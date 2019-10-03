{{featured_button_text}}
Big legs have decided big wins for Iowa against Michigan.

That, along with Kirk Ferentz on a $3 million fundraiser and season-ending surgery for a former Hawkeye in the NFL, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. In the 11 victories the Iowa football program has enjoyed over Michigan since 1981, the legs of kickers have been the deciding factor seven times.

Beginning with Tom Nichol’s work in a 9-7 win in 1981 and Rob Houghtlin’s game winner from 29 yards as time expired in a 12-10 game in 1985, kickers have repeatedly delivered when the Hawkeyes have beaten the Wolverines.

Nate Kaeding knocked home three field goals in a 30-27 win in 2003 and Daniel Murray did the same in a 30-28 victory in 2009.

Mike Meyer’s 30 yarder gave Iowa a two-score margin in 2010 and Meyer followed that with a game-deciding 34-yard kick in a 24-21 win in 2013, three years before Keith Duncan took down Michigan with a 33-yard field goal as time expired in a 14-13 game at Kinnick Stadium.

“It was a great moment, something I’ll never forget,’’ Duncan said. “But when it’s over, you have to get ready for the next one.’’

2. Coach Kirk Ferentz expects special teams to loom large again in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines.

“Special teams are always big, just like ball security,’’ Ferentz said. “Those things factor into it when it’s tight, and then you have to be good on special teams. But, it’s not a given. They’ve got really good specialists. Their kicker, punter, they’re as good as you’re going to find.’’

Michigan punter Will Hart is second in the Big Ten with an average of 47.6 yards per punt while the Wolverines’ Jake Moody is perfect in the four field goals he has attempted with a long of 43 yards.

3. Iowa expects to continue to rotate offensive linemen even with the return of Alaric Jackson and Cole Banwart from injuries in the past two games.

Coach Kirk Ferentz praised the job Hawkeye linemen have done adjusting up front on offense during Iowa’s 4-0 start, sometimes by design and frequently on the fly.

“The whole trick is surviving it and I think the offensive line has done a pretty good job of managing the bumps through the first four weeks,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Getting AJ back will certainly help us, and hopefully we’ll be a more diversified group now.’’

4. During his weekly radio program Wednesday night, coach Kirk Ferentz said the biggest challenge Iowa’s defense will face from Michigan on Saturday comes from the depth of the Wolverines at the skill positions.

“There are a lot of guys you have to defend,’’ Ferentz said, pointing to the talent Michigan has not only in Shea Patterson at quarterback, but in a deep receiving corps and strong group of tight ends that complement a ground game that has toiled during early games of the Wolverines’ 3-1 start.

5. With the help of a $41,000 from Busch Light distributors across the state of Iowa, Iowa State fan Carson King’s fundraising efforts to benefit the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City reached $3 million.

King attended the Hawkeyes’ game against Middle Tennessee last weekend, participated in the Kinnick wave and following the game met with coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Iowa coach on his weekly radio show praised the effort of King and others who donated.

“What he did goes beyond fan lines,’’ Ferentz said. “It was amazing for one guy to be able to pull that off.’’

6. Cornerback Julius Brents is nearing a return to competition this week for Iowa.

Coach Kirk Ferentz expects him to provide additional options in a secondary that has been shorthanded throughout much of the season.

“I really see him hopefully helping out on special teams this week and maybe in some sub packages, things like that,’’ Ferentz said. “Right now DJ (Johnson) and OJ (Michael Ojemudia) are our two. We’ve got two initial guys.’’

7. Michigan’s leading rusher is freshman Zach Charbonnet, but after he carried the ball 33 times against Army on Sept. 7, his snaps are being monitored more closely.

“I thought the 33 carries was way too many,’’ coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Wanted to limit that from one back, carrying the ball 33 times. That’s not something we want to strive for with our running backs … not something I think you want to consistently do with running backs.’’

Charbonnet has been productive, gaining 218 yards on 48 carries through four games.

8. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz touched on the California “fair play to pay’’ law during his weekly radio program Wednesday.

“We need to be doing all we can do for our student-athletes,’’ Ferentz said. “I feel like it is a very complex equation, given the requirements of Title IX, cost of attendance and other similar requirements. I do think we will see the world continue to change.’’

9. A torn pectoral tendon will sideline former Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey for the remainder of the Cleveland Browns season.

Kirksey, a team captain, underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the muscle and is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season.

Kirksey started two games for Cleveland and recorded 11 tackles this season.

10. The National I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle for fans attending the Michigan game on Saturday morning at Ferry Field in Ann Arbor.

The free event includes cash refreshments, snacks, door prizes and appearances by Herky and the Iowa cheerleaders.

It will run from 8-10 a.m. (CT) at a field where Michigan played its football games before the opening of Michigan Stadium in 1927.

Now used as a tailgating area, it is located northeast of Crisler Arena.

