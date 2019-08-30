Iowa reaches the starting line of the 2019 football season Saturday night, prepared to find some traction in rushing attack. All that and more, including a big day for Hawkeyes on NFL teams and a convenient way to avoid traffic hassles around Kinnick Stadium, are part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Saturday’s game is a starting point for the journey that will be the 2019 Iowa football season.
And even coach Kirk Ferentz has learned to expect the unexpected in season openers.
“Like a lot of first games, there are a lot of variables, a lot of unknowns,’’ Ferentz said. “You never know what any opponent is going to do in the first game. They’ve got new players just like we’ll have new players Both sides are going to experience the same challenge that way.’’
2. One of Iowa’s primary objectives against Miami (Ohio) will be to establish some traction with its running game.
A point of emphasis coming into the season, the Hawkeyes’ top returning rusher believes Iowa is positioned to make that happen.
“I feel like we’re ready to go. Everybody is in synch, on the same page and we’re ready to make some good things happen,’’ Sargent said.
Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin are expected to lead the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack at the start of the season and Sargent said the group continues to push each other.
“I’m competing every day with those guys and they’re making me a better running back, a better teammate and leader.’’
3. Iowa is 4-0 all-time against Miami (Ohio), all with Kirk Ferentz on the Iowa sideline.
The teams last met in the 2016 season opener, when the Hawkeyes won a 45-21 game.
The Hawkeyes are 23-4 all-time against opponents from the Mid-American Conference.
4. Miami (Ohio) returns 12 starters, including seven on defense, from a team which finished 6-6 a year ago.
The RedHawks will send a pair of returning all-MAC players into action on Saturday night at Iowa, Danny Godlevske at center and defensive tackle Doug Costin.
Coach Chuck Martin’s team is working to replace a three-year starting quarterback and its top two rushers from last season.
5. Saturday is not only the opening day of the season for Iowa, it’s also the day that NFL teams will be making their final roster cuts.
There were 37 former Hawkeyes on NFL rosters at the beginning of this week.
That group includes C.J. Beathard, Austin Blythe, Ike Boettger, Bryan Bulaga, James Butler, Adrian Clayborn, Cole Croston, James Daniels, Mike Daniels, Carl Davis, Andrew Donnal, Nick Easley, Noah Fant, James Ferentz, Jake Gervase, Adam Gettis, Parker Hesse, Anthony Hitchens, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker, Micah Hyde, Josh Jackson, Jaleel Johnson, Desmond King, Christian Kirksey, George Kittle, Casey Kreiter, Greg Mabin, Anthony Nelson, Matt Nelson, Ben Niemann, Riley Reiff, Keegan Render, Ross Reynolds, Brandon Scherff and Marshal Yanda.
6. Bob Stoops will be at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
The former Hawkeye defense back and longtime Oklahoma coach will serve as the honorary captain for Saturday’s game against Miami (Ohio).
Stoops lettered from 1979-82 and earned all-Big Ten honors as a senior.
He went on to coach 18 seasons at Oklahoma, where his teams posted a 190-48 record and won the 2000 national title.
Stoops will join Iowa captains at midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss and will be with the team both before and after the game in the Hawkeye locker room.
7. Iowa running back Henry Geil has announced plans to transfer.
The redshirt freshman announced his decision on Twitter, indicating plans to leave Iowa at the end of the current semester.
“I would like to thank the University of Iowa and their staff for the opportunities the Hawkeyes have brought me,’’ Geil wrote. “I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and will be transferring at the end of the semester.’’
The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native saw action in two games last season, carrying 15 times for 37 yards before redshirting.
8. This is Hall of Fame Weekend at Iowa and seven former Hawkeye athletes – including wrestler Eric Juergens of Maquoketa and former Iowa football players Leroy Smith and Jeremy Allen – are part of the 31st Hall of Fame Class.
The group will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame tonight at a 6:30 p.m. ceremony in the Grand Ballroom at the Coralville Marriott and Convention Center and will be honored on the field at Saturday’s football game against Miami (Ohio).
In addition to Juergens, Smith and Allen, who also starred in track and field, Deb Brickey, Marc Long, Diane Pohl and Tangela Smith will be honored.
9. In operation since 2004, the Hawkeye Express will again be available to transport fans to and from Kinnick Stadium.
Rail transportation will be available from the west edge of Coralville to a stairway just outside of Kinnick Stadium for each home game.
Service begins three hours before kickoff and postgame service starts at the beginning of the fourth quarter and continues for 90 minutes following the completion of the game.
Free parking is available in lots near the Black and Gold Shop and Coral Ridge Mall and round-trip tickets for the Hawkeye Express are priced at $15 for adults while children age 12 and under ride for free.
Tickets are available for cash only at the Hawkeye Express depot at the site, located south of U.S. Highway 6 just south of Coral Ridge Mall.
10. Celebrating its 35th season of football, the Missouri Valley Football Conference is releasing lists of the league’s top all-time moments.
This week’s moments celebrated the conference’s top wins over FBS programs. North Dakota State’s 23-21 win at 11th-ranked Iowa in 2016 landed in the No. 2 position on the list, topped only by a 24-21 win by the Bison at Kansas State in 2013 which saw North Dakota State drive 80 yards and consume more than 8 minutes of clock to win the game with 28 seconds remaining.
Northern Iowa’s 10-6 win at Kansas State in 1985 also made the list in the fifth spot.