterback in earning weekly player of the week recognition from the Big Ten.
As yesterday’s Hawkeye 10@10 included, VanValkenburg was recognized as the defensive player of the week for recording three sacks among his five tackles in Iowa’s win at Minnesota.
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, a senior who caught 11 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ 24-0 win at Michigan State was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week. Fryfogle had 178 of those receiving yards in the first half, the most by a Big Ten player since 2010.
Illinois kicker James McCourt was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week. He kicked three second-half field goals, including the game winner from 47 yards with 3 seconds left in the Fighting Illini’s 23-20 win at Rutgers.
Isaiah Williams, the fourth quarterback to start in as many games for the Illinois, was named the Big Ten freshman of the week. Williams recorded a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 192 yards on 31 carries in Illinois’ win at Rutgers. He also passed for 104 yards in the win.
7. Tory Taylor continues to be an effective weapon for Iowa in the field-position battle.
The freshman punted just three times against Minnesota and averaged 44.3 yards on those attempts, placing each inside the Gophers’ 20-yard line.
8. Keith Duncan climbed into the top 10 on Iowa’s career scoring charts with three points on Friday at Minnesota.
The senior kicker now has 210 career points and shares the 10th spot on the list with Akrum Wadley.
9. Minnesota native Yahya Black saw his first collegiate action for Iowa against his home state school on Friday.
Black was the only true freshman to debut in Iowa’s 35-7 victory over Minnesota.
The 6-foot-5, 279-pound defensive lineman from Marshall, Minn., took the field in the second half and finished the game with two tackles, including one solo stop.
10. Three future Hawkeyes will play for Iowa state championships later this week.
Cooper DeJean of OABCIG in Class 1A and Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce of Ankeny in Class 4A all helped their teams advance with semifinal victories last week at the UNI-Dome.
DeJean, recruited by Iowa as a safety, had seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted a pass in a 43-21 victory over Sigourney-Keota.
He also continued to put up video game-like numbers on offense, completing 21-of-34 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for a sixth score as part of a 73-yard effort on the ground on nine carries.
Bruce had the game-winning interception in Ankeny’s 31-24 double-overtime victory over West Des Moines Dowling. The wide receiver recruit caught two passes for 46 yards and rushed 12 times for 87 yards.
Brecht caught two passes for 14 yards and one score and rushed for a six-yard touchdown in the Hawks’ victory over the six-time defending state champions.
The only other player committed to sign with Iowa in its 2021 recruiting class still playing this fall is Justice Sullivan. The linebacker from Eden Prairie (Minn.) had two tackles in a 24-14 win over St. Michael-Albertville.
