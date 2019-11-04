Ivory Kelly-Martin staying involved, the roots of Iowa’s defensive success and a busy weekend for former Hawkeyes in the NFL are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. What transpires on the field over the next four weeks will determine if Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin redshirts this season, but running backs coach Derrick Foster likes the way the junior continues to prepare in a crowded Hawkeye backfield.
“He’s not taken any days off as a player and I think that’s what I appreciate about Ivory,’’ Foster said. “He’s giving great feedback on the sideline in games, he’s been very attentive in practice. He’s very much involved.’’
Kelly-Martin has rushed six times for 23 yards while seeing action in four games, the maximum number he can participate in and still redshirt this season.
“It’s not easy,’’ Foster said. “Everybody wants to be out there playing. I just like his attention to detail, and that’s he been very focused through this process.’’
2. Injuries from the front line to back end of the Iowa defense haven’t seemed to impact the Hawkeyes.
Linebackers coach Seth Wallace considers that to be a byproduct of the strength of the fundamental foundation of the Iowa defense and the way it has been built over the past 21 seasons.
“The proof is more in the stability of what we’re doing scheme-wise than really who is out there,’’ Wallace said. “I think it’s a result of a collective effort of what our guys have been able to do regardless of who’s in there.’’
3. Receivers coach Kelton Copeland said the recently-completed bye week was a significant opportunity for Iowa. He viewed the time as a chance for Hawkeye receivers to grow heading into the stretch run of the schedule.
“Every day is a competition,’’ Copeland said. “There’s always a job. Whether it’s a starting job or a back-up job, there’s always a job.’’
4. Nate Stanley was named last week as one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The award is presented to a senior or fourth-year quarterback at the FBS level and is based on performance on and off the field. Joining the Iowa senior as finalists for this year’s award are Ian Book of Notre Dame, Joe Burrow of LSU, Jacob Eason of Washington, Justin Herbert of Oregon, Tyler Huntley of Utah, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Bryce Perkins of Virginia, Zach Thomas of Appalachian State and Brady White of Memphis.
5. It was another productive weekend for Iowa tight ends in the NFL and the same on the flip side of the ball for former Hawkeye Micah Hyde.
In Buffalo’s 24-9 win over Washington, Hyde led the Bills with five tackles and four assists to highlight weekend work of former Hawkeyes at the next level.
On offense, George Kittle caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco in its win over Arizona, Noah Fant had three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown for Denver in its win over Cleveland and T.J. Hockenson finished with three receptions for 56 yards for Detroit in a loss to Oakland.
In addition to Hyde’s play on defense, Desmond King had four tackles and one assist for the Chargers in their win over the Packers, Anthony Hitchens had three tackles and three assists for the Chiefs in a win over the Vikings, who had three assists and one-half sack from Jaleel Johnson.
6. Wisconsin will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl championship teams at Saturday’s game.
The Badgers clinched their first outright Big Ten title in 37 years against Iowa in 1999, a 41-3 rout in Kirk Ferentz’s first season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
Ron Dayne rushed for 216 yards on 27 carries in that game, becoming the NCAA’s all-time career rushing leader.
7. Romeo McKnight provided a little bit of everything for Illinois State in its loss to Northern Iowa last weekend, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
The Redbirds’ defensive end finished with nine tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass break up and one quarterback hurry in the Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
Former Hawkeye Aaron Mends finished with five tackles and Brandon Simon added two tackles including one for a loss for the Redbirds.
Elsewhere, Angelo Garbutt had seven tackles and recovered a fumble in Missouri State’s loss to South Dakota State, Josh Turner had a pair of tackles for Florida International in a win over Old Dominion and Noah Clayberg rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns and completed 8-of-12 passes for 135 yards and a score for Dordt in its 70-28 win over Hastings.
8. The Greater Quad-Cities I-Club is sponsoring a Hawkeye Charter Game Watch Brew Tour on Saturday.
The tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Ruby’s on 3rd, 429 E. Third St., Davenport, and will include stops at a number of Quad-City area restaurants including Front Street Brewery and Bent River Brewing Company.
The cost is $40 and registration is limited to individuals age 21 and over.
Individuals can reserve a spot by sending a check made out to the Greater Quad-Cities I-Club to Kristal Schaefer, 402 Michelle Lane, Walcott IA 52773 or can be purchased in person at Fortress Bank, 3260 E. 53rd St., Davenport or Powell Financial Group, 5123 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
For additional information, contact Schaefer at (563) 349-5385.
9. Prefer to watch the Iowa-Wisconsin game in person?
Tickets are still available through the Wisconsin athletic ticket office.
Prices start at $115 each and seating is currently limited to end zone and upper deck corner sections.
10. Expect a very November-like day if you are attending Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Camp Randall Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Madison on Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 38 degrees.
There is a 20 percent chance of snow on Saturday night.