Hawkeye 10@10: The problem with Penn State

He also said the Nittany Lions collectively need a better effort if they hope to dig their way out of a sizeable hole during the second half of the regular season.

“All of us, the head coach and every assistant and every person in the program, obviously we’re not doing a good enough job,’’ Franklin said. “That’s on all of us and it starts with me. Every single area it can be better. We’ve all gotta do our jobs.’’

2. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck got right to the point as well when discussing his team’s performance Friday night against Iowa.

“We didn’t deserve to bring (Floyd of Rosedale) back here, didn’t play well enough to get it,’’ Fleck said. “This is another scar and scars remind us of where we’ve been to get to where we want to go. You have to give Iowa credit. They played really well.’’

The 35-7 loss was Minnesota’s most lopsided setback to the Hawkeyes since a 55-0 blowout in 2008.

3. The only changes on the Iowa depth chart this week reflect the improving health of the Hawkeye roster.