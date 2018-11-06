Try 1 month for 99¢
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes leaps to defend against it during in the first half of the Hawkeyes' loss Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

 AP

Long drives, updated depth and the end of the season for a former Hawkeye in the NFL are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.

1. Iowa had some success moving the football against Purdue.

Its 90-yard drive on the Hawkeyes’ opening possession of the game was the second touchdown drive of 90 or more yards this season, the first coming against Northern Iowa.

Quarterback Nate Stanley connected with nine different receivers in the game as part of his 21-of-32 passing performance.

“Our receivers did a good job of running good routes,’’ Stanley said. “Off some of their blitzes, we had some quick passes we knew we could hit on and give our receivers an opportunity to catch and run.’’

2. There only a couple of changes on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Northwestern.

Drew Cook makes his debut on the list as the back-up behind Noah Fant at one tight end spot, replacing injured Shaun Beyer.

As was the case at Purdue, Cole Banwart is listed as the starter at right guard with Dalton Ferguson filling the back-up role.

Matt Hankins returns to the depth chart as the back-up to Julius Brents at left cornerback after sitting out last week because of a suspension.

3. With his two 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter Saturday, Mekhi Sargent now has a team-leading six rushing touchdowns on the season.

“We’re doing what we can to move the ball and put points on the board. The end zone is the goal any time I have the ball in my hands. We just didn’t get there enough today,’’ Sargent said following the Purdue game.

Sargent also had a career-high four receptions in the game against the Boilermakers.

4. The starting time for Iowa’s final Big Ten road game of the season remains undetermined.

Television networks have opted to use a six-day pick allowed in their contracts for games on Nov. 17. The kickoff for the Iowa-Illinois game that day in Champaign will be determined following this weekend’s games.

5. Iowa punter Colten Rastetter was named Monday to the final list of candidates for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football.

The junior is among a large group of candidates for the honor, a list that will be pared down to a group of 10 semifinalists that will be announced on Nov. 15.

Rastetter currently averages 40.9 yards on the 33 punts he has had this season for the Hawkeyes.

The junior has placed 15 inside the 20-yard line and has recorded four punts of 50 or more yards.

6. Purdue sacked Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley just once, an improvement over the three times he was dropped and the seven quarterback hurries he dealt with the previous week at Penn State.

“I felt like we did a better job of working together, giving him time to do his job,’’ center Keegan Render said. “They showed us some pressure, but it was a different game. It was a good step forward for us.’’

7. Two players who helped Purdue beat Iowa on Saturday were among players named Monday as Big Ten players of the week.

Receiver Terry Wright, who covered 146 yards and ended up in the end zone on three of his six receptions against the Hawkeyes, shared offensive player of the week honors with Illinois’ Reggie Corbin.

Boilermakers kicker Spencer Evans was named the special teams player of the week after hitting the game-winning 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in Purdue’s 38-36 win.

Corbin ran 13 times for a career-high 213 yards against Minnesota, moving past Red Grange and his legendary 212-yard effort against Michigan in 1924 for the eighth-best day ever by an Illini ball carrier.

Joe Bachie, a linebacker from Michigan State, was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after recording seven tackles, forcing three fumbles, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble in a win over Maryland.

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez shared freshman of the week honors.

Bateman caught seven passes for a career-high 175 yards in the loss to Illinois while Martinez topped 300 yards in total offense for the fifth time this season while completing 22-of-33 passes for 266 yards in a loss at Ohio State.

8. Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands referenced the philosophy of football coach Kirk Ferentz when previewing his team Monday at the Hawkeyes’ media day.

“We have to keep getting better. We have to get better every day. Kirk Ferentz says it best. That’s the orders he gives his troops. That’s what they march to, get better every day,’’ Brands said.

“We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us. I’ve learned that from him over the last decade or longer. That perspective is a very healthy one. Then you’ve got to make adjustments. Then you’ve got to put the results in the right column.’’

9. Former Hawkeye Brandon Scherff will miss the remainder of the NFL season because of an injury.

The Washington Redskins offensive lineman suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game that will require surgery, bringing an early end to season for the first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

10. Sebastian Castro, a safety from Oak Lawn Richards and an Iowa verbal commit, had one of his biggest games of the season to highlight the work of Hawkeye 2019 recruits at the prep level last weekend.

Castro recorded a season-high 10 tackles, picked off two passes and forced a fumble in his team’s come-from-behind 35-21 win over Yorkville in Illinois postseason action.

On offense, receiver Desmond Hutson caught seven passes for 47 yards for Raytown as it lost in a Missouri playoff game.

Defensively, Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls finished with 12 tackles for the Tigers in an Iowa playoff win over Waukee, linebacker Jestin Jacobs had four tackles for Northmont (Ohio) in a playoff win, defensive end Jake Karchinski finished with three tackles for West De Pere (Wis.) in a postseason win and defensive end Chris Reames of Van Meter (Iowa), defensive end Jalen Hunt of Belleville (Mich.) and defensive back Dane Belton of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit each recorded two tackles.