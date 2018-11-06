Long drives, updated depth and the end of the season for a former Hawkeye in the NFL are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at
Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Iowa had some success moving the football against Purdue.
Its 90-yard drive on the Hawkeyes’ opening possession of the game was the second touchdown drive of 90 or more yards this season, the first coming against Northern Iowa.
Quarterback Nate Stanley connected with nine different receivers in the game as part of his 21-of-32 passing performance.
“Our receivers did a good job of running good routes,’’ Stanley said. “Off some of their blitzes, we had some quick passes we knew we could hit on and give our receivers an opportunity to catch and run.’’
2. There only a couple of changes on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Northwestern.
Drew Cook makes his debut on the list as the back-up behind Noah Fant at one tight end spot, replacing injured Shaun Beyer.
As was the case at Purdue, Cole Banwart is listed as the starter at right guard with Dalton Ferguson filling the back-up role.
Matt Hankins returns to the depth chart as the back-up to Julius Brents at left cornerback after sitting out last week because of a suspension.
3. With his two 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter Saturday, Mekhi Sargent now has a team-leading six rushing touchdowns on the season.
“We’re doing what we can to move the ball and put points on the board. The end zone is the goal any time I have the ball in my hands. We just didn’t get there enough today,’’ Sargent said following the Purdue game.
Sargent also had a career-high four receptions in the game against the Boilermakers.
4. The starting time for Iowa’s final Big Ten road game of the season remains undetermined.
Television networks have opted to use a six-day pick allowed in their contracts for games on Nov. 17. The kickoff for the Iowa-Illinois game that day in Champaign will be determined following this weekend’s games.
5. Iowa punter Colten Rastetter was named Monday to the final list of candidates for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football.
The junior is among a large group of candidates for the honor, a list that will be pared down to a group of 10 semifinalists that will be announced on Nov. 15.
Rastetter currently averages 40.9 yards on the 33 punts he has had this season for the Hawkeyes.
The junior has placed 15 inside the 20-yard line and has recorded four punts of 50 or more yards.
6. Purdue sacked Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley just once, an improvement over the three times he was dropped and the seven quarterback hurries he dealt with the previous week at Penn State.
“I felt like we did a better job of working together, giving him time to do his job,’’ center Keegan Render said. “They showed us some pressure, but it was a different game. It was a good step forward for us.’’
7. Two players who helped Purdue beat Iowa on Saturday were among players named Monday as Big Ten players of the week.
Receiver Terry Wright, who covered 146 yards and ended up in the end zone on three of his six receptions against the Hawkeyes, shared offensive player of the week honors with Illinois’ Reggie Corbin.
Boilermakers kicker Spencer Evans was named the special teams player of the week after hitting the game-winning 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in Purdue’s 38-36 win.
Corbin ran 13 times for a career-high 213 yards against Minnesota, moving past Red Grange and his legendary 212-yard effort against Michigan in 1924 for the eighth-best day ever by an Illini ball carrier.
Joe Bachie, a linebacker from Michigan State, was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after recording seven tackles, forcing three fumbles, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble in a win over Maryland.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez shared freshman of the week honors.
Bateman caught seven passes for a career-high 175 yards in the loss to Illinois while Martinez topped 300 yards in total offense for the fifth time this season while completing 22-of-33 passes for 266 yards in a loss at Ohio State.
8. Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands referenced the philosophy of football coach Kirk Ferentz when previewing his team Monday at the Hawkeyes’ media day.
“We have to keep getting better. We have to get better every day. Kirk Ferentz says it best. That’s the orders he gives his troops. That’s what they march to, get better every day,’’ Brands said.
“We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us. I’ve learned that from him over the last decade or longer. That perspective is a very healthy one. Then you’ve got to make adjustments. Then you’ve got to put the results in the right column.’’
9. Former Hawkeye Brandon Scherff will miss the remainder of the NFL season because of an injury.
The Washington Redskins offensive lineman suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game that will require surgery, bringing an early end to season for the first-round pick in the 2015 draft.
10. Sebastian Castro, a safety from Oak Lawn Richards and an Iowa verbal commit, had one of his biggest games of the season to highlight the work of Hawkeye 2019 recruits at the prep level last weekend.
Castro recorded a season-high 10 tackles, picked off two passes and forced a fumble in his team’s come-from-behind 35-21 win over Yorkville in Illinois postseason action.
On offense, receiver Desmond Hutson caught seven passes for 47 yards for Raytown as it lost in a Missouri playoff game.
Defensively, Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls finished with 12 tackles for the Tigers in an Iowa playoff win over Waukee, linebacker Jestin Jacobs had four tackles for Northmont (Ohio) in a playoff win, defensive end Jake Karchinski finished with three tackles for West De Pere (Wis.) in a postseason win and defensive end Chris Reames of Van Meter (Iowa), defensive end Jalen Hunt of Belleville (Mich.) and defensive back Dane Belton of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit each recorded two tackles.
Iowa Purdue Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AP
Iowa Purdue Football
Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright, left, scores a touchdown in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss in the second half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
AP
Iowa Purdue Football
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends against a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright (9) in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind. Wright scored a touchdown on the play.
AP
Iowa Purdue Football
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
AP
Iowa Purdue Football
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore runs from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert in the first half of Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
AP
Iowa Purdue Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes leaps to defend against it during in the first half of the Hawkeyes' loss Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Iowa defensive lineman Sam Brincks catches a touchdown pass as Penn State's Jan Johnson defends on a fake field goal executed by the Hawkeyes in Saturday's loss to the Nittany Lions.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks to pass as Iowa's Matt Nelson applies pressure during the second half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Iowa's Sam Brincks celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Penn State during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Penn State's Robert Windsor sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs up the middle against Iowa during the second half of Saturday's game in State College, Pa.
AP
Iowa St Penn St Football
Iowa's Nick Easley (84) catches a pass during the first half of Saturday's game against Penn State in State College, Pa.
AP
102018-Iowa-Maryland-PreGame-001
A black combine with a tiger hawk emblem on it sits in the Kinnch Stadium parking lot before the Maryland game, Saturday, October 20, 2018, Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-003
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes a touchdown grab against Maryland's Tino Ellis on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-004
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker makes the interception against Maryland's Brian Coobs, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-002
Iowa's Brandon Smith makes the touchdown grab against Maryland's Tino Ellis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-005
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch against Maryland's Darnell Savage Jr., Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-007
Iowa's Nick Easley makes the catch against Maryland's RaVon Davis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-006
Maryland's Dontay Demus and Iowa's Riley Moss go for the ball, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The ball fell incomplete.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-026
Iowa Mekhi Sargent finds a hole in the Maryland defense Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Sargent, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young combined for 173 of the season-high 224 rushing yards by Iowa in the game.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-028
Iowa's Noah Fant makes the catch and heads up field against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-029
, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-024
Iowa's Nick Easley breaks free of the hold by Maryland's RaVonDavis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-022
Iowa's Nate Stanley gets hit as he releases the ball by Maryland's Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, causing Stanley to throw an interception that ended the Hawkeyes' first drive in Saturday's 23-0 win at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-031
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes off on a scramble against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at half time 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-023
Iowa's Jake Gervase hits Maryland's Tayon Fleet-Davis, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-030
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley takes off on a scramble against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at half time 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-027
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets hit by Maryland's Isaiah Davis during the first half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-025
Patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital wave back to the players and fans at the Iowa vs Maryland at the end of the first quarter, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead at halftime 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-021
Maryland's Antwaine Richardson hits Iowa's Mekhi Sargent out of bounds, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa Lead at the half, 13-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-020
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes the catch and heads up field against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa lead 13-0 at halftime.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-009
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson holds the ball over his head after he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-017
Iowa's Peyton Mansell runs the ball on a keeper against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-016
Iowa's Peyton Mansell runs the ball on a keeper against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-018
Iowa's Peyton Mansell runs the ball on a keeper against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-013
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter has a few words with coach Kirk Ferentz after a punt against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-012
Iowa's Parker Hesse comes straight up the middle to sack Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-010
Iowa's Alaric Jackson (77) and coach Kirk Ferentz smile and congratulate the defense after Anthony Nelson recovered a fumble in the end zone, scoring a touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-008
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson falls on a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-015
Quarterback Peyton Mansell lines up behind center Keegan Render against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-019
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent gets hit by Maryland's Deon Jones during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 23-0 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-011
Maryland's Anthony McFarland gets hit by Jake Gervase on Saturday during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes limited McFarland, who had been averaging 8.9 yards per carry, to 15 yards on six carries.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-014
Iowa's Parker Hesse hits Maryland running back Ty Johnson, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Maryland Iowa Football
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Indiana Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was named national offensive player of the week after throwing six touchdown passes in a 42-16 win at Indiana.
AP
APTOPIX Iowa Indiana Football
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
AP
Iowa Indiana Football
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
AP
Iowa Indiana Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley avoids the sack attempt of Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball during the first half of Saturday's game in Bloomington, Ind.
AP
Iowa Indiana Football
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles in the backfield as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of Saturday's game against Iowa in Bloomington, Ind.
AP
Iowa Indiana Football
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of Saturday's game in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
AP
Iowa Indiana Football
Iowa safety Geno Stone comes down with an interception in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' 42-16 win at Indiana on Oct. 13.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Football
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith catches a pass against Minnesota's defensive back Terell Smith during Saturday's game in Minneapolis.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Football
Iowa tight end Tommy Kujawa, left, and Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks celebrate their 48-31 win against Minnesota by carrying the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry trophy across the field after Saturday's game in Minneapolis.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Football
Iowa's Julius Brents intercepts a ball intended for Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during Saturday's game in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Football
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman holds onto the ball in end zone after scoring a touchdown against Iowa's Julius Brents during Saturday's game in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Football
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs through the arms of Minnesota's Antonio Shenault to finish off a 60-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 48-31 win over the Golden Gophers on Saturday.
Stacy Bengs
Associated Press
Iowa Minnesota Football
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball into the end zone through the arms of Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault at the end of a 60-yard pass play last weekend at TCF Bank Stadium.
AP
092218-Iowa-Football-006
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-013
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-010
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-009
A Wisconsin Badgers fan in the student section cheers as his team enters before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-002
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz meets with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-034
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reaches up for a pass that comes up incomplete under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) and safety Scott Nelson (9) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-025
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-032
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent stiff arms Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly on a carry during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-020
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette spins to get away from a hit by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener earlier this month at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-027
Iowa Hawkeyes punt returner Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs toward the sideline as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) dives for him during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-022
Iowa punt returner Kyle Groeneweg turns to face Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to the Badgers on Sept. 22. Dixon eventually forced and recovered a fumble on the return.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-031
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) hands the ball off to running back Taiwan Deal (28) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-026
A pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is broken up by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-035
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) causing an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-046
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman David Edwards (79) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-048
Wisconsin players celebrate an interception by linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) in the final minute that helped clinch their 28-17 victory over Iowa on Saturday night.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-040
Kinnick Stadium is seen striped during the fourth quarter of Iowa's game against Wisconsin in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-044
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-047
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards reaches up to make an interception during the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 28-17 win at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, the last of three Iowa turnovers in the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-045
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann closes in on Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson during fourth-quarter action during the Hawkeyes' 28-17 loss to the Badgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-076
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-072
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) turns to hand off the ball during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-075
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) runs up field as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) is blocked by Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jason Erdmann (78) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-057
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reacts to a pass interference by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-070
A Wisconsin fan in the Iowa student section celebrates after a video review determines that the Hawkeyes' Kyle Groeneweg had fumbled the ball away on a punt return, giving the Badgers possession near midfield in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-061
The Wisconsin Badgers mascot applauds during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-059
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs the ball getting loose from a hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-074
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-079
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is interviewed after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
092218-Iowa-Football-078
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan reacts to a Wisconsin Badgers touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-079
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-066
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-074
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-056
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-051
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-084
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-076
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-081
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-063
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-044
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-085
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos connects on a PAT kick during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa earlier this season at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-088
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-068
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-058
Iowa receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game earlier this month at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-069
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-050
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-049
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-059
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-046
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-062
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-091
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-061
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-054
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-043
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-075
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-083
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-048
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-087
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-064
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sept. 15.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-045
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-047
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-090
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-065
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-080
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-082
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-042
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-089
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-073
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Iowa true freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reaches up for a pass during a drill before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Iowa earlier this month.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-078
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-086
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) carries the ball into traffic during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-041
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-053
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-067
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-038
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-039
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-035
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-040
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-033
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-031
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-036
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-037
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-030
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-027
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-028
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-029
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-026
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-021
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-024
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-023
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-022
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-017
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-014
With Jack Hockaday at the feet of Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore, Kristian Welch closes in to finish off a tackle during the second quarter of Iowa's win over the Panthers last month at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-019
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-007
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-011
Iowa receiver Nick Easley gained 23 yards on this second-quarter reception, one of a career-high 10 catches for the Hawkeye senior in Saturday's win over Northern Iowa.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-016
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-008
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates a 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa with quarterback Nate Stanley, one of five red-zone scores Fant has had among six touchdown receptions this season.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-018
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-013
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-010
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-015
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-005
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-006
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-004
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-002
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-001
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091618-OUTTAKES-002
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 21mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/4.0; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Centerweighted-Average
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-100
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) holds onto the ball after a reception before being brought down on the 2-yard line by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-096
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) takes a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Braxton Lewis (33) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-101
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer while two Iowa State Cyclones fans react during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as he's brought down by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-084
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) after the play ends during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-099
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates sacking Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-083
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the ball and tries to get through Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-041
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs in for a 2-yard touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne falls behind him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. It was the only touchdown scored in this year's Cy-Hawk game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-040
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-045
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) hangs on to the ball after being hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back De'Monte Ruth (6) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-039
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a pass before being brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-061
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tips a pass thrown by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-043
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Chase Allen (11) makes a catch as he's hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the third quarter last Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-056
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-051
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) maneuvers between two Iowa State defenders. The sophomore has averaged 5.4 yards per carry through the first three games.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-046
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run as he's faced by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and defensive end Spencer Benton (58) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-058
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith spots a pass in the air while covered by Iowa State's D'Andre Payne during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium last month.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-065
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-053
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) reaches for his ankles during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-049
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) turns up to hit him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-044
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) and defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) break down to tackle and defensive back Lawrence White (11) falls to the ground during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-055
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Landen Akers (82) catches the ball before being hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City last Saturday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-050
Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-063
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday jumps to try and block a pass by Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt during the third quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against the Cyclones last month.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-030
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is hit by a number of Iowa Hawkeyes defenders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-022
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-020
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-028
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) braces for a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Lawrence White (11) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-018
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-027
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) jumps to try and tip a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-024
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-031
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Bobby McMillen III (44) grabs at his ankles during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-015
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-016
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-017
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090818-Iowa-Football-014
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-003
Iowa's Mekhi sargent gets hit by North Illinois' Lance Deveaux Jr., Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-005
Iowa tightend T.J Hockenson makes the catch and gets hit by Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster on Saturday. Hockenson had four receptions for 64 yards.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-006
Looking to move beyond a series of slow starts, Iowa looks to kick a running game that includes Ivory Kelly-Martin into high gear in today's game at Minnesota.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-009
Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis dives for Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-007
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets hit by Northern Illinois' Quintin Wynne before he throws the ball to Mekhi Sargent (10), Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-010
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin gets hit out of bounds by Northern Illinois' Mykelti Williams, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-004
Iowa tightend T.J. Hockenson makes the catch against Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-008
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent slips the tackle by Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh after making the catch from quarterback Nate Stanley, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-001
Northern Illinois' Albert Smalls steps in front of Iowa receiver Brandon Smith to make an interception Saturday during first-half action.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-002
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette puts a move on Northern Illinois' Tifonte Hunt during the opening half of the Hawkeyes' season opener at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-024
Iowa fans indicate a safety for the Hawkeye defense against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-015
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-019
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin dives for more yardage against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-014
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-013
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz became the program's all-time winningest coach after Saturday's 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
090118-Iowa-NIU-026
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley congratulates teammate Toren Young after he scores a touchdown in the second half against Northern Illinois.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times