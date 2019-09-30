There’s a lot to get to in today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent reach 1,000 yards, the Hawkeyes are getting healthier, T.J. Hockenson takes a spill after joining Noah Fant in catching NFL touchdown passes Sunday and a former Hawkeye rushes for 222 yards Saturday.
All that and more are part of today’s daily dose of Iowa news and notes, delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Iowa receiver Brandon Smith said Hawkeye receivers are all benefiting from the strength of the group.
“We definitely feed off of each other’s energy,’’ Smith said. “I feel like we’re one of the best receiver groups since I’ve been here. We knew we would take a heavier load since T.J. (Hockenson) and Noah (Fant) left. In practice, we always focus on detail execution. We know we have a big part.’’
Smith caught a career-high six balls for 71 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee.
His work was among a collection of 20 passes caught by seven receivers that covered a season-high 293 yards.
2. Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent both topped 1,000 rushing yards in their college careers with their work against Middle Tennessee.
Young ran for 131 yards in the game, his first 100-yard effort for Iowa, while Sargent collected 91 yards.
Young now has 1,081 yards over the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes while Sargent has totaled 1,044 over the past two years.
“Even though they are juniors, it feels like they are senior players with the way they carry themselves,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly interview with the university’s website.
3. Ferentz also said during his weekly interview Sunday that he expects the Hawkeyes to be closer to full strength in Saturday’s game at Michigan.
Barring any setbacks this week, Ferentz said he expects both offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and free safety Kaevon Merriweather to be cleared to play against the Wolverines.
Jackson has missed Iowa’s last three games after exiting the season opener because of a knee sprain and Merriweather has sat out the past three games as well with a foot injury suffered in practice the day before the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener against Rutgers.
4. Iowa’s defense continues to be stingy.
The Hawkeyes have allowed 8.5 points in their first three games of the season, a number that ranks third nationally in scoring defense.
“We’re never going to be completely satisfied, but for the most part we’re getting the job done,’’ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said.
The Hawkeyes rank third in the Big Ten in total defense, allowing an average of 251 yards per game.
The effort has started on the ground, where Iowa is giving up an average of 77 yards per game to rank fourth in the Big Ten.
5. Iowa joins Penn State as the only Big Ten teams who have been perfect offensively when reaching the red zone.
The Hawkeyes are 17-of-17 in putting points on the board when they snap the ball inside the 20-yard line this season.
Iowa has collected 13 touchdowns and four field goals in those scenarios.
6. Former Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson took a nasty spill in Detroit’s game Sunday against Kansas City.
Hockenson caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 34-30 loss to the Chiefs, but left the game with a concussion after landing on his right shoulder and head after he hurdled Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu following a nine-yard reception.
Hockenson was carted off the field and later ruled out because of a concussion.
Coach Mike Patricia said Hockenson would go through traditional protocol before returning to action.
7. Former Iowa tight end Noah Fant caught his first NFL touchdown pass Sunday and former Hawkeye Micah Hyde picked off a Tom Brady pass, highlighting the work of Iowa players in the NFL this week.
Fant caught a pair of passes for 31 yards in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to the Jaguars and Hyde had three tackles to go with his pick in the Bills’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots.
Elsewhere, Anthony Hitchens had three tackles and three assists for the Chiefs in their win over the Lions and Amani Hooker finished with three tackles and one assist for the Titans in a win over the Falcons, who had one tackle from Adrian Clayborn.
Desmond King finished with 2.5 sacks among three tackles and one assist for the Chargers in a win over the Dolphins and Anthony Nelson and Jaleel Johnson each finished with one stop for the Buccaneers and Vikings, respectively.
8. A former Hawkeye rushed for 222 yards in a college football game Saturday, highlighting the work of former Iowa players elsewhere in college football.
Noah Clayberg, a former Pella prep who left Iowa for Dordt, carried the ball 20 times and rushed for 222 yards in a 57-22 victory over Dakota Wesleyan.
Playing quarterback for the NAIA program, Clayberg completed 10-of-18 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as well in the win.
Elsewhere, Manny Rugamba returned to action for Miami (Ohio) after missing the RedHawks’ game against Ohio State and recorded eight tackles in a win over Buffalo.
Former Hawkeye Josh Turner recorded two tackles for Florida International and now has six for the season following a loss to Louisiana Tech.
9. Coach Tom Brands will talk Iowa wrestling at today’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
He will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Grid Club lunches are open to the public.
Tickets, available at the door, are priced at $10 and include a buffet lunch.
10. It looks like it will be a sunny day the next time the Hawkeyes take the field.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 61 degrees.