Officials are expecting a crowd in excess of 100,000 to be hanging out in the vicinity of Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. A few even plan to attend the Cy-Hawk game.
Today’s Hawkeye 10@10 includes items on turnover-free football, a hot Big Ten start and thoughts on experience making a difference in the rivalry game.
1. Taking care of the ball has been big for Iowa in recent seasons against Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes haven’t committed a turnover in the Cy-Hawk series since a fourth-quarter fumble in the 2015 game between the teams at Jack Trice Stadium.
“You have to do what you can to play a clean game,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We put a pretty high value on taking care of the ball, being smart with it no matter who we’re playing.”
Iowa has turned the ball over just once in its first two games of the season, losing a fumble during the second half of its season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).
2. Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game is the first of four trophy games for the Hawkeyes this season, among the reasons running back Toren Young is looking forward to taking the field at Jack Trice Stadium.
“It’s an exciting week and a big trophy game,’’ Young said. “You get up for those. We know it’s going to be a really competitive game.’’
3. Whatever it takes.
Iowa State’s defensive looks will challenge Iowa’s running game as much as any team has so far in the young season.
“Their style of defense is unique and it makes it tough for you to run the ball,’’ Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We didn’t do a very good job of it last year. Anybody can make it tough to run the football, so you’d better be able to do something else if that’s the case. You’ve got to try to hang in there for 60 minutes and see if you can find a way to work something out.’’
Iowa ran for 105 yards against ISU last year while limiting the Cyclones to 19 yards on the ground.
4. Experience in the Cy-Hawk series creates some of the enthusiasm coach Kirk Ferentz senses players having as the in-state game approaches on an annual basis.
“It’s not just the Iowa natives,’’ Ferentz said. “If you’re an Iowa native, you have a longer history with this whole thing but if you’re from somewhere else, I think once you get here and are exposed to the whole rivalry, the intensity that’s involved, you can have an appreciation for that.’’
Ferentz said he sees veteran players preparing young players on the Iowa roster for what to expect.
5. Quarterback Nate Stanley sees this game as being no different than any of the other games Iowa has on its schedule this season.
“The goal is to improve every single day and that doesn’t change,’’ the senior said. “No matter who we are playing, that stays the same. The idea is to be better today than we were yesterday.’’
6. Iowa is among Big Ten teams off to a hot start this season.
Through two weeks, Big Ten teams are 22-3 against nonconference opponents.
The .880 win percentage is the Big Ten’s best in at least the last 15 seasons.
7. The growth of Iowa’s receivers has impressed Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
“When you look at them since the second half of last season, they’ve grown,’’ Campbell said. “I feel like so much of it goes back to Nate Stanley and the way he is throwing the ball with consistency down the field.’’
8. The Hawkeyes have handled nonconference competition in recent seasons.
Iowa brings a nine-game nonconference win streak into Saturday’s game at Iowa State dating to the start of the 2017 season.
The Hawkeyes haven’t lost outside of conference play since losing to Florida in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.
9. Anthony Nelson opened weekend for former Hawkeyes in the NFL with a productive game Thursday night.
The rookie defensive lineman finished with one assisted tackle and forced a fumble in Tampa Bay’s 20-14 win over Carolina.
